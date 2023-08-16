COMMUNITY
Pedro Pan Mass & breakfast, Saturday, Sept. 9, 9 a.m., Barry University Cor Jesus Chapel, 11300 N.E. Second Ave., Miami Shores. Proceeds benefit Immaculata-La Salle High School’s Pedro Pan Scholarship. 305-854-2334, ext. 2142, 786-486-4935, cbrito@ilsroyals.com.
Faith, Beauty, and Devotion, Sept. 14-Dec. 16, Saladrigas Art Gallery, Belen Jesuit Preparatory School, 500 S.W. 127 Ave., Miami. 30 sacred and secular artworks by Italian and Flemish Masters from Medieval, Renaissance, and Baroque periods. ssanjuan@belenjesuit.org, www.belenjesuit.org/exhibition.
Knights of Columbus Blood drive, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 3-7:30 p.m., 3601 S. Miami Ave., Miami (K of C Hall next to Mercy Hospital, adjacent to Immaculata-La Salle athletic field). 786-853-4120. Register at bit.ly/KoCBloodDriveMiami092623.
Farmer’s Market at San Pablo, Fridays, 2-7 p.m., 550 122nd St., Marathon. Fresh fruits, vegetables, products from over 40 healthy food vendors. info@sanpablomarathon.org, 305-289-0636.
EUCHARISTIC REVIVAL
Presencia Real, martes, 6 p.m., Radio Paz 830 AM y 96.1 FM, programa audiovisual inspirado en el Avivamiento Eucarístico, con entrevistas a sacerdotes y teólogos, y el testimonio de adoradores y cantantes católicos. youtube.com/@presenciarealoficial, paxcc.org.
All day / all-night adoration, bilingual, first Fridays after 8:15 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. Mass on Saturday, including 6 p.m. Mass on Friday. Nativity, 5220 Johnson St., Hollywood. 954-987-3300, www.nativityhollywood.org.
Adoration, praise and worship, last Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., beginning with rosary. St. David, 3900 S. University Drive, Davie. Livestream at www.saintdavidmedia.com. mvargas@saintdavid.org.
First Friday holy hour, 8 a.m. Mass followed by adoration, St. David, 3900 S. University Drive, Davie. Also livestreamed. mvargas@saintdavid.org, www.saintdavidmedia.com/.
Friday of Fire, first Fridays, 8-9 p.m., Mother of Our Redeemer, 8445 N.W. 186 St., Miami. Bilingual. 305-829-6141.
Viernes de Fuego, primer viernes, 8-9 p.m., Mother of Our Redeemer, 8445 N.W. 186 St., Miami. Bilingüe. 305-829-6141.
FAITH EDUCATION
Libro de los Salmos, 25-28 de septiembre, 6-8 p.m., St. Malachy, 6200 N. University Drive, Tamarac. Seminario con el P. Carlos Malter, de la Arquidiócesis de La Plata, Argentina. Inscripción: $75. 954-726-1237, stmalachychurch@comcast.net
MARRIAGE ENRICHMENT
Encuentro Familiar, 27-28 de agosto, Centro de Espiritualidad Ignaciana, 12190 S.W. 56 St., Miami. Para matrimonios con hijos entre 11-21 años que buscan fortalecer sus familias. 305-596-0001, ceimiami.org.
Encuentro Familiar Uniparental, 26 y 27 de agosto, 7:15 a.m.-6 p.m., Centro de Espiritualidad Ignaciana, 12190 S.W. 56 St., Miami. Para personas divorciadas, padres y madres solteras o separadas con sus hijos adolescentes (12 a 21 años). 305-596-0001, ceimiami.org.
Retrouvaille, 8-10 de septiembre, SEPI, 7700 S.W. 56 St., Miami. Fin de semana que sanará viejas heridas, lo ayudará a aprender a comunicarse de manera más efectiva y devolver la vida a su matrimonio. 305-915-4607, Miami@retrouvaille.org, www.helpourmarriage.org/es.
Entrenamiento: Fully Engaged, sábado, 16 de septiembre, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., para parejas mentoras en los inventarios prematrimoniales y de convalidación matrimonial requeridos por la Arquidiócesis. Inscripción: http://getfullyengaged.com/new-mentor-training/. 305-762-1128, cshaw@theadom.org.
Experiencia de Convenio Matrimonial, 29 de septiembre-1 de octubre, Little Flower, 2711 Indian Mound Trail, Coral Gables. Fin de semana de actividades, charlas y ejercicios destinados a fortalecer la relación de pareja, seguido de reuniones mensuales. $150/pareja. Inscripción: https://forms.gle/7C2MhsQ2MH5qfDEq8. Información: 305-608-3072, mfordonez@earthlink.net.
Encuentro Matrimonial, 21-23 de octubre, St. Andrew, Coral Springs, para refrescar y fortalecer su matrimonio. 954-247-8236, mcm.coordinadores@sacccs.org.
Matrimonios en Victoria, asambleas semanales, martes, 8 p.m., cafetería de la escuela de St. Michael the Archangel, 2987 West Flagler St., Miami. 305-333-7533, sm@mevusa.org, bit.ly/mev-usa, 1-833-638-2020.
Retrouvaille offers skills to rediscover a loving marital relationship and help couples rediscover the purpose of their marriage. Next retreat: Oct. 27-29 in Miami. 305-915-4607, www.helpourmarriage.org, bit.ly/RetrouvailleMiami, Miami@retrouvaille.org.
Fully Engaged training for mentor couples, Oct. 5 and 12, 7-9:30 p.m. Registration: http://getfullyengaged.com/new-mentor-training/. 320-258-7611, jill.svihel@gw.stcdio.org.
Movimiento Familiar Cristiano, para el fortalecimiento de la relación conyugal entre un hombre y una mujer que caminan juntos con Dios en el centro. Casa Caná, 480 E. 8 St., Hialeah. 305-888-4819, mfc.casacana@gmail.com, casacana.org:
• Reunión mensual, primer sábado del mes, 7:15 p.m. Misa, 8:45-10 p.m. charla. Entrada gratis
• Al Corazón de la Familia, domingos, 3:30 p.m., Radio Paz 830 AM/96.1 FM, paxcc.org.
MARRIAGE PREPARATION
Camino, archdiocesan marriage preparation program for couples preparing to receive the sacrament of matrimony. Location: Msgr. Edward Pace High School, Miami Gardens, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Cost: $175/couple. Upcoming weekends: Sept. 9 and 10, Oct. 14 and 15, Oct. 28 and 29, Nov. 18 and 19, Dec. 9 and 10. Register at: www.caminodelmatrimonio.org, 305-226-4664.
Camino del Matrimonio, programa de preparación matrimonial ofrecido por la Arquidiócesis de Miami. Lugar: Msgr. Edward Pace High School, Miami Gardens, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Costo: $175/pareja. Próximas fechas: 5 y 6 de agosto, 23 y 24 de septiembre, 4 y 5 de noviembre. Inscripción: www.caminodelmatrimonio.org, 305-226-4664, caminodelmatrimonio@gmail.com.
Transformed in Love, Oct. 28 and 29, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., St. Theresa School cafeteria, 2701 Indian Mound Trail, Coral Gables. Official archdiocesan marriage preparation program. Couples must attend the entire program both days in order to receive their certificate of completion. Registration: http://conta.cc/3GVYfPN. Information: 305-762-1127, sdiaz@theadom.org.
MASSES
Frank LaRocca’s Mass of the Americas, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 7 p.m., Epiphany, 8235 S.W. 57 Ave., Miami. Conceived as twinned tribute to the Immaculate Conception (U.S. patroness) and Our Lady of Guadalupe (patroness of Mexico and the Americas); includes much-loved Mexican folk hymns to Our Lady and possibly first Ave Maria ever composed in Nahuatl, the Aztec language. Performed by archdiocese’s Festival Choir, Frost School Chorale and University of St. Thomas choir; directed by Richard Carrillo, choir director at St. John Neumann Parish. 832-239-7523, racarrillo83@gmail.com.
Sunday Masses for shut-ins, English and Spanish-language televised Mass for the homebound. bit.ly/OnlineMassesMiami.
Misas dominicales televisadas en inglés y español para las personas enfermas que no pueden salir de sus casas. bit.ly/OnlineMassesMiami.
RETREATS
Emmaus retreat for men, Sept. 15-17, sponsored by Immaculate Conception, Hialeah. Opportunity for personal, spiritual development through discovery of a new relationship with God and others. 954-649-4245, 786-493-6700, 305-822-2011.
Retiros de Emaús para hombres, una oportunidad para el desarrollo personal y espiritual a través del descubrimiento de la relación nueva con Dios y los demás:
• 25-27 de agosto, invita St. Patrick, Miami Beach. 305-205-3392, 786-344-4841.
Retiros de Emaús para mujeres, una oportunidad para el desarrollo personal y espiritual a través del descubrimiento de la relación nueva con Dios y los demás:
• 1-3 de septiembre, invita Prince of Peace, Miami. 305-807-7143, 786-717-4574, 305-308-2979.
Life-Giving Wounds retreat, Sept. 23 and 24, Madonna Retreat Center, 3600 SW 32 Blvd., West Park. For people 18 and older with divorced or separated parents to reflect intentionally on the wounds caused by their family’s breakdown, together with others who know this pain and knowledgeable, compassionate retreat leaders. Offered by archdiocesan Office of Family Life. Registration: http://conta.cc/42VNy8N. 305-762-1128, cshaw@theadom.org.
Life in the Spirit seminar, Friday, Sept. 29, 7-9 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 30, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., St. Malachy, 6200 N. University Drive, Tamarac. Registration: https://tinyurl.com/spiritmalachy2023. Information: margeaustin@ymail.com.
SAFE ENVIRONMENT
Virtus training online: You may register for the initial Virtus training session at www.virtus.org. Registration instructions in English at bit.ly/mia_virtus_eng; in Spanish at bit.ly/mia_virtus_spn. Once the initial training is complete, your account will be automatically activated. Training continues in the form of online monthly bulletins. Contact Jan Rayburn, Safe Environment Coordinator, at jrayburn@theadom.org.
Sexual abuse by a priest, deacon, staff member or volunteer of the Church should be reported to the Archdiocese of Miami Office of Safe Environment Hotline. If you are the victim of sexual abuse, or any other crime, please contact local law enforcement, as well. Archdiocese of Miami Abuse Hotline: 1-866-802-2873. Florida Abuse Hotline: 1-800-962-2873.
SCHOOLS
Grosso/Parsons Golf Classic, Friday, Sept. 22, Doral. Immaculata-La Salle High School’s annual fundraiser to benefit ILS Tuition Assistance Fund. 305-854-2334 Ex. 2142, cbrito@ilsroyals.com. bit.ly/ILS2023GolfClassic.
Friends of the Seminary gala, Friday, Oct. 20, 5:30 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary, 10701 S. Military Trail, Boynton Beach. Celebrating 60 years of forming priests after the heart of Christ. 561-732-4424, www.svdp.edu/friends2023.
St. Thomas University, Miami Gardens, stu.edu:
• Master of Science in Bioethics, bit.ly/STU-MS-Bioethics
• Spiritual Companionship Program, bit.ly/scpstu
• Campus Ministry Scholarship, for Catholic students that are interested in furthering their involvement in ministry and service. Visit www.stu.edu/campusministry for requirements and information.
SEPI, maestría en Ministerio Pastoral Hispano, y cursos con o sin crédito académico para capacitación en el ministerio pastoral, eclesial o personal. Algunos cursos también se ofrecen por Zoom para quienes residen fuera de Miami. sepi.us, 305-279-2333:
• Taller sobre Lectio Divina, 13-14 de octubre
• Principios Éticos y Doctrina Social de la Iglesia, 18 de octubre-6 de diciembre.
SPIRITUAL
Life in the Spirit Seminar, seminar for Catholic Charismatic Renewal to reignite the Holy Spirit in your life. Sept. 29-30, St. Malachy Church, 6200 N. University Drive, Tamarac. Donation: $40; lunch: $10. tinyurl.com/spiritmalachy2023, margeaustin@ymail.com
Mi Cristo Roto, sábado, 30 de septiembre, 8 p.m., Nativity, 5220 Johnson St., Hollywood. Reflexión escénica para revisar nuestro compromiso con el resucitado. Donación: $20. 954-987-3300, office@nativityhollywood.org.
Rosary of Reparation / Rosario de la Aurora:
• 8 a.m., first Saturdays, bilingual, St. Andrew, 9950 N.W. 29 St., Coral Springs, followed by 9 a.m. Mass, breakfast and short presentation on a Catholic theme. 954-609-3450
• 6:30 a.m., primer sábado, Mother of Our Redeemer, 8445 N.W. 186 St., Miami. 305-829-6141.
Archdiocesan Pilgrimages to Lourdes, France, for everyone seeking healing; of body, mind, or spirit. www.hdmiami.org/Pilgrimages.
Morningstar Renewal Center, 7275 S.W. 124 St., Pinecrest. In person or via Zoom. Events require a fee, unless otherwise noted. 305-238-4367, info@morningstarrenewal.org, www.morningstarrenewal.org/all-events:
• Summer Book Club 2023, Mondays in person or Thursday evenings on Zoom. For book titles and schedule, go to bit.ly/MSRC-SummerBookClub2023
• Catholic Prayer Breakfast, second Tuesdays, 7:30 a.m. Includes breakfast and a talk from a local Catholic leader. wvanderwyden@law.miami.edu
• Cafecito with Jesus, Monday-Friday, noon, via Zoom. Five minutes of prayer and an inspirational thought to take into the rest of the day, http://bit.ly/msrc-Cafecito12pm
• SoulCore, an apostolate integrating core strengthening, stretching and functional movement with the prayers of the rosary. View all Mysteries on our YouTube channel: http://bit.ly/yt-msrc-soulcore.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Post-abortion healing ministry, 954-981-2922 ext. 1001, acuratalo@theadom.org.
Courage ministry, for adults with same-sex attraction who want to lead chaste lives. Meetings twice a month. 571-294-5933.
La Buena Esperanza, grupo de apoyo durante el duelo, www.labuenaesperanzaduelo.com, labuenaesperanzaduelo@yahoo.com:
• Primer miércoles, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Our Lady of Divine Providence, 10205 W. Flagler St., Miami. 305-551-8113
• Segundo jueves, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Prince of Peace, 12800 N.W. Sixth St., Miami. 786-382-0433
• Primer lunes, 7-9 p.m., Radio María, 91.9 FM. 305-615-5656
• Primer martes, 7-9 p.m., St. Michael, 2987 West Flagler St., Miami. 305-649-1811.
VOCATIONS
Vocations Awareness Weekend, Oct. 27-29, for men ages 17-35 interested in learning about seminary life and the priestly ministry. www.miamiarch.org/vocations, vocdirector@theadom.org, 305-762-1137.
YOUTH AND YOUNG ADULTS
Alpha Series, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 7 p.m., St. David, 3900 S. University Drive, Davie. For young adults, Nova Southeastern and South Florida Education Center students. mvargas@saintdavid.org.
CFC Singles for Christ Miami household meeting, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Holy Rosary-St. Richard, old library house, 7500 S.W. 1521 St., Palmetto Bay. For personal sharing, mutual support and encouragement in the Christian life. 786-348-9689, cfcysfcmissionflorida@gmail.com, www.facebook.com/cfcysfcmissionflorida.
Women’s faith and fitness with SoulCore, integrating gentle stretching and core strengthening exercises with prayer and meditation of the rosary. Organized by St. David, Davie. RSVP required before attending, as exact times and locations vary. mvargas@saintdavid.org.
Power walks & mini pilgrimages for women, Saturdays, 11 a.m., St. David, 3900 South University Drive, Davie. Different fitness challenges each month accompanied by a virtue focus to reflect upon. mvargas@saintdavid.org.
Student peer leaders needed for a new national program coming this fall to Nova Southeastern University that will be open to students in college campuses around Davie. mvargas@saintdavid.org
Catholic Young Professionals Miami, meet last Mondays, 7:30 p.m. Be inspired by successful professionals from diverse careers and let your faith enrich your own. www.facebook.com/CYPmiami, 305-757-6241, https://www.miamiarch.org/youngadults.
VOLUNTEERS
Detention Ministry needs priests and lay volunteers in Miami-Dade. Information: efarias@theadom.org.
Seeking foster parents for unaccompanied minors, Catholic Charities provides case management, monthly stipend to help with the care of the refugee minor, continuing education and more. 305-883-3383, www.ccadm.org/urmp.
Respect Life seeks volunteers to serve in different capacities, according to their interests and abilities. https://respectlifemiami.org/volunteer.
