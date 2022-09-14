COMMUNITY

Mother Teresa: No Greater Love, Oct. 3 and 4, 7 p.m., movie theaters nationwide. Documentary produced by Knights of Columbus. Tickets on sale; bring parish, church group, religious education class, youth group, or prayer group. Tickets: bit.ly/3Cz9VXl. Group tickets: bit.ly/3pMCxF1.

