RETREATS
Our Lady of Florida Spiritual Center, 1300 U.S. Highway 1, North Palm Beach. Retreats, events and days of reflection have limited capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions (registration required). https://www.ourladyofflorida.org, reservations@cpprovfl.org, 561-626-1300:
• New Year’s Eve Evening of Reflection, Dec. 31, with Deacon Martin Serraes and Deacon Robert Rodriguez. Overnight: $105. Commuter: $85.
• “Journeying to Jerusalem with Jesus: The Spiritual Path of Luke 9:51-19:27,” Monday, Jan. 3, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Day of reflection with Father Llane Briese. $50.
Impactos retreat, Jan. 22-23, Blessed Trinity, 4020 Curtiss Parkway, Miami Springs. Weekend program for spouses with children ages 3-12, fosters dialogue, opportunity to understand your children. Children enjoy activities suited to their age. 786-486-9462, wendyllorente@gmail.com.
FAITH EDUCATION
Planificación Natural de la Familia: Modelo Creighton, 18 de enero de 2022, 7:30 p.m., virtual. Aprenda un método saludable, moral y efectivo para posponer y lograr el embarazo. Inscríbase aquí: https://conta.cc/3n7Hmqu.
Natural Family Planning: Creighton Model, Jan. 20, 2022, 7:30 p.m., online; introductory session. Learn a medically safe, morally acceptable, and highly effective method of both postponing and achieving pregnancy. Register at: https://conta.cc/3jdDHGE.
101 Preguntas sobre la Biblia, martes, de 7 a 8:30 p.m., del 23 de enero hasta el 15 de marzo, 2022. Belen Jesuit Preparatory School, Salón Cosculluela, 500 S.W. 127 Ave., Miami. Organizado por el Centro de Espiritualidad Ignaciana de Miami. Participación en modalidades presencial y virtual. 305-596-0001 o ceimiami.org/101-preguntas-y-respuestas-sobre-la-biblia-2.
MARRIAGE PREPARATION
Camino del Matrimonio, programa de preparación matrimonial ofrecido por la Arquidiócesis de Miami. Lugar: Msgr. Edward Pace High School, Miami Gardens. Costo: $175/pareja. Próximas fechas: 29 y 30 de enero; 12 y 13 de marzo, 2 y 3 de abril. Inscripción: www.caminodelmatrimonio.org, 305-226-4664, caminodelmatrimonio@gmail.com.
Camino, Archdiocesan marriage preparation program for couples preparing to receive the sacrament of matrimony. Location: Msgr. Edward Pace High School, Miami Gardens. Cost: $175/couple. Upcoming weekends: Jan. 8 and 9, Feb. 19 and 20, Feb. 27 and 27. Register at: www.caminodelmatrimonio.org, 305-226-4664.
CONCERTS
Christmas music and caroling with Seraphic Fire artists, Monday, Dec. 20, 8 p.m., St. Kieran, 3605 S. Miami Ave., Miami. Reserved section tickets: $20; open seating: $10 donation, first-come, first served. Limited capacity. 786-254-2543 or www.stkierancatholicchurch.org
MASSES
Simbang Gabi, final Mass of traditional Christmas novena coordinated by Filipino Apostolate: Thursday, Dec. 23, 7 p.m., St. Bonaventure, Davie, celebrated by Archbishop Thomas Wenski. bit.ly/FilipinoApostolateMiami.
Misa en honor a San Juan Bosco, lunes, 31 de enero de 2022, 7 p.m., Immaculate Conception, 4497 W. First Ave., Hialeah. Invitan las Hijas de María Auxiliadora y los Amigos de la Familia Salesiana. 305-822-2011.
Wedding anniversary Mass, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, 4-7 p.m., St. Mary Cathedral, 7725 N.W. Second Ave., Miami. For all couples married in the Church celebrating 1 year, 25 years, 50 years or more of marriage. Couples interested in having their picture taken with Archbishop Thomas Wenski should arrive by 4 p.m.; Mass starts at 5:30 p.m. Registration: https://conta.cc/2TCUSXY.
SCHOOLS
St. Agnes Academy, applications open through Jan. 31, 2022. New preschool building opening soon, upgraded and state-of-the-art amenities, gymnasium completion scheduled for 2022. Take virtual tour, learn more at www.stakb.org.
SPIRITUAL
Rosary crusade for the Church and the world, Wednesdays, 4 p.m., online, organized by Women of Grace. https://bit.ly/wog-rosarycrusade.
Monthly day of recollection for women, second Thursdays, 10 a.m., followed by noon Mass presided by Opus Dei priest. 305-528-9978.
Holy Hour for the unborn, third Saturdays, 4 p.m., St. Joseph, 8670 Byron Ave., Miami Beach. cbarillas@stjosephmiamibeach.com, 305-866-6567.
Santo Rosario, todos los sábados, 9 a.m., Ermita de la Caridad, 3609 S. Miami Ave., Miami. norisgreyes@gmail.com, 305-898-4212.
Adoration, Praise and Worship, last Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., St. David, 3900 S. University Drive, Davie. Rosary followed by adoration, reflection, praise and worship music. Livestreamed via www.saintdavidmedia.com. mvargas@saintdavid.org.
• Full Moon Labyrinth Prayer Walk, full moon evenings at sunset, weather permitting; pray and reflect under the moonlight while enjoying acoustic music. Donations accepted.
• Cafecito with Jesus, noon, Monday- Friday via Zoom. 5 minutes of prayer and an inspirational thought to take into the rest of your day. http://bit.ly/msrc-Cafecito12pm.
• SoulCore, an apostolate integrating core strengthening, stretching and functional movement with the prayers of the rosary. View recorded sessions of all 4 Mysteries on our YouTube: http://bit.ly/yt-msrc-soulcore
• Inspire Book Club, Mondays, 9:30-10:30 a.m. or 7:30-8:30 p.m., via Zoom.
VOLUNTEERS
Catholic Charities’ Unaccompanied Refugee Minors Program seeks foster parents: Must be 21 or older; able to provide adequate bedroom space and separate bed for each child; have reliable transportation; be willing to participate in a 30-hour free training; be prepared for adults in household to undergo complete background checks; be able to meet basic resources to support household. Catholic Charities provides 24-hour case management, monthly stipend, continuing education and more. 305-883-3383 or visit www.ccadm.org.
YOUTH AND YOUNG ADULTS
Young adult retreat 2022, Saturday, Feb. 5, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary, 10701 S. Military Trail, Boynton Beach. For young adults ages 18-30, hosted by seminarians. Theme: Our Reason for Hope. $30. www.svdp.edu/YAR2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.