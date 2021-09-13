To our readers: Note that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many events are taking place online only. Events taking place in person are subject to CDC guidelines, including restrictions on capacity and requirements for social distancing and mask-wearing. For more information, contact the event coordinators directly.
COMMUNITY
The Fight for Survival: Painted Tapestries of Florida Endangered Species, through Friday, Dec. 17 at the Favalora Museum and the Rev. Jorge A. Sardiñas Gallery at St. Thomas University, Miami Gardens. Exhibition inspired by papal encyclical Laudato Si. Contact imedina@stu.edu for library hours, as they vary.
40 Days for Life, Sept. 22-Oct. 31, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Come for an hour or more with friends, your church ministries or prayer groups and stand in prayer and witness for life. 305-299-8840 or www.40daysforlife.com.
40 Días por la Vida, 22 de septiembre al 31 de octubre, 7 a.m. a 7 p.m. Participe durante una hora o más con amistades, ministerios de su iglesia o grupos de oración y permanezca en oración y testimonio por la vida. 305-299-8840, www.40daysforlife.com.
Life Chain on Respect Life Sunday, Oct. 3, 2-3 p.m. Join in prayer along US1 in Miami-Dade and University Drive in Broward to witness for life, pray for an end of abortion. Community hours will be awarded. 305-505-1323.
Cadena por la Vida en el Domingo del Respeto a la Vida, 3 de octubre, 2-3 p.m. Únase en oración a lo largo de la carretera US1 en Miami-Dade y de University Drive en Broward para dar testimonio por la vida, orar por el fin del aborto. Se otorgará crédito por horas comunitarias. 305-505-1323.
Knights of Columbus blood drive, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 3-7 p.m., KOC Hall, 3601 S. Miami Ave., Miami. Donors needed to help re-build blood supplies in Miami-Dade. Sign up at: oneblood.net.
Friends of the Seminary Gala, Friday, Oct. 22, Mass at 5:30 p.m., followed by reception, online auction and dinner. Virtual and in-person event to benefit St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary, Boynton Beach. https://www.svdp.edu/friends2021, development@svdp.edu.
Annual Craft Fall Fest, Saturday, Oct. 23, 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 24, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., St. Gregory, 200 N. University Drive, Plantation. Crafts, jewelry, wreaths, cards, and more. 954-473-8170.
St. Matthew Trunk or Treat, Friday, Oct. 29, 6-9 p.m., 542 Blue Heron Drive, Hallandale Beach. Wear your best costume, decorate your car and win prizes, family fun. 954-458-1590.
FAITH EDUCATION
Catechist certification classes:
• Fall 2021 virtual session at ADOM VCS. Registration through Oct. 1; session dates: Oct. 4-Nov. 12. https://bit.ly/adomcfp.
• Introduction to Catholic morality, Tuesdays, Oct. 5-26, 7 -9 p.m., St. Agnes, 100 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne. $40. Registration: https://forms.office.com/r/nGaBNiYv2g.
Clases para certificación de catequistas, sesión virtual de otoño 2021 en ADOM VCS. Inscripción hasta el 1 de octubre para las sesiones del 4 de octubre al 12 de noviembre. https://bit.ly/adomcfp.
Always Faithful to Christ virtual congress, Sept. 23-26, 6 p.m. Catholic response to modern confusion about human dignity, sexuality, marriage, the family, faith. Speakers, registration: fidelistchristus.com or castosporamor.org.
Siempre Fieles a Cristo congreso virtual, 23-26 de septiembre, 6 p.m. Respuesta católica a la confusión actual sobre la dignidad humana, la sexualidad, el matrimonio, la familia y la fe. Discursantes e inscripción: fidelischristus.com o castosporamor.org.
6th National Congreso Pro Vida, Friday, Oct. 29-Sunday, Oct. 31, St. Thomas University, 16401 N.W. 37 Ave., Miami Gardens. In person and online, hosted by Archbishop Thomas Wenski and the Archdiocese of Miami. Workshops in English, Spanish and Creole. 305-762-1236, http://www.congresoprovida.com.
6º Congreso Nacional Pro Vida, viernes, 29 de octubre a domingo, 31 de octubre, St. Thomas University, 16401 N.W. 37th Avenue, Miami Gardens. En persona y en línea. Auspiciado por el Arzobispo Thomas Wenski y la Arquidiócesis de Miami. Los talleres estarán disponibles en inglés, español y Creole. 305-762-1236, http://www.congresoprovida.com.
Bible study, Thursdays, 7 p.m. via Zoom, hosted by Our Lady of the Holy Rosary-St. Richard, Palmetto Bay. 305-233-8711, lv26@comcast.net.
MARRIAGE ENRICHMENT
Retrouvaille weekend, Oct. 8-10, Casa SEPI, 7700 S.W. 56 St., Miami. Program to help couples heal and renew their hurting marriages. www.helpourmarriage.org, Miami@retrouvaille.org, 305-915-4607.
Planificación familiar natural, martes, 28 de septiembre, 7:30 p.m., virtual. Introducción al Modelo Creighton, un método seguro desde el punto de vista médico, aceptable desde la moral, y muy eficaz tanto para posponer como para lograr el embarazo. Inscripción: https://conta.cc/3x062Vy.
Natural family planning, Thursday, Sept. 30, 7:30 p.m. online, introduction to Creighton Model, a medically safe, morally acceptable, highly effective method of both postponing and achieving pregnancy. Register at: https://conta.cc/3vVu8zI.
El Arca de Noé, grupo de apoyo matrimonial de la parroquia de Mother of Our Redeemer, Miami, con cursos y talleres virtuales que preparan a las parejas para enfrentar las dificultades en el hogar y en su matrimonio. Gratis. https://bit.ly/TuArcaDeNoe, 954-261-0241, 954-812-6020. Próximos cursos:
• La vida es un libro, martes, 7-9 p.m., comenzando el 21 septiembre, 10 lecciones.
• La familia es un semillero, jueves, 7-9 p.m., comenzando el 23 de septiembre.
MARRIAGE PREPARATION
Transformed in Love: Official Archdiocesan marriage preparation program. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the class is offered online as a live interactive webinar with real-time lectures. Couples must attend the entire program both days to receive their certificate of completion. 305-762-1127, sdiaz@theadom.org. Upcoming date: Nov. 13-14, registration at: https://conta.cc/3mqbEGj.
Transformed in Love, programa oficial arquidiocesano de preparación matrimonial. Las parejas deben participar ambos días al programa completo para recibir su certificado. 305-762-1127/1236, sdiaz@theadom.org. Próxima fecha: 25 y 26 de septiembre, inscripción: https://conta.cc/2XIF44R.
Camino, Archdiocesan marriage preparation program for couples preparing to receive the sacrament of matrimony. $125/couple. Upcoming weekends: Oct. 2-3 in person; Nov. 13-14 in person. Register at: www.caminodelmatrimonio.org, 305-226-4664.
Camino del Matrimonio, programa de preparación matrimonial ofrecido por la Arquidiócesis de Miami. Costo: $125/pareja. Próximos fines de semana: 30 y 31 de octubre, presencial; 11 y 12 de diciembre, presencial. 305-226-4664, caminodelmatrimonio@gmail.com, www.caminodelmatrimonio.org.
MASSES
Feast of Our Lady of Mercy, Friday, Sept. 24, 6 p.m. rosary, 6:30 p.m. Mass, livestream only via Mercy Hospital’s Facebook page, facebook.com/MercyHospitalMiami. Celebrant: Archbishop Thomas Wenski.
Year of St. Joseph, noon, 19th of each month, Mass and rosary. St. Agnes, 100 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne. 305-361-2351.
SCHOOLS
Msgr. Pace High: 15600 N.W. 32 Ave., Miami Gardens, celebrating 60 years. Upcoming events:
• Alumni Bash and Hall of Fame induction, Friday, Oct. 8, 6-10 p.m. Cheer Spartans to homecoming victory. 305-798-0500.
• Open house, Saturday, Oct. 23, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., two sessions available. srodriguez@pacehs.com.
2021 Human Trafficking Academy, Oct. 18-Nov. 1, St. Thomas University, online certification. Cutting-edge insights, assessments, and knowledge of human trafficking though the lens of health care. www.humantraffickingacademy.org/event/academy2021/.
SEPI - Ofrece cursos con o sin crédito académico para quienes deseen una formación cristiana en su ministerio pastoral, eclesial o personal. También para quienes deseen iniciar su maestría en Ministerio Pastoral Hispano. www.sepi.us, 305-279-2333
Archbishop Coleman Carroll High School, 10300 S.W. 167 Ave., Miami. To schedule a campus tour, contact 305-388-6700 ext. 1292, admissions@colemancarroll.org
SPIRITUAL
Women’s day of recollection, second Thursdays, 10 a.m., Mass at noon, presided by Opus Dei priest. Meditate, pray, converse with God, receive the sacrament of reconciliation. 305-528-9978.
Jornada de recogimiento para damas, cada segundo jueves, 10 a.m, con misa al mediodía. Presidida por sacerdote del Opus Dei. Medita, ora, conversa con Dios, recibe el sacramento de la reconciliación. 305-528-9978.
Holy Hour to pray for the unborn, third Saturdays, 4 p.m., St. Joseph, 8670 Byron Ave., Miami Beach. cbarillas@stjosephmiamibeach.com, 305-866-6567.
Rosario meditado desde el corazón de la Madre, sábados, 9 a.m., Ermita de la Caridad, 3609 S. Miami Ave., Miami. 305-898-4212, norisgreyes@gmail.com.
Adoration, praise and worship, last Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., St. David, 3900 S. University Drive, Davie. Rosary, adoration, reflection on a monthly theme, praise and worship music. Livestreamed via www.saintdavidmedia.com. mvargas@saintdavid.org.
Morningstar Renewal Center, 7275 S.W. 124 St., Pinecrest. Facilities, resources, programs to aid spiritual growth, lifelong faith development. Events require a fee, unless otherwise noted. 305-238-4367, info@morningstarrenewal.org, www.morningstarrenewal.org:
• Full Moon Labyrinth Prayer Walk, full moon evenings at sunset, weather permitting. Pray, reflect while enjoying acoustic music. Donations accepted.
• Cafecito with Jesus, Monday through Friday at noon, via Zoom. 5 minutes of prayer and an inspirational thought to take into the rest of your day. http://bit.ly/msrc-Cafecito12pm
• SoulCore, an apostolate integrating core strengthening, stretching and functional movement with the rosary. View recorded sessions of all four mysteries on YouTube: http://bit.ly/yt-msrc-soulcore.
• Inspire Book Club, Mondays, 9:30-10:30 a.m. or evenings, 7:30-8:30 p.m., via Zoom.
Ejercicios espirituales en la vida diaria, jueves, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., en línea desde Our Lady of the Holy Rosary-St. Richard, Palmetto Bay. evelynvar@hotmail.com.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Catholic Hospice bereavement support groups, for adults experiencing grief due to death of a significant person in their lives or non-death losses. Hotline: 305-351-7025:
• Mondays, 12:30-2:30 p.m., David Posnack Jewish Community Center, 5850 S. Pine Island Road, Davie.
• Second Wednesdays, 4-5 p.m., Holy Cross Hospital, 4725 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale.
• Second Wednesdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. David, 3900 S. University Drive, Davie.
Catholic Hospice breast cancer support group, second and fourth Tuesdays, 1-2 p.m., Miami Springs Adult Center, 101 Apache St., Miami Springs. Bilingual, for persons with, or affected by, breast cancer. 305-351-7025.
Catholic Hospice pet loss support group, first Thursdays, 5-6 p.m., virtual, for adults experiencing grief due to death of beloved pet. In collaboration with Lakeside Animal Hospital, Fort Lauderdale. 305-351-7025.
YOUTH AND YOUNG ADULTS
The Xchange, second Wednesdays, 7 p.m., St. David, 3900 South University Drive, Davie. A space for “blessed exchanges” of hope, inspiration and encouragement supporting one another’s growth, transformation. mvargas@saintdavid.org, www.instagram.com/youngbrowardcatholic.
Catholic Young Professionals: Be inspired by stories of successful professionals from a diverse array of careers and let your faith enrich your own career. Meetings currently held online:
• Broward, fourth Mondays, 7:30 p.m. www.facebook.com/CYPbroward.
• Miami, first Mondays, 7:30 p.m., www.facebook.com/CYPmiami.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.