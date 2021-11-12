To our readers: Please note that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some events are taking place online. Events taking place in person are subject to CDC guidelines, including restrictions on capacity and requirements for social distancing and mask-wearing. For more information, please contact the event coordinators directly.
COMMUNITY
Christmas bazaar, Sunday, Nov. 28 and Dec. 5, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Our Lady of Lourdes, 11291 S.W. 142 Ave., Miami. Prizes, arts, crafts, unique gift ideas for holidays. 786-493-8184, 305-281-2652.
Holiday marketplace, Saturday, Dec. 4, 3-7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 5, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., St. Mark, 5601 S. Flamingo Road, Southwest Ranches. Vendor spaces available through Nov. 22. https://bit.ly/smvendorapp, slsumby@bellsouth.net, 954-558-0766.
Festival Guadalupano, Dec. 9-11, 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 12, beginning at 5 a.m. with Las Mañanitas, St. Ann Mission, 13875 S.W. 264 St., Homestead. Celebration of Our Lady of Guadalupe; concludes with 11 a.m. Mass Sunday followed by afternoon fiesta with Mexican folklore. Masks required. 305-258-6998, MisionSantaAnaNaranja@gmail.com.
The Fight for Survival: Painted Tapestries of Florida Endangered Species, through Friday, Dec. 17, Favalora Museum and Rev. Jorge A. Sardiñas Gallery, St. Thomas University, Miami Gardens. Exhibition inspired by papal encyclical Laudato Si. Contact imedina@stu.edu for library hours, as they vary.
FAITH EDUCATION
Spiritual Companionship Program, St. Thomas University, 16401 N.W. 37 Ave., Miami Gardens. For those interested in growing deeper in their own journey with God while also being formed for the ministry of spiritual companionship. sdeferrari@stu.edu, https://bit.ly/scpstu.
Planificación Natural de la Familia: Modelo Creighton, 18 de enero de 2022, 7:30 p.m., virtual. Aprenda un método saludable, moral y efectivo para posponer y lograr el embarazo. Inscríbase aquí: https://conta.cc/3n7Hmqu.
Natural Family Planning: Creighton Model, Jan. 20, 2022, 7:30 p.m., online; introductory session. Learn a medically safe, morally acceptable, and highly effective method of both postponing and achieving pregnancy. Register at: https://conta.cc/3jdDHGE.
MARRIAGE PREPARATION
Camino del Matrimonio, programa de preparación matrimonial ofrecido por la Arquidiócesis de Miami. Costo: $125/pareja. Próximo fin de semana: 11 y 12 de diciembre, presencial. 305-226-4664, caminodelmatrimonio@gmail.com, www.caminodelmatrimonio.org.
Transformed in Love: Official Archdiocesan marriage preparation program. Couples must attend the entire program both days to receive their certificate of completion. 305-762-1127, sdiaz@theadom.org. Upcoming date: Feb. 26 and 27, St. Mark, Southwest Ranches. Register at: https:// conta.cc/3vlv1mt.
MASSES
Trilingual Thanksgiving Day Mass, Thursday, Nov. 25, 10 a.m., St. Mary Cathedrall, 7525 N.W. Second Ave, Miami. Come enjoy cathedral’s beauty, trilingual readings (English, Spanish, and Creole), excellent choral music and view recently restored side altar. 305-759-4531 ext. 105, srmarymartha@thecathedralofstmary.org.
Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 7:30 p.m., St. Mary Cathedral, 7525 N.W. Second Ave, Miami. Trilingual. 305-759-4531 ext. 105, srmarymartha@thecathedralofstmary.org.
RETREATS
Our Lady of Florida Spiritual Center, 1300 U.S. Highway 1, North Palm Beach. Retreats, events and days of reflection have limited capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions (registration required). https://www.ourladyofflorida.org, reservations@cpprovfl.org, 561-626-1300:
• Monday, Dec. 6, 10 a.m.–2:30 p.m., “Living Christian Joy,” day of reflection with Father Richard Vigoa. $50.
• Friday, Dec 17, 7-9 p.m., evening of prayer for young adults ages 21-40. $25.
• Saturday, Dec. 18, Advent Day of reflection with Passionist Father Junesh Xavier. $50.
• Friday, Dec. 31, New Year’s Eve evening of reflection with Deacon Martin Serraes and Deacon Robert Rodriguez. Overnight: $105; commuter $85.
SCHOOLS
SEPI - Ofrece cursos con o sin crédito académico para quienes deseen una formación cristiana en su ministerio pastoral, eclesial o personal. También para quienes deseen iniciar su maestría en Ministerio Pastoral Hispano. www.sepi.us, 305-279-2333.
SPIRITUAL
Advent evenings, Mondays, beginning Nov. 29, 7 p.m., St. Mary Cathedral, 7525 N.W. Second Ave., Miami. Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, evening prayer (vespers), refreshments afterwards. 305-759-4531 ext. 105, srmarymartha@thecathedralofstmary.org.
Rosary crusade for the Church and the world, Wednesdays, 4 p.m., online, organized by Women of Grace. https://bit.ly/wog-rosarycrusade
Monthly day of recollection for women, second Thursdays, 10 a.m., followed by noon Mass presided by Opus Dei priest. Meditate, pray, converse with God, receive the sacrament of reconciliation. 305-528-9978.
Jornada mensual de recogimiento para damas, segundo jueves, 10 a.m, con misa al mediodía, St. Agnes, 100 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne. Presidida por un sacerdote del Opus Dei. Una oportunidad para meditar, orar, conversar con Dios, y recibir el sacramento de la reconciliación. 305-528-9978.
Holy Hour for the unborn, third Saturdays, 4 p.m., St. Joseph, 8670 Byron Ave., Miami Beach. cbarillas@stjosephmiamibeach.com, 305-866-6567.
Coronilla por los hijos, lunes a viernes, 3 p.m., por Zoom. Rezo de la Coronilla de la Divina Misericordia, invita el ministerio Orando por Nuestros Hijos. Información: nuestroshijosm@gmail.com, orandopornuestroshijos.org.
Santo Rosario, todos los sábados, 9 a.m., Ermita de la Caridad, 3609 S. Miami Ave., Miami. norisgreyes@gmail.com, 305-898-4212.
Adoration, Praise and Worship, last Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., St. David, 3900 S. University Drive, Davie. Rosary followed by adoration, reflection, praise and worship music. Livestreamed via www.saintdavidmedia.com. mvargas@saintdavid.org.
Morningstar Renewal Center, 7275 S.W. 124 St., Pinecrest. Offers facilities, resources, and programs that aid the process of spiritual growth, lifelong faith development. Events require a fee, unless otherwise noted. 305-238-4367, info@morningstarrenewal.org, www.morningstarrenewal.org:
• Full Moon Labyrinth Prayer Walk, full moon evenings at sunset, weather permitting; pray and reflect under the moonlight while enjoying acoustic music. Donations accepted.
• Cafecito with Jesus, noon, Monday- Friday via Zoom. 5 minutes of prayer and an inspirational thought to take into the rest of your day. http://bit.ly/msrc-Cafecito12pm.
• SoulCore, an apostolate integrating core strengthening, stretching and functional movement with the prayers of the rosary. View recorded sessions of all 4 Mysteries on our YouTube: http://bit.ly/yt-msrc-soulcore
• Inspire Book Club, Mondays, 9:30-10:30 a.m. or 7:30-8:30 p.m., via Zoom.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Bereavement support groups for adults who are experiencing grief due to the death of a significant person in their lives or non-death losses. Coordinated by Catholic Hospice. Bereavement hotline: 305-351-7025:
• Mondays, 12:30-2:30 p.m., David Posnack Jewish Community Center, 5850 S. Pine Island Road, Davie.
• Second Wednesdays, 4-5 p.m., Holy Cross Hospital, 4725 N Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale.
• Second Wednesdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. David Church, 3900 S. University Drive, Davie.
Breast cancer support group, second and fourth Tuesdays, 1-2 p.m., Miami Springs Adult Center, 101 Apache St., Miami Springs. Bilingual, for persons with or affected by breast cancer. Organized by Catholic Hospice. 305-351-7025.
Grupo de apoyo para personas con, o afectadas por, cáncer del seno. Bilingüe. Segundo y cuarto martes, 1-2 p.m., Miami Springs Adult Center, 101 Apache St., Miami Springs. Organizado por Catholic Hospice. 305-351-7025.
Pet loss support group, first Thursdays, 5-6 p.m. Virtual support group for adults experiencing grief due to death of beloved pet. Organized by Catholic Hospice in collaboration with Lakeside Animal Hospital, Fort Lauderdale. 305-351-7025.
Arca de Noé, segundo y cuarto lunes, 7-9 p.m., Mother of Our Redeemer, 8445 N.W. 186 St., Miami. Grupo de apoyo a la pareja. 2arcadenoe@gmail.com, 954-812-6020.
VOLUNTEERS
Respect Life seeks volunteers to serve in different capacities, according to their interests, talents and abilities. https://respectlifemiami.org/volunteer.
Respeto a la Vida necesita voluntarios para servir en diferentes capacidades según sus intereses, talentos y habilidades. https://respectlifemiami.org/volunteer.
Volunteer opportunities at St. John Bosco Clinic, in Miami. As a free clinic, our ability to serve is based on a strong volunteer force. Volunteers should be available for a minimum of 4 hours per week, Monday to Friday between 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. 305-635-1335.
Clínica San Juan Bosco, en Miami, ofrece oportunidades de voluntariado. Como clínica gratuita, un grupo sólido de voluntarios fortalece nuestra capacidad de servicio. Los voluntarios deben estar disponibles por un mínimo de 4 horas a la semana, de lunes a viernes entre 8:30 a.m. y 4:30 p.m. 305-635-1335.
YOUTH AND YOUNG ADULTS
Catholic Young Professionals: Be inspired by stories of successful professionals from a diverse array of careers and let your faith enrich your own career:
• Broward, fourth Mondays, 7:30 p.m. www.facebook.com/CYPbroward.
• Miami, first Mondays, 7:30 p.m., www.facebook.com/CYPmiami.
Catholic LIFE College Campus Ministry, weekly meetings on Zoom featuring inspiring topics and opportunities to grow together; serving college students at Nova Southeastern University and surrounding Davie colleges. www.instagram.com/nsucatholiclife, mvargas@saintdavid.org.
Voceros de Cristo, miércoles, 8 p.m., por Zoom. Jóvenes adultos de St. Agatha, Miami. www.facebook.com/vdcmiami.
Apóstoles de Ágape, jueves, 8 p.m., vía Zoom. Jóvenes adultos de St. John Neumann, Miami. Para acceso, llamar al 786-365-3479.
