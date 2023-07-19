COMMUNITY
Respect Life Pregnancy Help Center blessing, Saturday, Aug. 5, 10 a.m., Offices in the Park, 7385 S.W. 87 Ave., Miami. Register to attend at bit.ly/4409srP.
Magnificat of Broward County meal, Saturday, Aug. 26, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Nativity (business office meeting room, second floor), 5220 Johnson St., Hollywood. Speaker Monique Moussot will share her experiences of how living a new life and learning how to say ‘yes’ to God led to unexpected miracles. $25, breakfast included. Register by Aug. 21. 407-756-7999, sharontpfeifer@aol.com.
Farmer’s Market at San Pablo, Fridays, 2-7 p.m., 550 122 St., Marathon. Shop for fresh fruit, vegetables and products from over 40 vendors of healthy food. 305-289-0636, info@sanpablomarathon.org.
Summer Book Club, Mondays, 9:30-11 a.m. in person or Thursdays, 7-8:30 p.m. on Zoom. Hosted by MorningStar Renewal Center, 7275 S.W. 124 St., Pinecrest. 305-238-4367 ext. 1, sue@morningstarrenewal.org. Upcoming:
• Thursday, July 27, Such Dizzy Natural Happiness by Patrick Hannon
• Monday, Aug. 28, Come to Mary’s House: Spending Time with Our Blessed Mother by Shawn Chapman
• Thursday, Aug. 31, Prayer in the Night: For Those Who Work or Watch or Weep by Tish Harrison Warren.
FAITH EDUCATION
Training: extraordinary ministers of holy Communion, Monday, Aug. 14, 7 p.m., St. Augustine, 1400 Miller Road, Coral Gables. For both new and renewing. 305-762-1105, rpanellas@theadom.org.
Fully Engaged training for mentor couples, Saturday, Aug. 5, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Pastoral Center, 9401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami Shores. Register at least 10 days prior to class at: http://getfullyengaged.com/new-mentor-training/. 320-258-7611, jill.svihel@gw.stcdio.org.
MARRIAGE PREPARATION
Transformed in Love, Aug. 19 and 20, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., St. Mark, 5601 S. Flamingo Road, Southwest Ranches. Official archdiocesan marriage preparation program. Couples must attend the entire program both days in order to receive their certificate of completion. Registration: https://conta.cc/3VHLJbt. Information: 305-762-1127, sdiaz@theadom.org.
Camino, archdiocesan marriage preparation program for couples preparing to receive the sacrament of matrimony. Location: Msgr. Edward Pace High School, Miami Gardens, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Cost: $175/couple. Upcoming weekends: Sept. 9 and 10, Oct. 14 and 15, Oct. 28 and 29, Nov. 18 and 19, Dec. 9 and 10. Register at: www.caminodelmatrimonio.org, 305-226-4664.
MASSES
Haitian Mass and layette presentation, Sunday, July 30, 10 a.m., St. Mary Cathedral, 7525 N.W. Second Ave., Miami. Organized by the Miami Archdiocese Council of Catholic Women. Donations of baby items for these expectant mothers are welcome. 786-261-9038, chc1084.cc@gmail.com.
Healing Mass for persons with special needs, Friday, Aug. 4, at 11 a.m., St. Pius X, 2500 N.E. 33 Ave. (A1A), Fort Lauderdale. All are welcome, along with caretakers. 954-695-1609.
St. Malachy School reopening Mass, Sunday, Aug. 13, 10:30 a.m., 7595 N.W. 61 St., Tamarac. 954-726-1237, stmalachy.church.
Healing Mass, feast of the Assumption, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 7 p.m., Our Layd of Lourdes, 11291 S.W. 142 Ave., Miami. Followed by candlelight rosary procession. 305-386-4121, www.ololourdes.org/HealingMass.
Sunday Masses for shut-ins, English and Spanish-language televised Mass for the homebound. bit.ly/OnlineMassesMiami.
RETREATS
Cursillo: a method of living as a Christian in the world and for continual, personal spiritual growth. Next Cursillos will take place at MorningStar Renewal Center, Pinecrest. www.cursillomiami.org, 305-409-8290, laydirector@cursillomiami.org: for women: Aug. 3-6; for men: Aug. 17-20.
Emmaus retreat for women, Aug. 4-6, hosted by Our Lady of Guadalupe, Doral. Grow in your spiritual life through this retreat based on Luke 24:13-35. $160/person, includes lodging, meals and materials. Register at: https://forms.gle/okkFt1ndZaCKLzSt5. Information: 305-338-7400, 305-439-9337, 305-970-1619.
Life-Giving Wounds retreat, Sept. 23 and 24, Madonna Retreat Center, 3600 SW 32 Blvd., West Park. For people 18 and older with divorced or separated parents to reflect intentionally on the wounds caused by their family’s breakdown, together with others who know this pain and knowledgeable, compassionate retreat leaders. Offered by archdiocesan Office of Family Life. Registration: http://conta.cc/42VNy8N. 305-762-1128, cshaw@theadom.org.
SCHOOLS
Spiritual companions: Aug. 11-12, MorningStar Renewal Center, 7275 S.W. 124 St., Pinecrest. Continued education opportunity, open to spiritual directors and current students. Presenter: Notre Dame de Namur Sister Kathleen Gallivan, director, Spiritual Care Services Department, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston. Registration: bit.ly/msrc-scceo. 305-238-4367.
St. Thomas University, Miami Gardens:
• Campus Ministry Scholarship, for Catholic students interested in furthering their involvement in ministry and service. Requirements and information at www.stu.edu/campusministry
• Master of Science in Bioethics, bit.ly/STU-MS-Bioethics
• Spiritual Companionship Program, bit.ly/scpstu
SPIRITUAL
Eucharistic Miracles in the World, July 28-Aug. 1, St. John Neumann, 12125 S.W. 107 Ave., Miami. International exhibition designed and created by the Servant of God Carlo Acutis. www.miracolieucaristici.org.
Life in the Spirit seminar, Friday, Sept. 29, 7-9 p.m., and Saturday, Sept. 30, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., St. Malachy, 6200 N. University Drive, Tamarac.
Adoration, praise and worship, last Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., beginning with rosary. St. David, 3900 S. University Drive, Davie. Livestream at www.saintdavidmedia.com. mvargas@saintdavid.org.
First Friday holy hours:
• Following 8 a.m. daily Mass, St. David, 3900 S. University Drive, Davie. Join by livestream at www.saintdavidmedia.com
• 8-9 p.m., Mother of Our Redeemer, 8445 N.W. 186 St., Miami.
Women’s faith and fitness with SoulCore, integrating gentle stretching and core strengthening exercises with prayer and meditation of the rosary. Organized by St. David, Davie. RSVP required before attending, as exact times and locations vary. mvargas@saintdavid.org:
Power walks & mini pilgrimages for women, Saturdays, 11 a.m., St. David, 3900 South University Drive, Davie. Different fitness challenges each month accompanied by a virtue focus to reflect upon. mvargas@saintdavid.org.
Rosary of Reparation, 8 a.m., first Saturdays, bilingual, St. Andrew, 9950 N.W. 29 St., Coral Springs, followed by 9 a.m. Mass, breakfast and short presentation on a Catholic theme. 954-609-3450
Morningstar Renewal Center, 7275 S.W. 124 St., Pinecrest. In person or via Zoom. Events require a fee, unless otherwise noted. 305-238-4367, info@morningstarrenewal.org, https://www.morningstarrenewal.org/all-events:
• Summer Book Club 2023, Mondays in person or Thursday evenings on Zoom. For book titles and schedule, go to bit.ly/MSRC-SummerBookClub2023
• Catholic Prayer Breakfast, second Tuesdays, 7:30 a.m. Includes breakfast and a talk from a local Catholic leader. wvanderwyden@law.miami.edu
• Cafecito with Jesus, Monday-Friday, noon, via Zoom. Five minutes of prayer and an inspirational thought to take into the rest of the day, http://bit.ly/msrc-Cafecito12pm
• SoulCore, an apostolate integrating core strengthening, stretching and functional movement with the prayers of the rosary. View all Mysteries on our YouTube channel: http://bit.ly/yt-msrc-soulcore.
VOLUNTEERS
Office of Detention Ministry needs priests and lay volunteers in Miami-Dade. Information: efarias@theadom.org.
Seeking foster parents for unaccompanied minors, Catholic Charities provides case management, monthly stipend to help with the care of the refugee minor, continuing education and more. 305-883-3383, www.ccadm.org/urmp.
Respect Life seeks volunteers to serve in different capacities, according to their interests and abilities. https://respectlifemiami.org/volunteer.
YOUTH AND YOUNG ADULTS
A Night with Alpha: Fall Kickoff, Thursday, Aug. 17, 8 p.m., online. Hosted by Nova University and St. David Church and Catholic Student Center, in Davie. A night of celebration, prayer, and vision-casting for launching the first Alpha program, a series of conversations exploring life’s deeper questions. Registration: bit.ly/ANightWithAlpha. mvargas@saintdavid.org.
Student peer leaders needed for a new national program coming this fall to Nova Southeastern University that will be open to students in college campuses around Davie. mvargas@saintdavid.org.
Catholic Young Professionals Miami, meet last Mondays, 7:30 p.m. Be inspired by successful professionals from diverse careers and let your faith enrich your own. www.facebook.com/CYPmiami, 305-757-6241, https://www.miamiarch.org/youngadults.
SAFE ENVIRONMENT
Virtus training online: Required of all employees, parish, school, and ministry volunteers. Register for the initial Virtus training session at www.virtus.org. Registration instructions in English at bit.ly/mia_virtus_eng; in Spanish at bit.ly/mia_virtus_spn. Once the initial training is complete, your account will be automatically activated. Training continues in the form of online monthly bulletins. For more information, contact Jan Rayburn, Safe Environment Coordinator, at jrayburn@theadom.org.
Sexual abuse by a priest, deacon, staff member or volunteer of the Church should be reported to the Archdiocese of Miami Office of Safe Environment Hotline. If you are the victim of sexual abuse, or any other crime, please contact local law enforcement, as well. Archdiocese of Miami Abuse Hotline: 1-866-802-2873. Florida Abuse Hotline: 1-800-962-2873.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.