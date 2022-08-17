COMMUNITY
St. George family and friends celebration, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2 p.m., St. George Community Center, 3501 N.W. 8 St., Lauderhill. Reunion of members of parish that closed in 2009. Sing, pray, rekindle our faith community, and share the love of Christ. 954-554-6325, wilhelminaking@yahoo.com.
St. Joseph Church bazaar, Sunday, Aug. 21, 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Parish Hall, 8670 Byron Ave., Miami Beach. 305-866-6567, cbarillas@stjosephmiamibeach.com.
Pedro Pan Mass and Breakfast, Sunday, Sept. 11, 8 a.m. Mass at the Shrine of Our Lady of Charity, 9 a.m. breakfast at Immaculata-La Salle High School’s Bayshore Ballroom, 3601 S. Miami Ave., Miami. 305-854-2334 ext. 2142, cbrito@ilsroyals.com.
“What about the kids” movie with Jim Wahlberg, Friday, Sept. 16, 7 p.m., St. Gregory, 200 N. University Drive, Plantation. Wahlberg will be on hand for discussion and book sale of his latest “The Big Hustle.” Tickets: $25/adults, $5/ kids. Hosted by Disciples in Action Ministry. 954-851-3345, marysturm22@gmail.com.
Art exhibits through Sept. 16, at the Rev. Jorge A. Sardiñas Gallery, in the main library of St. Thomas University, 16401 N.W. 37 Ave., Miami Gardens. Free. www.stu.edu/library, 305-628-6769, imedina@stu.edu:
• And the Word Was God, text-based paintings, created from ancient scripture, advertising, sermons, and popular music that South Florida artist Daniel Marosi collected during the pandemic.
• Archetypes: The Imprints of the Human Mind, paintings and sculptures by Marilyn and David Valiente, created on the theory of renowned psychiatrist and psychoanalyst Carl G. Jung.
Magnificat of Broward County meal, Saturday, Sept. 24, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m., St. Bernard Parish Hall, 8279 Sunset Strip, Sunrise. Guest speaker: Father Paul VI Karenga, parochial vicar at St. Mark the Evangelist Church in Southwest Ranches. Seats $20, boxed breakfast included. No walk-ins. Register by Sept. 19. 407-756-7999, sharontpfeifer@aol.com.
Camp Erin Youth Bereavement Camp, Oct. 21-23 in Homestead, for children/teens ages 6 to 17 grieving the death of a significant person in their lives. Organized by Catholic Hospice. Free. www.camperinsouthflorida.org, 954-944-2709.
CONCERTS
Adore Night, Thursday, Aug. 25, 8-9 p.m., chapel, Good Shepherd, 14187 S.W. 72 St., Miami. Peaceful, prayerful, praise and worship concert bringing people together and encouraging them to temporarily step away from the busyness of life and sit with Jesus. www.adorenight.com.
Schott Music, Art and Wine event, Sept. 9-10, 6591 S. Flamingo Road, Cooper City. Auction and concert featuring Christian pop/rock band DUPREE, benefiting Schott’s ministry to persons who are deaf or physically or intellectually challenged. 954-434-3306, schott-music-and-arts.org/#.
FAITH EDUCATION
Pro-life Day of Equipping, Saturday, Sept. 10, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., St. Augustine, 1400 Miller Road, Coral Gables. Know the why behind our pro-life beliefs as well as how to walk with women and men in crisis pregnancies. Speakers: Dr. Steven Christie, physician, attorney, author of “Speaking for the Unborn: 30-Second Rebuttals to Pro-Choice Arguments”; and Linda Fernandez, regional program manager for Sidewalk Advocates for Life. Registration: https://forms.gle/VpHnheNXEF1t4E8i8.
Frontline Ministry, Thursday, Sept. 15, 7:30 p.m., St. Mary Cathedral, 7525 N.W. Second Ave., Miami. Faith education for law enforcement, fire, military and public safety professionals. Register, find out more at https://forms.gle/957hgCEXSQ9cqqMZ8 or frontline@saintaugustinechurch.org.
MARRIAGE ENRICHMENT
Retrouvaille, 26 al 28 de agosto, Drury Inn & Suites, 7301 W. Sandlake Road, Orlando. Presenta destrezas para redescubrir una relación matrimonial amorosa y ayudar a reencontrar el propósito de su matrimonio. Miles de matrimonios en dificultades han logrado superar sus problemas gracias al programa. 305-915-4607, Miami@retrouvaille.org, www.helpourmarriage.org/es.
Matrimonios en Victoria, retiros para fortalecer su compromiso mientras descubren el plan de Dios para su matrimonio. https://bit.ly/mev-usa:
• 27 y 28 de agosto, Our Lady of Lourdes, Miami. 305-803-7355.
• 10 y 11 de septiembre, St. Michael the Archangel, Miami. 305-333-7533.
Retiro de Convenio Matrimonial, 16 al 18 de septiembre, Little Flower, 2711 Indian Mound Trail, Coral Gables. Comparta con su pareja, mejore su matrimonio, conozca otras parejas y acérquese al Señor. 305-608-3972, fordonez@earthlink.net.com, forms.gle/rLnz1oqFVCPeWnEy5.
Retrouvaille, Sept. 30-Oct. 2, Casa SEPI, Southeast Pastoral Institute, 7700 S.W. 56 St., Miami. For married couples facing challenges in their relationship, to help them restore their marriage and build a loving relationship. 305-915-4607, www.helpourmarriage.org, https://bit.ly/RetrouvailleMiami, Miami@retrouvaille.org.
Natural Family Planning, Thursday, Sept. 22, 7:30 p.m., online, introduction to Creighton Model, a medically safe, morally acceptable and highly effective method of both postponing and achieving pregnancy. Register at: https://conta.cc/3NsF010; https://conta.cc/3PEqNzM; 305-762-1123 or bmadhosingh@theadom.org.
Planificación familiar natural, martes, 22 de septiembre, 7:30 p.m., en línea, introducción al Modelo Creighton, método seguro desde el punto de vista médico, aceptable desde la moral, y muy eficaz tanto para posponer como para lograr el embarazo. Inscripción: https://conta.cc/3PEqNzM; 305-762-1123 o bmadhosingh@theadom.org.
MARRIAGE PREPARATION
Camino, archdiocesan marriage preparation program for couples preparing to receive the sacrament of matrimony. Location: Msgr. Edward Pace High School, Miami Gardens. Cost: $175/couple. Upcoming weekends: Aug. 27-28, Oct. 1-2, Oct. 22-23. Register at: www.caminodelmatrimonio.org, 305-226-4664.
Camino del Matrimonio, programa de preparación matrimonial ofrecido por la Arquidiócesis de Miami. Lugar: Msgr. Edward Pace High School, Miami Gardens. Costo: $175/pareja. Próximas fechas: 17 y 18 de septiembre, 12 y 13 de noviembre, 10 y 11 de diciembre. Inscripción: www.caminodelmatrimonio.org, 305-226-4664, caminodelmatrimonio@gmail.com.
Transformed in Love: Oct. 22 and 23, 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Little Flower’s Comber Hall, 2711 Indian Mound Trail, Coral Gables. Official archdiocesan marriage preparation program. Couples must attend the entire program both days to receive their certificate of completion. 305-762-1123, bmadhosingh@theadom.org. Register at: conta.cc/ 3OA6fIe.
RETREATS
Retiro de mujeres Santa María Magdalena, 26-28 de agosto, Casa San Carlos, Delray Beach. Organizado por la parroquia de St. John XXIII. Costo: $210. 954-392-5062, popestjohn23@gmail.com.
Encuentro Familiar, 27 y 28 de agosto, 8 a.m. a 6 p.m., Centro de Espiritualidad Ignaciana, 12190 S.W. 56 St., Miami. Para matrimonios con hijos adolescentes entre 11-21 años que buscan fortalecer sus familias. 305-596-0001, ceimiami.org.
Emaús para damas, basados en Lucas 24:13-35:
• 9-11 de septiembre, auspiciado por St. John XXIII, Miramar, en la Comunidad Siervos de Cristo Vivo Miami, 3100 N.W. 77 Court, Doral. 954-392-5062, popestjohn23@gmail.com.
• 14-16 de octubre, auspiciado por Our Lady of the Lakes, Miami Lakes. 786-767-0195, 786-348-1078.
Silent retreat for young professional women, Sept. 9-11, Rosaire Conference Center, 14281 Gallagher Road, Delray Beach. Under the auspices of the Prelature of Opus Dei. 305-528-9978, info@roseaire.org.
Emmaus for men, Sept. 16-18, Immaculate Conception’s Mercy Hall, 125 W. 45 St., Hialeah. Discover a new, deeper relationship with God and others; based on Luke 24:13-35. 305-527-5131, 305-773-4440.
Emmaus for women, Oct. 7-9, Casa Cursillos, 16250 S.W. 112 Ave., Miami. Hosted by St. Timothy. Based on Luke 24:13-35, a very personal encounter with Jesus. 305-546-0685, 305-301-9481.
Emaús para caballeros, 28-30 de octubre, auspiciado por St. Patrick en el SEPI, 7700 S.W. 56 St., Miami. 786-316-8879, emausstpatrick@gmail.com.
MASSES
Mass for unity against racism, Sunday, Aug. 21, St. Helen, 3033 N.W. 33 Ave., Fort Lauderdale. Celebrated by Archbishop Thomas Wenski. 954-731-7314, mchery@sainthelen.net.
Archbishop Wenski’s 25th anniversary as bishop, Saturday, Sept. 3, 5 p.m., trilingual, St. Mary Cathedral, 7525 N.W. Second Ave., Miami. 305-759-4531.
Fiesta de la Virgen de la Caridad, 8 de septiembre, 6 p.m. rosario, 7 p.m., procesión, 8 p.m. Misa celebrada por el Arzobispo Thomas Wenski, en los terrenos del santuario, 3609 S. Miami Ave., Miami. Novena tradicional, 30 de agosto a 7 de septiembre, 8 p.m. de lunes a sábado, 3 p.m. el domingo; caravana por las calles de Miami el sábado, 3 de septiembre, comenzando a las 10 a.m. en la Ermita; vigilia artística el miércoles, 7 de septiembre, de 9 p.m. a la medianoche en la Ermita. 305-854-2405, ermita.org.
Misa en español, todos los domingos, Christ the King, 16000 S.W. 112 Ave., Perrine. 305-238-2485, https://ctkcatholicmiami.com.
SAFE ENVIRONMENT
Virtus training online: You may register for the initial Virtus training session at www.virtus.org. Registration instructions in English are at bit.ly/mia_virtus_eng; and in Spanish, https://bit.ly/mia_virtus_spn. Once the initial training is complete, your account will be automatically activated. Continuing training is in the form of online monthly bulletins. For more information, contact Jan Rayburn at jrayburn@theadom.org.
Sexual abuse by a priest, deacon, staff member or volunteer of the Church should be reported to the Archdiocese of Miami Office of Safe Environment Hotline. If you are the victim of sexual abuse, or any other crime, please contact local law enforcement as well. Archdiocese of Miami Abuse Hotline: 1-866-802-2873. Florida Abuse Hotline: 1-800-962-2873.
SCHOOLS
St. Louis Covenant 30th anniversary, Saturday, Sept. 17, 5:30 p.m., 7270 S.W. 120 St., Pinecrest. Mass with Archbishop Thomas Wenski, fellowship and refreshment afterward. 305-238-7562, covenantschool@stlcatholic.org.
St. Thomas University, Miami Gardens:
• Master of Science in Bioethics, https://bit.ly/STU-MS-Bioethics.
• Spiritual Companionship Program, to grow deeper in the journey with God while also being formed for the ministry of spiritual companionship. sdeferrari@stu.edu, https://bit.ly/scpstu.
SEPI, maestría en Ministerio Pastoral Hispano, y cursos con o sin crédito académico para una capacitación cristiana en el ministerio pastoral, eclesial o personal. sepi.us, 305-279-2333.
Pilar ‘83 celebrates its 40th: Class of 1983 of Colegio de Nuestra Señora Del Pilar, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico, is gearing up to celebrate its 40th anniversary. Interested alumni can send a message to elpilarclase1983@gmail.com.
Pilar ’83 celebra sus 40: La clase de 1983 del Colegio de Nuestra Señora Del Pilar, Río Piedras, P.R., se prepara para celebrar su 40mo aniversario. Exalumnos interesados pueden enviar un mensaje a elpilarclase1983@gmail.com.
SPIRITUAL
Charismatic group at St. Malachy, starts Sept. 2, every Friday, 7 p.m., 6100 John Horan Drive, Tamarac. Come all, get infused by the Holy Spirit. 954-254-8416.
Wednesday Night Revival, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 7:15 p.m., St. Augustine Church and Catholic Student Center, 1400 Miller Drive, Coral Gables. Guest speaker Father Ricardo Rivera. 305-661-1648, michelle@saintaugustinechurch.org.
Taller de sanación interior, todos los jueves, 7:15-9 p.m., San Isidro, 2310 Martin Luther King Blvd, Pompano Beach, y por Zoom (ID: 751-331-6673, Passcode: San Isidro). 954-971-8780, www.sanisidro.org.
Morningstar Renewal Center, 7275 S.W. 124 St., Pinecrest. In person or via Zoom. Events require a fee, unless otherwise noted. 305-238-4367, info@morningstarrenewal.org, www.morningstarrenewal.org:
• Green Thumb Ministry: Help keep our gardens beautiful. Also, volunteers needed to run our commercial dishwasher during fall retreats.
• Full Moon Labyrinth Prayer Walk: Join us on full moon evenings at sunset, weather permitting, to pray and reflect under the moonlight while enjoying acoustic music. Donations accepted.
• Cafecito with Jesus, Monday-Friday, noon, via Zoom. 5 minutes of prayer and an inspirational thought to take into the rest of your day. http://bit.ly/msrc-Cafecito12pm.
• SoulCore, an apostolate integrating core strengthening, stretching and functional movement with the prayers of the rosary. View recorded sessions of all 4 Mysteries on our YouTube channel: http://bit.ly/yt-msrc-soulcore.
Pilgrimages to Lourdes, organized by Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and the Archdiocese of Miami. hdmiami.org/ip.php.
YOUTH AND YOUNG ADULTS
Life in the Spirit Retreat, Aug. 27-28, Holy Rosary-St Richard Youth Center, 7500 S.W. 152 St., Palmetto Bay. Organized by Singles for Christ (SFC), for college and young professionals ages 19-30. Free. mndcmarasigan@gmail.com, Chloe.soriano416@gmail.com
Catholic Young Professionals Miami, first Mondays, 7:30 p.m. Be inspired by successful professionals from diverse careers and let their faith enrich your own. www.facebook.com/CYPmiami, Instagram.com/cypmiami.
Online evening prayer based on the Liturgy of the Hours, for young adults from the U.S. and Canada. Fourth Tuesdays, 8-9 p.m. EST, with the School Sisters of Notre Dame. https://ssnd.org/events/.
