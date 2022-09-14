COMMUNITY
Mother Teresa: No Greater Love, Oct. 3 and 4, 7 p.m., movie theaters nationwide. Documentary produced by Knights of Columbus. Tickets on sale; bring parish, church group, religious education class, youth group, or prayer group. Tickets: bit.ly/3Cz9VXl. Group tickets: bit.ly/3pMCxF1.
Camp Erin Youth Bereavement Camp, Oct. 21-23 in Homestead. For children/teens ages 6-17 grieving the death of a significant person in their lives. Organized by Catholic Hospice. Free. Volunteers needed. www.camperinsouthflorida.org, 954-944-2709.
Safe Haven for Newborns gala, Saturday, Oct. 22, 7 p.m., Hilton Downtown Miami. Silent auction, reception, dinner and dancing. Tickets: https://bit.ly/shfn2022gala, safehaven@asafehavenfornewborns.com.
Craft Festival, Oct. 22-23, St. Gregory School gym, 200 N. University Drive, Plantation. Over 50 crafters, games, food, family fun. 954-473-8170, development@saintgreg.org.
Knights of Columbus Blood Drive, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 3-8 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall (next to Immaculata-La Salle athletic field), 3601 S. Miami Ave., Miami. Help alleviate low blood supply in Miami-Dade. 786-853-4120, Oneblood.org.
Fall Carnival, Oct. 27-30, St. David, 3900 S. University Drive, Davie. Featuring local vendors, live entertainment, food and fun for the whole family. 954-475-8046, www.saintdavid.org.
International Food Festival and annual rummage sale, Oct. 28-30, St. Malachy, 6200 N. University Dr., Tamarac. Outdoors with music and entertainment for all ages. 954-726-1237, https://stmalachy.church.
Baby shower and bottle drive, all of October, after all weekend Masses, All Saints, 10900 W. Oakland Park Blvd., Sunrise. 954-213-2834, pspsalois5@gmail.com.
CONCERTS
Adore Night, Thursday, Sept. 22, 8-9 p.m., Good Shepherd chapel, 14187 S.W. 72 St., Miami. Peaceful, prayerful praise and worship. adorenight.com.
El Padre Fredy le Canta a Jesús, viernes, 21 de octubre, 7:30 p.m., St. Stephen, 6044 S.W. 19 St., Miramar. Concierto para cambiar la tristeza en alegría, orar dos veces, proclamar la Gloria de Dios, dar gracias, y experimentar el perdón y la misericordia de Jesús. A beneficio de las necesidades de la parroquia. Boletos: $30. https://conciertopadreyara.com.
EUCHARISTIC REVIVAL
Eucharistic Marian Congress, “Be Not Afraid: The Two Hearts Will Triumph,” Oct. 7-9, DoubleTree by Hilton & Miami Airport Convention Center, 711 N.W. 72nd Avenue, Miami. Featuring internationally renowned speakers. Multilingual, with simultaneous interpretation. $75. bit.ly/emc2022sctjm.
First Friday of Fire / Primer Viernes de Fuego, first Fridays / primeros viernes, 8-9 p.m., Mother of Our Redeemer, 8445 N.W. 186 St., Miami. 305-829-6141.
FAITH EDUCATION
Frontline Ministry, Thursday, Oct. 29, 7:30 p.m., St. Louis, 7270 S.W. 120 St., Pinecrest. Faith education for law enforcement, fire, military and public safety professionals. Register: https://forms.gle/957hgCEXSQ9cqqMZ8 or frontline@saintaugustinechurch.org.
MARRIAGE ENRICHMENT
Retrouvaille, Sept. 30-Oct. 2, Casa SEPI, Southeast Pastoral Institute, 7700 S.W. 56 St., Miami. For married couples facing challenges in their relationship, to help them restore their marriage and build a loving relationship. 305-915-4607, www.helpourmarriage.org, https://bit.ly/RetrouvailleMiami, Miami@retrouvaille.org.
Encuentro Matrimonial, 21-23 de octubre, St. Andrew, Coral Springs. Para refrescar y fortalecer su matrimonio. 954-247-8236, mcm.coordinadores@sacccs.org.
MARRIAGE PREPARATION
Natural Family Planning, Thursday, Sept. 22, 7:30 p.m., online, introduction to Creighton Model, a medically safe, morally acceptable and highly effective method of both postponing and achieving pregnancy. Register at: https://conta.cc/3NsF010; https://conta.cc/3PEqNzM; 305-762-1123 or bmadhosingh@theadom.org.
Planificación familiar natural, martes, 22 de septiembre, 7:30 p.m., en línea, introducción al Modelo Creighton, método seguro desde el punto de vista médico, aceptable desde la moral, y muy eficaz tanto para posponer como para lograr el embarazo. Inscripción: https://conta.cc/3PEqNzM; 305-762-1123 o bmadhosingh@theadom.org.
Camino, archdiocesan marriage preparation program for couples preparing to receive the sacrament of matrimony. Location: Msgr. Edward Pace High School, Miami Gardens. Cost: $175/couple. Upcoming weekends: Oct. 1-2, Oct. 22-23. Register at: www.caminodelmatrimonio.org, 305-226-4664.
Camino del Matrimonio, programa de preparación matrimonial ofrecido por la Arquidiócesis de Miami. Lugar: Msgr. Edward Pace High School, Miami Gardens. Costo: $175/pareja. Próximas fechas: 12 y 13 de noviembre, 10 y 11 de diciembre. Inscripción: www.caminodelmatrimonio.org, 305-226-4664, caminodelmatrimonio@gmail.com.
Transformed in Love: Oct. 22 and 23, 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Little Flower’s Comber Hall, 2711 Indian Mound Trail, Coral Gables. Official archdiocesan marriage preparation program. Couples must attend the entire program both days to receive their certificate of completion. 305-762-1123, bmadhosingh@theadom.org. Register at: conta.cc/ 3OA6fIe.
MASSES
Misa en español, domingos, 5 p.m., Christ the King, 16000 S.W. 112 Ave., Perrine. 305-238-2485.
RETREATS
Emmaus retreats, opportunity for personal and spiritual development through the discovery of a new relationship with God and others:
• For women, Sept. 30-Oct. 2, hosted by Mother of Our Redeemer, Miami. 305-829-6141
• For women, Oct. 7-9, hosted by St. Timothy. 305-546-0685, 305-301-9481, bit.ly/emmaus_sttim102022.
Retiros de Emaús, una oportunidad para el desarrollo personal y espiritual a través del descubrimiento de la relación nueva con Dios y los demás:
• Para caballeros, 30 de septiembre-2 de octubre, auspicia St. Timothy. 305-278-8575, ceramicusainc@att.net.
• Para damas, 14-16 de octubre, auspicia Our Lady of the Lakes, Miami Lakes. 786-767-0195, 786-348-1078, 954-558-4545.
• Para caballeros, 28-30 de octubre, auspicia St. Patrick. 786-316-8879, 786-344-4841, 212-729-7963, emausstpatrick@gmail.com.
Ejercicios espirituales de San Ignacio de Loyola en la vida diaria, reuniones semanales, martes, 4 de octubre-14 de marzo. Centro de Espiritualidad Ignaciana, 12190 S.W. 56 St., Miami. 305-596-0001, ejerciciosenlavidadiaria@ceimiami.org.
Our Lady of Florida Spiritual Center, 1300 U.S. Highway 1, North Palm Beach. Registration and deposit required. https://www.ourladyofflorida.org, reservations@cpprovfl.org, 561-626-1300:
• Oct. 28-30, Charismatic retreat led by Father Joseph Meagher. Renewal in the Spirit by Glory worship, talks, Mass and ministry. $275.
SAFE ENVIRONMENT
Virtus training online: You may register for the initial Virtus training session at www.virtus.org. Registration instructions in English are at bit.ly/mia_virtus_eng; and in Spanish, https://bit.ly/mia_virtus_spn. Once the initial training is complete, your account will be automatically activated. Continuing training is in the form of online monthly bulletins. For more information, contact Jan Rayburn at jrayburn@theadom.org.
Sexual abuse by a priest, deacon, staff member or volunteer of the Church should be reported to the Archdiocese of Miami Office of Safe Environment Hotline. If you are the victim of sexual abuse, or any other crime, please contact local law enforcement as well. Archdiocese of Miami Abuse Hotline: 1-866-802-2873. Florida Abuse Hotline: 1-800-962-2873.
SCHOOLS
Open house, Saturday, Oct. 15, 8:30-11:30 a.m., Cardinal Gibbons High, 2900 N.E. 47 St., Fort Lauderdale. Give your family the opportunity to learn what makes our students excellent. 954-491-2900, ext. 143, www.cghsfl.org/admissions/openhouse.
Open house, Saturday, Oct. 29, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Msgr. Edward Pace High, 15600 N.W. 32 Ave., Miami Gardens. Meet faculty, students, parents and coaches. 305-623-7223 ext.213, srodriguez@pacehs.com.
St. Thomas University, 16401 N.W. 37 Ave., Miami Gardens. https://www.stu.edu, 800-367-9010:
• Master of Science in Bioethics, https://bit.ly/STU-MS-Bioethics
• Spiritual Companionship Program, to grow deeper in the journey with God while also being formed for the ministry of spiritual companionship. sdeferrari@stu.edu, https://bit.ly/scpstu.
SEPI, maestría en Ministerio Pastoral Hispano, y cursos con o sin crédito académico para una capacitación cristiana en el ministerio pastoral, eclesial o personal. sepi.us, 305-279-2333.
Pilar ‘83 celebrates its 40th: Class of 1983 of Colegio de Nuestra Señora Del Pilar, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico, is gearing up to celebrate its 40th anniversary. Interested alumni can send a message to elpilarclase1983@gmail.com.
Pilar ’83 celebra sus 40: La clase de 1983 del Colegio de Nuestra Señora Del Pilar, Río Piedras, P.R., se prepara para celebrar su 40mo aniversario. Exalumnos interesados pueden enviar un mensaje a elpilarclase1983@gmail.com.
SPIRITUAL
Magnificat of Broward County meal, Saturday, Sept. 24, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m., St. Bernard Parish Hall, 8279 Sunset Strip, Sunrise. Guest speaker: Father Paul VI Karenga, parochial vicar at St. Mark, Southwest Ranches. Seats $20, boxed breakfast included, no walk-ins. Register by Sept. 19. 407-756-7999, sharontpfeifer@aol.com.
Fishers of Men breakfast, Saturday, Oct. 15, 8:30 a.m.–noon, Signature Grand, Davie. $25. Focusing on spiritual growth of men. Teenage sons welcome. 954-618-9288, jggaragozza@comcast.net.
Morningstar Renewal Center, 7275 S.W. 124 St., Pinecrest. In person or via Zoom. Events require a fee, unless otherwise noted. 305-238-4367, info@morningstarrenewal.org, www.morningstarrenewal.org:
• The Saints of Italy, beginning Wednesday. Oct. 26, 7:30 p.m. Six-week series featuring famous saints, recalling their stories and following their steps through a very special virtual pilgrimage of Italy. $60.
• Green Thumb Ministry, to help keep our gardens beautiful. Also, volunteers needed to run our commercial dishwasher during fall retreats.
• Full Moon Labyrinth Prayer Walk, join us on full moon evenings at sunset time, weather permitting, and pray and reflect under the moonlight while enjoying acoustic music. Donations accepted.
• Cafecito with Jesus, Monday through Friday via Zoom, beginning at noon. Five minutes of prayer and an inspirational thought to take into the rest of your day, http://bit.ly/msrc-Cafecito12pm.
• SoulCore, an apostolate integrating core strengthening, stretching and functional movement with the prayers of the rosary. View the recorded sessions of all 4 Mysteries on our YouTube channel: http://bit.ly/yt-msrc-soulcore.
Pilgrimages to Lourdes, organized by Our Lady of Lourdes and the Archdiocese of Miami. hdmiami.org/ip.php.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Post-abortion healing ministry, 954-981-2922 ext. 1001, acuratalo@theadom.org.
La Buena Esperanza, grupo de apoyo durante el duelo, www.labuenaesperanzaduelo.com:
• Primer martes, 7-9, St. Michael, sala escolar, 2987 W. Flagler St., Miami. 786 382-0433.
• Primer miércoles, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Our Lady of Divine Providence, 10205 W. Flagler St., Miami. 305-551-8113.
• Segundo jueves, 5-7 p.m., Prince of Peace, 12800 N.W. Sixth St., Miami. 786-382-0433.
Bereavement support group for adults who are experiencing grief due to the death of a significant person or non-death losses. Coordinated by Catholic Hospice. Bereavement hotline: 305-351-7025:
• Virtual support group for adults via Zoom, fourth Wednesdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m. In collaboration with St. David.
• Mondays, 12:30-2:30 p.m., David Posnack Jewish Community Center, 5850 S. Pine Island Road, Davie.
• Second Wednesdays, 4-5 p.m., Holy Cross Hospital, 4725 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale.
• Second Wednesdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. David, 3900 South University Drive, Davie.
Breast cancer support group, second and fourth Tuesdays, 1-2 p.m., Miami Springs Adult Center, 101 Apache St., Miami Springs. Bilingual, for persons with, or affected by, breast cancer. Organized by Catholic Hospice. 305-351-7025.
Grupo de apoyo para personas con, o afectadas por, cáncer del seno. Segundo y cuarto martes, 1-2 p.m., Miami Springs Adult Center, 101 Apache St., Miami Springs. Bilingüe. Organizado por Catholic Hospice. 305-351-7025.
