MIRAMAR | St. Stephen lived and died much as Jesus himself did. He led people to God and frustrated accusers. He was brought before the court of Temple priests, who charged him with blasphemy. And as he died, he prayed for forgiveness for his killers.
As with many martyrs, little is known of Stephen’s life before his involvement with the Church. The Bible tells his story in the book of Acts, chapters 6 and 7. A resident of Jerusalem, he was a Hellenist Jew, raised in Greek culture. He heard the Gospel and became a Christian.
Other Greek believers began protesting that their widows were being neglected by the Hebrew-speaking majority, so Stephen and six others were selected to ensure their care. Stephen also showed a gift for evangelization, “full of God’s grace and power,” even performing miracles.
His eloquence drew the ire of the Sanhedrin, the top religious court at the time. He was charged with opposing religious law and threatening to destroy the Temple, charges similar to those against Jesus. In response, Stephen gave a sweeping narrative of biblical history, ending with Jesus.
Stephen then had a vision of Jesus in heaven with God the Father, which outraged his listeners. They dragged him out of the city and stoned him to death.
“Lord, do not hold this sin against them,” he pled as he died — similar to Jesus’ prayer on the cross, “Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do.”
The end of Stephen’s story, however, marked the start of Paul’s. As an opponent of the new faith, Saul, as he was called then, held the coats of those who stoned Stephen. But he later had a direct confrontation with Jesus, then became the most active apostle in the early Church.
Scripture doesn’t say where Stephen was buried, but one legend points to a place about 25 miles north of Jerusalem. As the story goes, a priest named Lucian in 415 said a vision told him where to find Stephen’s tomb.
Stephen’s body was taken to the Church of Sion, now known as the Dormition Abbey on Mount Zion, according to the story. Other parts of his body were sent to other Christian sites, including north Africa, where St. Augustine built a church in his honor.
Another tradition places St. Stephen’s remains outside the northern Damascus Gate of the Old City, near what is now known as the Garden Tomb. In the 19th century, Dominicans founded a church on the site called St. Etienne (French for St. Stephen).
Stephen’s patronages recall his death as well as his life: He is the patron saint of deacons, altar servers and stonemasons. His feast day, Dec. 26, is known as Boxing Day in the United Kingdom and some Commonwealth countries, the day when homeowners gave small gifts to their servants.
St. Stephen Church in Miramar filled a gap in Church coverage. In the mid-20th century, the only Catholic church in south Broward was Little Flower in downtown Hollywood. So Catholics from Miramar and west Hollywood asked for priests from that church to hold services there.
Services began in 1953 in an unfinished community center, with orange crates for an altar table and cement blocks with wooden planks as pews. But the simple arrangement was enough for the worshipers, who attended 250 strong.
St. Stephen’s property was blessed in April 1954, and a temporary home was built that July. A year and a half later, the congregation had its permanent home, part of the existing structure. And in August 1956, St. Stephen got its first pastor and became an independent parish.
Education quickly followed, with the Sisters of St. Joseph founding a school in 1956 and a building finished the year after. The school served the community until 2009, when it was rented to a public charter school.
Over the decades, St. Stephen became a mother church for parishes in west and south Broward: Annunciation, Nativity, St. Bartholomew, St. Bernadette and St. Boniface.
St. Stephen also began Spanish-language services for the many Hispanics who were moving in by the mid-1970s. The cultural seasoning proved valuable after Hurricane Andrew in 1992, when thousands of Hispanics and African Americans fled to the area from Miami-Dade County.
It was a Hispanic priest and Oblate Missionary, the late Cuban-born Father Alejandro Roque, who provided the concept and design for refurbishing St. Stephen in time for its 35th anniversary in 1991. Its eight main windows were designed by Sister Diane Couture, of the Sisters of St. Joseph, a stained glass artist.
The windows take a minimalist approach, using symbols, gestures and postures rather than details. Themes deal with general lessons, such as peace and reconciliation, plus specific Bible excerpts like the Good Samaritan. Each scene is framed in a brown net, recalling Jesus’ command to become “fishers of men.”
Around the chancel area, one wall is reserved for several images of Mary, including the aura-wrapped Our Lady of Guadalupe from Mexico, the brown-clad Our Lady of Mount Carmel, and the Greek icon Our Lady of Perpetual Help. On the other side is a shrine for the Lord of Miracles, a Peruvian devotion.
