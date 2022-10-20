COMMUNITY
Knights of Columbus blood drive, Tuesday Oct. 26, 3-8 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall (next to Immaculata-La Salle athletic field), 3601 S. Miami Ave., Miami. Help alleviate the low blood supply in Miami-Dade. 786-853-4120, Oneblood.org.
St. David fall carnival, Oct. 27-30, 3900 S. University Drive, Davie. Local vendors, live entertainment, food, fun for whole family. 954-475-8046, www.saintdavid.org.
International Food Festival and annual rummage sale, Oct. 28-30, St. Malachy, 6200 N. University Drive, Tamarac. Outdoors, with music and entertainment for all ages. 954-726-1237, https://stmalachy.church.
Gala, Comunidad Siervos de Cristo Vivo, sábado, 12 de noviembre, 7 p.m., Immaculate Conception salón parroquial, 497 W. First Ave., Hialeah. Premio al P. Raul Soutuyo por su asesoría espiritual y a Frank Morera por su gran labor; con la participacion de Celinés Díaz, cantante católica de República Dominicana. Traje formal, donación $80/persona, $150/pareja. R.S.V.P. 305-599-1343 o 786-454-7170.
CONCERTS
Adore Night, Saturday, Oct. 29, 7-8 p.m., St. Louis Assembly Hall, 7270 S.W. 120 St., Pinecrest. Praise and worship for all ages. Bring family and friends. Let the Lord instill his peace in you. Free. 305-790-2745, www.adorenight.com.
Concierto Vida, sábado, 29 de octubre, 7 p.m., St. Michael, 2987 W. Flagler St., Miami. Únete a Radio Paz en una noche de oración y música celebrando el don de la vida. Con la participación de Julio Fher y Pablo Martinez, en presencia del Santísimo. Boletos en www.radiopaz.org.
EUCHARISTIC REVIVAL
Frontline Ministry, third Thursdays, 7:30 p.m., faith education for law enforcement, fire, military and public safety professionals. Upcoming locations: Nov. 17, St. Michael, Miami; Dec. 15, Little Flower, Coral Gables. Register, find out more at https://forms.gle/957hgCEXSQ9cqqMZ8 or frontline@saintaugustinechurch.org.
FAITH EDUCATION
Frontline Ministry, Thursday, Oct. 29, 7:30 p.m., St. Louis, 7270 S.W. 120 St., Pinecrest. Faith education for law enforcement, fire, military and public safety professionals. Register: https://forms.gle/957hgCEXSQ9cqqMZ8 or frontline@saintaugustinechurch.org.
MARRIAGE ENRICHMENT
Retiros de Matrimonios en Victoria: Compartirán como pareja, fortalecerán su compromiso como esposos y padres, reflexionarán sobre sus vidas y su relación con Dios., www.mev-usa.org/retiros/moc:
• 29 y 30 de octubre, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Mother of Christ, 14141 S.W. 26 St., Miami. 786-370-4415.
• 12 y 13 de noviembre, 7:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. y 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., St. Catherine of Siena, 9200 S.W. 107 Ave., Miami. 786-217–4072 o 305-762–0175.
Marriage Covenant retreat, Nov. 4-6, St. Hugh Parish Hall, 3460 Royal Road, Coconut Grove. To bring married couples closer to each other and to God. Learn skills to stay close through life’s ups and downs. $150/couple. 305-666-4452, 305-785-1822, mastrucc@bellsouth.net.
‘Fall-ing’ in Love, Saturday, Nov. 5, 6:30 p.m., Blessed Trinity, 4020 Curtiss Parkway, Miami Springs. A very special evening for couples. Reserve online before price increases Oct. 29. 305-871-5780, reception@blessed-trinity.org.
MARRIAGE PREPARATION
Camino del Matrimonio, programa de preparación matrimonial ofrecido por la Arquidiócesis de Miami. Lugar: Msgr. Edward Pace High School, Miami Gardens. Costo: $175/pareja. Próximas fechas: 12 y 13 de noviembre. Inscripción: www.caminodelmatrimonio.org, 305-226-4664, caminodelmatrimonio@gmail.com.
Camino, archdiocesan marriage preparation program for couples preparing to receive the sacrament of matrimony. Location: Msgr. Edward Pace High School, Miami Gardens. Cost: $175/couple. Upcoming weekend: Dec. 10-11. Register at: www.caminodelmatrimonio.org, 305-226-4664.
MASSES
Hijas de María Auxiliadora, lunes, 14 de noviembre, 7:30 a.m., Immaculate Conception, 4497 W. First Ave., Hialeah. Santa Misa por los miembros ya fallecidos y sus familiares, en honor a San Juan Bosco en el día de su fiesta. 305-822-2011.
Misa en español, domingos, 5 p.m., Christ the King, 16000 S.W. 112 Ave., Perrine. 305-238-2485.
RETREATS
Encuentro Familiar 33, 29 y 30 de octubre, 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Centro de Espiritualidad Ignaciana, 12190 S.W. 56 St., Miami. Para matrimonios civiles o religiosos que tengan hijos adolescentes entre 11 y 21 años; para lograr una unión familiar saludable y amorosa, en la cual, Cristo sea el centro de todo y de todos. 305-596-0001, www.ceimiami.org.
Encuentro Familiar Uniparental, 29 y 30 de octubre, 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Centro de Espiritualidad Ignaciana, 12190 S.W. 56 St., Miami. Para personas divorciadas, padres y madres solteras o separadas con sus hijos adolescentes. Herramientas para su hogar y vida cotidiana como: comunicación, encuentro con uno mismo, encuentro de padres e hijos y lo principal, un encuentro con Jesucristo. 305-596-0001, www.ceimiami.org.
Retiros de Emaús, una oportunidad para el desarrollo personal y espiritual a través del descubrimiento de la relación nueva con Dios y los demás:
Para caballeros:
• 28-30 de octubre, auspiciado por St. Patrick, Miami Beach. 786-316-8879, 786-344-4841, 212-729-7963, emausstpatrick@gmail.com.
• 4-6 de noviembre, auspiciado por Sts. Peter and Paul, Miami. 786-585-0942, jleanezb@gmail.com
• 4-6 de noviembre, auspiciado por St. Agatha, Miami. 786-223-8841, 305-431-5457, stagathaemmaus.org
• 4-6 de noviembre, auspiciado por St. Francis de Sales, Miami Beach. 305-968-3913, 786-805-5564
• 18-20 de noviembre, auspiciado por St. Raymond, Miami. 786-443-8119, michael.mendoza8169@gmail.com
Para damas, 11-13 de noviembre, auspiciado por St. Kevin. 305-898-4923, 305-606-4499, pattygarcia0460@gmail.com.
Charismatic retreat, Oct. 28-30, Our Lady of Florida Spiritual Center, 1300 U.S. Highway 1, North Palm Beach. Led by Father Joseph Meagher. Renewal in the Spirit, worship, talks, Mass, ministry. $275. Registration and deposit required. https://www.ourladyofflorida.org, reservations@cpprovfl.org, 561-626-1300.
SAFE ENVIRONMENT
Virtus training online: You may register for the initial Virtus training session at www.virtus.org. Registration instructions in English are at bit.ly/mia_virtus_eng; and in Spanish, https://bit.ly/mia_virtus_spn. Once the initial training is complete, your account will be automatically activated. Continuing training is in the form of online monthly bulletins. For more information, contact Jan Rayburn at jrayburn@theadom.org.
Sexual abuse by a priest, deacon, staff member or volunteer of the Church should be reported to the Archdiocese of Miami Office of Safe Environment Hotline. If you are the victim of sexual abuse, or any other crime, please contact local law enforcement as well. Archdiocese of Miami Abuse Hotline: 1-866-802-2873. Florida Abuse Hotline: 1-800-962-2873.
SCHOOLS
Msgr. Pace High open house, Saturday, Oct. 29, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., 15600 N.W. 32 Ave., Miami. Meet faculty, students, parents and coaches. 305-623-7223 ext.213, srodriguez@pacehs.com.
Archbishop McCarthy High open house, Saturday, Oct. 29, 9 a.m. or 1 p.m., 5451 S. Flamingo Road, Southwest Ranches. Registration, information at www.mccarthyhigh.com.
St. Thomas University, 16401 N.W. 37 Ave., Miami Gardens. https://www.stu.edu, 800-367-9010:
• Master of Science in Bioethics, https://bit.ly/STU-MS-Bioethics
• Spiritual Companionship Program, to grow deeper in the journey with God while also being formed for the ministry of spiritual companionship. sdeferrari@stu.edu, https://bit.ly/scpstu.
SEPI, maestría en Ministerio Pastoral Hispano, y cursos con o sin crédito académico para una capacitación cristiana en el ministerio pastoral, eclesial o personal. sepi.us, 305-279-2333.
Pilar ‘83 celebrates its 40th - The class of 1983 of Colegio de Nuestra Señora Del Pilar, Rio Piedras, P.R. is gearing up to celebrate its 40th anniversary. Interested alumni can send a message to elpilarclase1983@gmail.com.
Pilar ’83 celebra sus 40 – La clase de 1983 del Colegio de Nuestra Señora Del Pilar, Río Piedras, P.R. se prepara para celebrar su 40mo aniversario. Exalumnos interesados pueden enviar un mensaje a elpilarclase1983@gmail.com.
SPIRITUAL
Charismatic group, Fridays, 7 p.m., St. Malachy, 6200 N. University Drive, Tamarac. Come praise God, get infused by the Holy Spirit. 954-254-8416.
Friday of Fire, first Fridays, 8-9 p.m., Mother of Our Redeemer, 8445 N.W. 186 St., Miami. Bilingual. 305-829-6141.
Viernes de Fuego, primer viernes de mes, 8-9 p.m., Mother of Our Redeemer, 8445 N.W. 186 St., Miami. Bilingüe. 305-829-6141.
Morningstar Renewal Center, 7275 S.W. 124th Street, Pinecrest. In person or via Zoom. Events require a fee, unless otherwise noted. 305-238-4367, info@morningstarrenewal.org, www.morningstarrenewal.org:
• The Saints of Italy, beginning Wednesday. Oct. 26, 7:30 p.m. Six-week series featuring famous saints, recalling their stories and following their steps through a very special virtual pilgrimage of Italy. $60.
• Green Thumb Ministry, to help keep our gardens beautiful. Also, volunteers needed to run our commercial dishwasher during fall retreats.
• Full Moon Labyrinth Prayer Walk, join us on full moon evenings at sunset time, weather permitting, and pray and reflect under the moonlight while enjoying acoustic music. Donations accepted.
• Cafecito with Jesus, Monday through Friday via Zoom, beginning at noon. Five minutes of prayer and an inspirational thought to take into the rest of your day, http://bit.ly/msrc-Cafecito12pm.
• SoulCore, an apostolate integrating core strengthening, stretching and functional movement with the prayers of the rosary. View the recorded sessions of all 4 Mysteries on our YouTube channel: http://bit.ly/yt-msrc-soulcore.
Pilgrimages to Lourdes, organized by Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and the Archdiocese of Miami. hdmiami.org/ip.php.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Post-abortion healing, 954-981-2922 ext. 1001, acuratalo@theadom.org.
La Buena Esperanza, grupo de apoyo durante el duelo, www.labuenaesperanzaduelo.com:
• Primer martes, 7-9 p.m., St. Michael, 2987 W. Flagler St., Miami. 305-649-1811
• Primer miércoles, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Our Lady of Divine Providence, 10205 W. Flagler St., Miami. 305-551-8113
• Segundo jueves, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Prince of Peace, 12800 N.W. Sixth St., Miami. 786-285-4692
• Primer lunes, 7-9 p.m., Radio María, 12349 S.W. 53 Road, Suite 206, Cooper City. 305-615-5656.
Bereavement support group for adults experiencing grief due to the death of a significant person in their lives or non-death losses. Coordinated by Catholic Hospice. Bereavement hotline: 305-351-7025.
• For adults via Zoom, fourth Wednesdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m. In collaboration with St. David.
• Mondays, 12:30-2:30 p.m., David Posnack Jewish Community Center, 5850 S. Pine Island Road, Davie
• Second Wednesdays, 4-5 p.m., Holy Cross Hospital, 4725 N Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale
• Second Wednesdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. David, 3900 S. University Drive, Davie.
Breast cancer support group, second and fourth Tuesdays, 1-2 p.m., Miami Springs Adult Center, 101 Apache St., Miami Springs. Bilingual, for persons with, or affected by, breast cancer. Organized by Catholic Hospice. 305-351-7025.
Grupo de apoyo para personas con, o afectadas por, cáncer del seno. Segundo y cuarto martes, 1-2 p.m., Miami Springs Adult Center, 101 Apache St., Miami Springs. Bilingüe. Organizado por Catholic Hospice. 305-351-7025.
Pet loss support group, first Thursdays, 5-6 p.m. Virtual support group for adults experiencing grief due to death of a beloved pet. Organized by Catholic Hospice in collaboration with Lakeside Animal Hospital, Fort Lauderdale. 305-351-7025.
VOCATIONS
Daughters of St. Paul, retreats for single Catholic women ages 18-33 seeking to learn more about religious life and the Daughters of St. Paul. 703-549-3806, vocations@paulinemedia.com, https://connect.pauline.org/vocation-events:
• Oct. 28-30, Come and See retreat, Miami
• Nov. 4-6, discernment retreat, virtual, via Zoom
• Nov. 25-27, Come and See retreat, Alexandria, Virginia
Vocation Awareness Weekend, Nov. 11-13, St. John Vianney College Seminary, Miami. For men ages 17-35 seeking information about priesthood and seminary life. Registration: https://bit.ly/vawmiami_112022. vocations@theadom.org, 305-762-1137.
YOUTH AND YOUNG ADULTS
We Adore, first Fridays, 8-10 p.m., St. Kieran, 3605 S. Miami Ave., Miami. adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, music, guided meditation, benediction and fellowship. Upcoming dates: Nov. 4, Dec. 2. www.stkierancatholicchurch.org.
Theology on Tap, fourth Wednesdays, 7 p.m., Batch Gastro Pub, 30 S.W. 12 St., Miami (Brickell). For young adults and young professionals, talks by noted spiritual leaders and religious academics addressing current topics in religion and theology. Upcoming dates: Oct. 26, Nov. 23. www.stkierancatholicchurch.org.
Online evening prayer fourth Tuesdays, 8-9 p.m., with the School Sisters of Notre Dame. Based on Liturgy of the Hours, for young adults from U.S. and Canada. https://ssnd.org/events/.
Catholic Young Professionals Miami, last Mondays, 7:30 p.m. Be inspired by successful professionals from diverse careers and let their faith enrich your own. www.facebook.com/CYPmiami, 305-757-6241, https://www.miamiarch.org/youngadults
