COMMUNITY
Trunk or Treat, Friday, Oct. 29, 6-9 p.m., St. Matthew, 542 Blue Heron Drive, Hallandale Beach. Adults decorate their vehicles and hand out treats for the children; food for sale, games, contests and raffles; fun for the whole family. 954-458-1590.
Rummage sale, Friday, Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 31, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., St. Malachy, 6200 N. University Drive, Tamarac. Items in good condition for all family members. 954-235-6725.
40 Days for Life, through Oct. 31, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Come for an hour or more with friends, your church ministries or prayer groups to stand in prayer and witness for life. 305-299-8840 or www.40daysforlife.com.
Fall Festival, Nov. 4-7, St. Jerome, 2601 S.W. Ninth Ave., Fort Lauderdale. Food, fun, entertainment, and carnival rides. fallfestival@stjfl.org, 954-347-9300.
The Fight for Survival: Painted Tapestries of Florida Endangered Species: Through Friday, Dec. 17 at Favalora Museum and Rev. Jorge A. Sardiñas Gallery at St. Thomas University, Miami Gardens. Exhibition inspired by papal encyclical Laudato Si. Contact imedina@stu.edu for library hours, as they vary.
Christmas bazaar, Sundays, Nov. 28 and Dec. 5, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Our Lady of Lourdes, 11291 N.W. 142 Ave., Miami. Unique gifts, arts and crafts, candles. 786-493-8184 or 305-281-2652.
CONCERTS
Frost Chorale with conductor Amanda Quist, Sunday, Nov. 7, 4 p.m., Corpus Christi, 3220 N.W. Seventh Ave., Miami. Part of Martha/Mary Concerts series. Tickets $15 and $25. marthamaryconcerts.org.
FAITHEDUCATION
6th National Congreso Pro Vida (in person and online), Oct. 29-31, hosted at St. Thomas University, 16401 N.W. 37 Ave., Miami Gardens, by Archbishop Thomas Wenski and the Archdiocese of Miami. Workshops available in English, Spanish and Creole. 305-762-1236, http://www.congresoprovida.com.
6º Congreso Nacional Pro Vida (en persona y en línea), del 29 al 31 de octubre, organizado por el Arzobispo Thomas Wenski y la Arquidiócesis de Miami. en St. Thomas University, 16401 N.W. 37 Ave., Miami Gardens. Los talleres estarán disponibles en inglés, español y creole. 305-762-1236, http://www.congresoprovida.com.
Catechetical Conference , Saturday, Nov. 6, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Archbishop McCarthy High School, 5451 S. Flamingo Rd., Southwest Ranches. Hosted by Office of Catechesis for all priests, religious, and faithful. For a description of presentations, visit: https://www.miamicatechesis.org/. Register at: https://forms.office.com/r/BXfJzTaVvk.
MARRIAGEPREPARATION
Transformed in Love: Official Archdiocesan marriage preparation program. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the class is offered online as a live interactive webinar with real-time lectures. Couples must attend the entire program both days to receive their certificate of completion. 305-762-1127, sdiaz@theadom.org. Upcoming date: Nov. 13-14, registration at: https://conta.cc/3mqbEGj.
Transformed in Love, programa oficial arquidiocesano de preparación matrimonial. Debido a las restricciones por el COVID-19, las clases se ofrecen en línea como un seminario web interactivo en vivo con conferencias en tiempo real. Las parejas deben participar en el programa completo durante ambos días para recibir su certificado. 305-762-1127/1236, sdiaz@theadom.org
Camino, Archdiocesan marriage preparation program for couples preparing to receive the sacrament of matrimony. $125/couple. Upcoming weekend: Nov. 13-14 in person. Register at: www.caminodelmatrimonio.org, 305-226-4664.
Camino del Matrimonio, programa de preparación matrimonial ofrecido por la Arquidiócesis de Miami. Costo: $125/pareja. Próximos fines de semana: 30 y 31 de octubre, presencial; 11 y 12 de diciembre, presencial. 305-226-4664, caminodelmatrimonio@gmail.com, www.caminodelmatrimonio.org.
MASSES
Red Mass, Monday, Oct. 25, noon, Gesu, 118 N.E. Second St., Miami. Organized by Miami Catholic Lawyers' Guild for all those in legal field. 954-394-8640, frankmediator@aol.com.
Misas en honor del Señor de los Milagros, auspiciadas por el Ministerio Hermandad del Señor de los Milagros:
• sábado, 30 de octubre, 1 p.m., St. Clement, 2975 North Andrews Ave., Wilton Manors. 954-741-7800.
• domingo, 31 de octubre, 1 p.m., Corpus Christi, 305-635-1331.
Year of St. Joseph, noon, 19th of each month, Mass and rosary. St. Agnes, 100 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne. 305-361-2351.
RETREATS
Retiro tradicional en silencio para mujeres, 12 al 14 de noviembre, Centro de Conferencias Roseaire, Delray Beach. Guiado por sacerdotes de la Prelatura del Opus Dei. $375 (plan de pago disponible; se puede coordinar la transportación). Información: 305-528-9978, www.roseaire.org.
Women’s Emmaus, Nov. 19-21, Morningstar Renewal Center, 7275 S.W. 124 St., Pinecrest. Hosted by St. Patrick, Miami Beach. 786-287-6053.
Our Lady of Florida Spiritual Center, 1300 U.S. Highway 1, North Palm Beach. Retreats, events and days of reflection have limited capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions; registration required. https://www.ourladyofflorida.org, reservations@cpprovfl.org, 561-626-1300:
• Monday, Nov. 1, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m., “A Call to Holiness,” day of reflection with Passionist Father Paul Ruttle. $50.
• Nov. 5-7, Charismatic retreat led by Dr. Carol Razza. $250. Deposit: $50.
• Nov. 19-21, silent retreat, “Be Compassionate as our Heavenly Father is Compassionate.” $220. Deposit: $50.
SCHOOLS
Catholic high school open houses: Catholic high schools in the archdiocese host open houses for prospective students in October and November. The following are upcoming. Pre-registration is usually required:
• Archbishop Coleman Carroll, Miami: Tuesday, Oct. 26, 7 p.m. www.colemancarroll.org.
• Belen Jesuit Prep, Miami: call school for tour. 786-621-4638.
• Cardinal Gibbons, Fort Lauderdale: Saturday, Nov. 6, 8:30 and 11 a.m. www.cghsfl.org.
• Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart, Coconut Grove: Thursday, Nov. 11, 9 a.m. www.carrollton.org/admissions.
• Christopher Columbus, Miami: Saturday, Nov. 20, 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. www.columbushs.com/admissions/open-house.
• Our Lady of Lourdes, Miami: no single open house but smaller visits available in October and November. olla.org/admissions/campustour/.
• St. Brendan, Miami: Sunday, Nov. 7, continuous sessions, 8:30 a.m. thru 4 p.m. www.stbrendanhigh.org/admissions/open-house-2021.
Spiritual Companionship Program, St. Thomas University, 16401 N.W. 37 Ave., Miami Gardens. For those interested in growing deeper in their own journey with God while also being formed for the ministry of spiritual companionship. sdeferrari@stu.edu, https://bit.ly/scpstu.
SEPI - Ofrece cursos con o sin crédito académico para quienes deseen una formación cristiana en su ministerio pastoral, eclesial o personal. También para quienes deseen iniciar su maestría en Ministerio Pastoral Hispano. www.sepi.us, 305-279-2333.
SPIRITUAL
Adoremus, Friday, Oct. 29, 8-10 p.m., bilingual, Little Flower, Hollywood. Night of adoration with the Blessed Sacrament, supported by prayerful music, organized by Catholic musicians. 305-546-8343, info@adoremusMIA.com.
Rosary of reparation, Saturday, Nov. 6, 8 a.m., St. Andrew, 9950 N.W. 29 St., Coral Springs. Meditation on the mysteries of the rosary followed by Mass. drqueija@gmail.com, 954-796-0310.
Rosary crusade for the Church and the world, Wednesdays, 4 p.m., online, organized by Women of Grace. https://bit.ly/wog-rosarycrusade.
Day of recollection for women, second Thursdays, 10 a.m., followed by noon Mass, St. Agnes, 100 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne. Meditate, pray, converse with God, receive the sacrament of reconciliation. Led by Opus Dei priest. 305-528-9978.
Jornada mensual de recogimiento para damas, segundo jueves, 10 a.m, con misa al mediodía, St. Agnes, 100 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne. Presidida por un sacerdote del Opus Dei. Una oportunidad para meditar, orar, conversar con Dios, y recibir el sacramento de la reconciliación. 305-528-9978.
Holy Hour for the unborn, third Saturdays, 4 p.m., St. Joseph, 8670 Byron Ave., Miami Beach. cbarillas@stjosephmiamibeach.com, 305-866-6567.
Coronilla por los hijos, lunes a viernes, 3 p.m., por Zoom. Rezo de la Coronilla de la Divina Misericordia, invita el ministerio Orando por Nuestros Hijos. Información: nuestroshijosm@gmail.com, orandopornuestroshijos.org.
Santo Rosario, todos los sábados, 9 a.m., Ermita de la Caridad, 3609 S. Miami Ave., Miami. norisgreyes@gmail.com, 305-898-4212.
Morningstar Renewal Center, 7275 S.W. 124 St., Pinecrest. Offers facilities, resources, and programs that aid the process of spiritual growth, lifelong faith development. Events require a fee, unless otherwise noted. 305-238-4367, info@morningstarrenewal.org, www.morningstarrenewal.org:
• Full Moon Labyrinth Prayer Walk, full moon evenings at sunset, weather permitting; pray and reflect under the moonlight while enjoying acoustic music. Donations accepted.
• Cafecito with Jesus, noon, Monday- Friday via Zoom. 5 minutes of prayer and an inspirational thought to take into the rest of your day. http://bit.ly/msrc-Cafecito12pm.
• SoulCore, an apostolate integrating core strengthening, stretching and functional movement with the prayers of the rosary. View recorded sessions of all 4 mysteries on YouTube: http://bit.ly/yt-msrc-soulcore.
• Inspire Book Club, Mondays, 9:30-10:30 a.m. or 7:30-8:30 p.m., via Zoom.
SUPPORTGROUPS
Bereavement support groups for adults who are experiencing grief due to the death of a significant person in their lives or non-death losses. Coordinated by Catholic Hospice. Bereavement hotline: 305-351-7025:
• Mondays, 12:30-2:30 p.m., David Posnack Jewish Community Center, 5850 S. Pine Island Road, Davie.
• Second Wednesdays, 4-5 p.m., Holy Cross Hospital, 4725 N Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale.
• Second Wednesdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. David Church, 3900 S. University Drive, Davie.
Breast cancer support group, second and fourth Tuesdays, 1-2 p.m., Miami Springs Adult Center, 101 Apache St., Miami Springs. Bilingual, for persons with or affected by breast cancer. Organized by Catholic Hospice. 305-351-7025.
Grupo de apoyo para personas con, o afectadas por, cáncer del seno. Bilingüe. Segundo y cuarto martes, 1-2 p.m., Miami Springs Adult Center, 101 Apache St., Miami Springs. Organizado por Catholic Hospice. 305-351-7025.
Pet loss support group, first Thursdays, 5-6 p.m. Virtual support group for adults experiencing grief due to death of beloved pet. Organized by Catholic Hospice in collaboration with Lakeside Animal Hospital, Fort Lauderdale. 305-351-7025.
Arca de Noé, segundo y cuarto lunes, 7-9 p.m., Mother of Our Redeemer, 8445 N.W. 186 St., Miami. Grupo de apoyo a la pareja. 2arcadenoe@gmail.com, 954-812-6020.
YOUTH AND YOUNG ADULTS
Encuentros Juveniles retreat, Nov. 5-7 in Miami, for young adult men (18-25). Registration: https://bit.ly/yam-ecretreat. Information: 305-987-9591 or encuentros.juveniles@theadom.org.
Adoration, Praise and Worship, last Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., St. David, 3900 S. University Drive, Davie. Rosary followed by adoration, reflection, praise and worship music. Livestreamed via www.saintdavidmedia.com. mvargas@saintdavid.org.
Catholic LIFE College Campus Ministry, weekly meetings on Zoom featuring inspiring topics and opportunities to grow together; serving college students at Nova Southeastern University and surrounding Davie colleges. www.instagram.com/nsucatholiclife, mvargas@saintdavid.org.
Catholic Young Professionals: Be inspired by stories of successful professionals from a diverse array of careers and let your faith enrich your own career:
• Broward, fourth Mondays, 7:30 p.m. www.facebook.com/CYPbroward.
• Miami, first Mondays, 7:30 p.m., www.facebook.com/CYPmiami.
