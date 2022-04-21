COMMUNITY
Cheers to Charity, Wednesday, April 27, noon, Joe's Stone Crab Restaurant, 11 Washington Ave., Miami Beach. Proceeds benefit projects that help the needy in the Archdiocese of Miami. Registration: http://adomdevelopment.org/joes/.
Havana Nights, Thursday, May 12, 6:30 p.m., American Museum of Cuban Diaspora, 1200 Coral Way, Miami. Proceeds benefit Unaccompanied Minors Program of Catholic Charities. Registration: https://adomdevelopment.org/havananights/.
Archdiocesan pilgrimage to Lourdes, Sept. 16-26, 2022; reservation deadline May 13, 2022. Information: hdmiami.org/ip.php, pilgrimage@hdmiami.org, 305-386-4121, ext. 242.
Fundraising auction, Saturday, May 21, 7 p.m., Annunciation, 3781 S.W. 39 St., Hollywood. Admission: $10/person, includes food. Proceeds benefit Annunciation Church and School. 954-989-0606, 954-989-8287.
CONCERTS
Santo Rosario con Hector Tobo, 27 de abril, 7 p.m., auditorio del colegio Sts. Peter and Paul, 1435 S.W. 12 Ave., Miami. Santo Rosario con la participación del canta-autor católico colombiano. 239-825-4832, stspeterandpaulemmaus@gmail.com.
Lift High the Cross, Friday, May 13, 7:30 p.m., St. Joseph, 8670 Byron Ave., Miami Beach. Music to reflect on the Paschal Triduum, mark St. Joseph's 75th anniversary as a parish and 80th as a community. Featuring Ralph D’Ovidio, students of Marian Center Handbell Choir and St. Joseph Parish Choir. 305-866-6567.
Fuego: El Espíritu Santo en tu familia, sábado, 4 de junio, 7 p.m., St. Michael, 2987 W. Flagler St., Miami. Radio Paz te invita a esta noche de oración con el Espíritu Santo, en celebración del día de Pentecostés, con la participación de JoEmma Vomvolakis y Son By Four. En presencia del Santísimo. Boletos: $25. www.radiopaz.org.
FAITH EDUCATION
Archbishop McCarthy High Speakers Series, featuring Catholic scholars and authors on a variety of topics to help us grow in knowledge and love of the faith. 5451 South Flamingo Road, Southwest Ranches. Registration: https://tinyurl.com/2022speakerseries for news Zoom links. grebenc@mccarthyhigh.org:
• Wednesday, April 27, 7-8 p.m.: Father Liane Briese, "Reading the Bible Like a Catholic."
• Wednesday, May 18, 7-8 p.m.: Dr. Michael Dauphinais, "Biblical Answers to Questions about the Catholic Faith.''
Día de entrenamiento para el Ministerio de Sanación Post Aborto, sábado, 30 de abril, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Madonna Retreat Center, 3600 S.W. 32 Blvd., West Park. Únete a la Oficina del Ministerio de Respeto a la Vida para aprender sobre Entering Canaan, el nuevo ministerio de sanación post aborto en el Arquidiócesis de Miami. El precio del entrenamiento incluye refrescos y almuerzo. Inscripción: https://conta.cc/3LVyWhC. Información: 954-981-2922, ext. 1001.
Clases de Biblia por Zoom, sábados, 14 y 28 de mayo y 11 y 25 de junio, 9:30 a.m. Invita San Isidro, Pompano Beach.
MARRIAGE ENRICHMENT
Retrouvaille, April 29-May 1, Casa SEPI, 7700 S.W. 56 St., Miami. Rediscover a loving marital relationship and the purpose of your marriage. 305-915-4607, www.helpourmarriage.org, https://bit.ly/RetrouvailleMiami, Miami@retrouvaille.org.
Matrimonios en Victoria, 30 abril-1 mayo, Mother of Christ (salón de banquetes), 14141 S.W. 26 St., Miami. 305-431-5267, www.mev-usa.org/retiros/moc.
Planificación familiar natural, martes, 17 de mayo, 7:30 p.m., por Zoom. Introducción al Modelo Creighton, un método seguro desde el punto de vista médico, aceptable desde la moral, y muy eficaz tanto para posponer como para lograr el embarazo. Inscripción: https://conta.cc/3KBAqNf.
Natural Family Planning, Thursday, May 19, 7:30 p.m. via Zoom, introduction to Creighton Model, a medically safe, morally acceptable and highly effective method of both postponing and achieving pregnancy. Registration: https://conta.cc/3rMkFKY.
Retiro de Convenio Matrimonial, 20-22 de mayo, Little Flower, Coral Gables. Un fin de semana de actividades para fortalecer la relación de pareja. Costo: $150 por pareja; ayuda disponible. 305-915-2325, emvida2000@yahoo.com.
MARRIAGE PREPARATION
Camino del Matrimonio, programa de preparación matrimonial ofrecido por la Arquidiócesis de Miami. Lugar: Msgr. Edward Pace High School, Miami Gardens. Costo: $175/pareja. Próximas fechas: 30 y 1 de mayo, 11 y 12 de junio. Inscripción: www.caminodelmatrimonio.org, 305-226-4664, caminodelmatrimonio@gmail.com.
Camino, Archdiocesan marriage preparation program for couples preparing to receive the sacrament of matrimony. Location: Msgr. Edward Pace High School, Miami Gardens. Cost: $175/couple. Upcoming weekends: March 26-27, April 9-10. Register at: www.caminodelmatrimonio.org, 305-226-4664.
Transformed in Love: Official Archdiocesan marriage preparation program. Couples must attend the entire program both days to receive their certificate of completion. 305-762-1127, sdiaz@theadom.org. Upcoming date: April 30-May 1, Pastoral Center, 9401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami Shores. Register at: https://conta.cc/3gclSWt. Information: 305-762-1236, aperez@theadom.org.
Transformed in Love, programa oficial arquidiocesano de preparación matrimonial. Las parejas deben participar en el programa completo durante ambos días para recibir su certificado. Próxima fecha: 4 y 5 de junio, San Isidro, 2310 Martin Luther King Blvd., Pompano Beach. Inscripción: https://conta.cc/34yFAJg. Información: 305-762-1127/1236, sdiaz@theadom.org.
MASSES
Fiesta de María Auxiliadora, martes, 24 de mayo, 7 p.m., Immaculate Conception, 4497 West First Ave., Hialeah. Invitan las Hijas de María Auxiliadora y los Amigos de la Familia Salesiana. 305-822-2011.
RETREATS
Retiro mariano, 30 de abril y 1 de mayo, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., St. Raymond, 3475 S.W. 17 St., Miami. Aprenda sobre las apariciones marianas; organizado por las Siervas de los Corazones Traspasados de Jesús y María. 305-446-2427.
Women’s Emmaus, May 20-22, Casa Manresa, Miami, hosted by St. Patrick, Miami Beach. Based on the Gospel of Luke 24:13-35. 786-287-6063.
Silent retreats for women, Rosaire Conference Center, 14281 Gallagher Road, Delray Beach; under the auspices of Opus Dei. Payment plan available; transportation can be arranged. 305-528-9978, info@roseaire.org, rosarie.org. Upcoming date: May 6-8.
Retiros tradicionales en silencio para mujeres, Rosaire Conference Center, 14281 Gallagher Road, Delray Beach; bajo el auspicio de la Prelatura del Opus Dei. Plan de pago disponible; se puede coordinar la transportación. 305-528-9978, info@roseaire.org, rosarie.org. Próxima fecha: 27-29 de mayo.
Our Lady of Florida Spiritual Center, 1300 U.S. Highway 1, North Palm Beach. Retreats, events and days of reflection have limited capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions (registration and deposit required). https://www.ourladyofflorida.org, reservations@cpprovfl.org, 561-626-1300:
• May 13-15, Divine Mercy Retreat with Passionist Father Edward Wolanski. $250.
• May 20-22, charismatic retreat led by Father Levi Hartle. $250.
• May 27-29, healing retreat with Father Robert Richardson. $250.
SCHOOLS
SEPI: Ofrece cursos con o sin crédito académico para quienes deseen una formación cristiana en su ministerio pastoral, eclesial o personal. También para quienes deseen iniciar su maestría en Ministerio Pastoral Hispano. sepi.us, 305-279-2333
SPIRITUAL
Fishers of Men, Saturday, April 30, 8:30 a.m-noon, Signature Grand, 6900 State Road 84, Davie. Men’s breakfast (teenage sons welcome) with Picpus Father Michael Barry, founder of Mary’s Table and Veronica’s Home of Mercy. $25/person. Register by April 28. 954-618-9288, jggaragozzo@comcast.net.
Treasures of the Church: 150 relics of Catholic saints, scheduled stops in Miami-Dade and Broward churches throughout May. Opportunity for Catholics to venerate more than 150 relics of our Church's greatest saints, including one of the largest remaining portion of the True Cross and a fragment of the veil of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Schedule: http://treasuresofthechurch.com/.
Morningstar Renewal Center, 7275 S.W. 124 St., Pinecrest. Events are held in person or via Zoom. Fee required, unless otherwise noted. 305-238-4367, info@morningstarrenewal.org, www.morningstarrenewal.org.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Post-abortion healing ministry, 954-981-2922 ext. 1001, rbrady@theadom.org
Bereavement support group for adults who are experiencing grief due to the death of a significant person in their lives or non-death losses. Coordinated by Catholic Hospice. Bereavement hotline: 305-351-7025
• Mondays, 12:30-2:30 p.m., David Posnack Jewish Community Center, 5850 S. Pine Island Road, Davie
• Second Wednesdays, 4-5 p.m., Holy Cross Hospital, 4725 N Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale
• Second Wednesdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. David Catholic Church, 3900 South University Drive, Davie
Breast cancer support group, bilingual, for persons with, or affected by, breast cancer. Second and fourth Tuesdays, 1-2 p.m., Miami Springs Adult Center, 101 Apache St., Miami Springs. Organized by Catholic Hospice. 305-351-7025
Grupo de apoyo para personas con, o afectadas por, cáncer del seno. Bilingüe. Segundo y cuarto martes, 1-2 p.m., Miami Springs Adult Center, 101 Apache St., Miami Springs. Organizado por Catholic Hospice. 305-351-7025
Pet loss support group, virtual support group for adults who are experiencing grief due to the death of a beloved pet. First Thursdays, 5-6 p.m. Organized by Catholic Hospice in collaboration with Lakeside Animal Hospital, Fort Lauderdale. 305-351-7025
VOCATIONS
Serra Club honors Father Anthony Mulderry, Saturday, May 14, 5-7 p.m., St. Gabriel, Pompano Beach. Pastor emeritus of St. Gabriel Parish, served Serra Club for 20 years as chaplain. Donation: $20, benefits St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary. 954-943-3684, malcolm@meikle.com.
Carmelite Sisters discernment retreat, May 26-29, Alhambra, California. For women 18-30. Learn about religious life, receive tips on discernment and take time to listen for His voice. csocd.com/come-and-see, 626-557-5816, joyofcarmel@csocd.com.
YOUTH AND YOUNG ADULTS
Online evening prayer for young adults, Tuesdays, April 26, May 24, June 28, 8-9 p.m. with the School Sisters of Notre Dame. Pray the Liturgy of the Hours and share your faith with other young adults from across the U.S. and Canada. Registration: https://ssnd.org/events/4-26-22 to obtain the Zoom access code. https://ssnd.org, sisters@ssnd.org.
