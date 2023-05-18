COMMUNITY
St. Martha Men’s Club Garage Sale, Saturday, June 10, 7 a.m.-3 p.m., 9221 Biscayne Blvd., Miami Shores (in parish hall parking lot). saintmarthasmen@aol.com.
FAITH EDUCATION
SEPI, maestría en Ministerio Pastoral Hispano, y cursos con o sin crédito académico para capacitación en el ministerio pastoral, eclesial o personal. Algunos cursos también se ofrecen por Zoom para quienes residen fuera de Miami. sepi.us, 305-279-2333:
• Seminario de Liderazgo Pastoral, 25 de junio-1 de julio.
• Seminario San Pablo, el Gran Evangelizador, 19-30 de junio.
• Eucaristía y Sinodalidad, conferencia de teología, 14-16 de julio.
• Taller de Métodos de Formación en la Fe, 28 de julio-30 de agosto.
Intro to Theology of the Body, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., through July 27. Exploring central themes of St. John Paul II’s catechesis. Good Shepherd, Conference Room #2, 14187 S.W. 72 St., Miami. https://cstjpii.blogspot.com, cstjpii@gmail.com
MARRIAGE ENRICHMENT
11, Miami. Rediscover a loving marital relationship. 305-915-4607, www.helpourmarriage.org, Miami@retrouvaille.org.
Matrimonios en Victoria: Ven y comparte tiempo con tu pareja para fortalecer su relación como esposos y como padres. 305-333-7533, sm@mevusa.org, matrimoniosenvictoriausa.org:
• Retiro: 10 y 11 de junio, St. Michael the Archangel, 2987 W. Flagler St., Miami
• Asamblea semanal, martes, 8 p.m., cafetería de St. Michael School, 2987 W. Flagler St., Miami.
Planificación Familiar Natural, martes, 18 de julio, 7:30-9 p.m., online. Sesión introductoria al Modelo Creighton, método seguro desde el punto de vista médico, aceptable desde la moral, y muy eficaz tanto para posponer como para lograr el embarazo. Inscripción: https://conta.cc/3HovdZk.
Natural Family Planning, Thursday, July 20, 7:30-9 p.m., online. Introduction to Creighton Model, a medically safe, morally acceptable and highly effective method of both postponing and achieving pregnancy. Registration: http://conta.cc/3Vu9GEb.
Movimiento Familiar Cristiano, para el fortalecimiento de la relación conyugal entre un hombre y una mujer que caminan juntos con Dios en el centro. Casa Caná, 480 E. 8 St., Hialeah. 305-888-4819, mfc.casacana@gmail.com, casacana.org:
• Reunión mensual, primer sábado del mes, 7:15 p.m. Misa, 8:45-10 p.m. charla. Entrada gratis
• Al Corazón de la Familia, domingos, 3:30 p.m., Radio Paz 830 AM/96.1 FM, paxcc.org..
MARRIAGE PREPARATION
Camino del Matrimonio, programa de preparación matrimonial ofrecido por la Arquidiócesis de Miami. Lugar: Msgr. Edward Pace High School, Miami Gardens, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Costo: $175/pareja. Próximas fechas: 6-7 de mayo; 3-4 de junio. Inscripción: www.caminodelmatrimonio.org, 305-226-4664, caminodelmatrimonio@gmail.com.
Camino, archdiocesan marriage preparation program for couples preparing to receive the sacrament of matrimony. Location: Msgr. Edward Pace High School, Miami Gardens, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Cost: $175/couple. Upcoming weekends: May 20-21; June 24-25. Register at: www.caminodelmatrimonio.org, 305-226-4664.
Transformed in Love, 10-11 de junio, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., San Isidro, 2310 Martin Luther King Blvd., Pompano Beach. Programa oficial arquidiocesano de preparación matrimonial. Inscripción: https://conta.cc/3YAbZpw. Información: 305-762-1128, cshaw@theadom.org.
MASSES
Misa en honor de María Auxiliadora, miércoles, 24 de mayo, 7 p.m. Rezo del rosario a las 6:30 p.m. Immaculate Conception, 4497 W. First Ave., Hialeah. 305-822-2011.
Sunday Masses for shut-ins, English and Spanish-language televised Masses for the homebound. bit.ly/OnlineMassesMiami.
Misas dominicales televisadas en inglés y español para las personas enfermas que no pueden salir de sus casas. bit.ly/OnlineMassesMiami.
RETREATS
Retiros de Emaús, una oportunidad para el desarrollo personal y espiritual a través del descubrimiento de la relación nueva con Dios y los demás:
• Para damas: 9-11 de junio, invita la iglesia de St. Francis de Sales, 786-449-0998, 305-775-4851
• Para caballeros: 9-11 de junio, invita la iglesia de St. Michael the Archangel, 786-704-1694, 786- 816-0225.
Primer Encuentro Internacional Vicentino, viernes, 30 de junio, 5-9 p.m., sábado, 1 de julio, 7:30 a.m.-9 p.m., domingo, 2 de julio, 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Centro de Espiritualidad Ignaciana, 12190 S.W. 56 St., Miami. “Caminando Juntos con María y San Vicente”, bilingüe (inglés y español), con la participación del P. Guillermo Campusano, CM, P. Fabián Barrera, CM, Sor Fanny Amanda Mora, HC, y Lily De León, AIC Miami. Boletos: https://bit.ly/42Svmg1.
Our Lady of Florida Spiritual Center, 1300 U.S. Highway 1, North Palm Beach. Registration and deposit required. www.ourladyofflorida.org, reservations@cpprovfl.org, 561-626-1300:
• May 26-28, healing retreat with Father Robert Richardson; $275
• Monday, June 5, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Day of reflection with Father Brian King. $60, includes lunch and light refreshments.
SCHOOLS
Mass for reopening of St. Malachy School, Sunday, Aug. 13, 10:30 a.m., trilingual. Presided by Archbishop Thomas Wenski. 7595 N.W. 61 St., Tamarac. 954-726-1237, stmalachychurch@comcast.net, stmalachy.church.
SPIRITUAL
Asamblea de Pentecostés, sábado, 27 de mayo, 8 a.m., Mother of Our Redeemer, 8445 N.W. 186 St., Miami. “Encendiendo la Llama del Fuego” con los predicadores P. Willie Peña, P. Juan Pedro Hernandez, Miriam Gómez y Fernando Gómez. Invita el ministerio Lanzando La Red. Donación: $25.Disponible en la tiendita y oficina parroquial. 305-829-6141.
Rosario de la Aurora, 3 de junio, 6:30 a.m., y todos los primeros sábados de mes, Mother of Our Redeemer, 8445 N.W. 186 St., Miami. 305-829-6141.
“I will always be with you” eucharistic retreat, Saturday, June 10, 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m., bilingual (English and Spanish), St. Brendan High School gym, 2950 S.W. 87 Ave., Miami. In preparation for the solemnity of Corpus Christi, hosted by the Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary. www.piercedhearts.org, www.corazones.org.
The Great Vigil, begins Friday, June 16, with 8 p.m. Mass, concludes Saturday, June 17, with 1 a.m. Mass, at Our Lady of Guadalupe, 11691 N.W. 25 St., Doral. To mark the solemnity of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus and the feast of the Immaculate Heart of Mary. Bilingual. Opening Mass presided by Archbishop Thomas Wenski. Hosted by Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary, www.corazones.org, www.piercedhearts.org, www.corecclesiae.org.
La Gran Vigilia, comenzará el viernes, 16 de junio, a las 8 p.m., con Misa presidida por el Arzobispo Thomas Wenski por la Solemnidad del Sagrado Corazón de Jesús, y concluirá el sábado, 17 de junio, con Misa a la 1 a.m. por la fiesta del Inmaculado Corazón de María. Our Lady of Guadalupe, 11691 N.W. 25 St., Doral. bit.ly/corazonesgranvigilia2023.
Morningstar Renewal Center, 7275 S.W. 124 St., Pinecrest. In person or via Zoom. Events require a fee, unless otherwise noted. 305-238-4367, info@morningstarrenewal.org, https://www.morningstarrenewal.org/all-events:
• Catholic Prayer Breakfast, second Tuesdays, 7:30 a.m. Includes breakfast and a talk from a local Catholic leader. wvanderwyden@law.miami.edu
• Cafecito with Jesus, Monday-Friday, noon, via Zoom. Five minutes of prayer and an inspirational thought to take into the rest of your day. http://bit.ly/msrc-Cafecito12pm
• SoulCore, an apostolate integrating core strengthening, stretching and functional movement with the prayers of the rosary. View the recorded sessions of all 4 Mysteries on our YouTube channel: http://bit.ly/yt-msrc-soulcore.
SAFE ENVIRONMENT
Virtus training online: You may register for the initial Virtus training session at www.virtus.org. Registration instructions in English at bit.ly/mia_virtus_eng; in Spanish at bit.ly/mia_virtus_spn. Once the initial training is complete, your account will be automatically activated. Training continues in the form of online monthly bulletins. For more information, contact Jan Rayburn, Safe Environment Coordinator, at jrayburn@theadom.org.
Sexual abuse by a priest, deacon, staff member or volunteer of the Church should be reported to the Archdiocese of Miami Office of Safe Environment Hotline. If you are the victim of sexual abuse, or any other crime, please contact local law enforcement, as well. Archdiocese of Miami Abuse Hotline: 1-866-802-2873. Florida Abuse Hotline: 1-800-962-2873.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Courage ministry, second and fourth Mondays, 7 p.m. For adults with same-sex attraction who want to lead chaste lives. 571-294-5933.
Post-abortion healing ministry, 954-981-2922 ext. 1001, acuratalo@theadom.org.
Separated and divorced ministry, Tuesdays, 7:30-9 p.m., St. John Neumann, 12125 S.W. 107 Ave., Miami. Journey to recovery using the DivorceCare program. www.divorcecare.org.
GriefShare, Sundays, 2-4 p.m., Blessed Trinity, 4020 Curtiss Parkway, Miami Springs. For those who have lost a loved one. 305-871-5780, www.griefshare.org.
La Buena Esperanza, grupo de apoyo durante el duelo, www.labuenaesperanzaduelo.com, labuenaesperanzaduelo@yahoo.com:
• Primer miércoles del mes, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Our Lady of Divine Providence, 10205 W. Flagler St., Miami. 305-551-8113
• Segundo jueves del mes, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Prince of Peace, 12800 N.W. Sixth St., Miami. 786-382-0433
• Primer lunes del mes, 7-9 p.m., Radio María, 12349 S.W. 53 Road, Suite 206, Cooper City. 305-615-5656
• Primer martes del mes, 7-9 p.m., St. Michael, 2987 W. Flagler St., Miami. 305-649-1811.
VOCATIONS
Discernment 101 with the Daughters of St. Paul, Saturdays, 10 a.m.-noon, Pauline Books and Media, 145 S.W. 107 Ave., Miami. Talks, prayer and community to explore God’s will in your life. miami@paulinemedia.com. Upcoming date, topic: April 22, Meeting God in your life, the Daily Examen.
Totally Given to His Heart, May 25-28 in California. Discernment retreat with Carmelite Sisters of the Most Sacred Heart of Los Angeles for single women ages 18-30. Registration: bit.ly/CarmeliteSrsVocRetreat. 626-557-5816, joyofcarmel@csocd.com.
VOLUNTEERS
Office of Detention Ministry needs priests and lay volunteers in Miami-Dade. efarias@theadom.org.
Ministerio de Prisiones necesita sacerdotes y voluntarios laicos en Miami-Dade. efarias@theadom.org.
Seeking foster parents for unaccompanied minors, Catholic Charities provides case management, monthly stipend to help with the care of the refugee minor, continuing education and more. 305-883-3383, ccadm.org/urmp.
Se necesitan padres de acogida para menores sin acompañamiento. Caridades Católicas ofrece manejo de casos, estipendio mensual para ayudar con el cuidado del menor refugiado, educación continua, y más. 305-883-3383, ccadm.org/urmp.
YOUTH AND YOUNG ADULTS
Young adult retreat with Sisters of Life, March 24-26, St. Augustine Church and Catholic Student Center, 1400 Miller Road, Coral Gables. For young adults in their 20s and 30s. Registration: https://forms.gle/DibVvTvY1RQkqzNY7.
CFC-Youth for Christ, second and fourth Wednesdays, 7-8:30 p.m., Holy Rosary-St. Richard, 7500 S.W. 152 St., Palmetto Bay (old library house). For middle and high-schoolers, ages 14-18. 305-233-8711, cfcysfcmissionflorida@gmail.com.
Singles for Christ, second and fourth Wednesdays, 7-8:45 p.m., Holy Rosary-St. Richard, 7500 S.W. 152 St., Palmetto Bay (old library building). For single men and women ages 18-40. 786-546-6297, cfcysfcmissionflorida@gmail.com.
Forged through Christ, first and third Sundays after 10:30 a.m. Mass, Mother of Our Redeemer, 8445 N.W. 186 St., Miami. For high school teens. Upcoming events: Stations of the Cross, March 24, 7 p.m.; Game Night, March 31, 7 p.m. 305-829-6141.
Online evening prayer, fourth Tuesdays, 8-9 p.m., with School Sisters of Notre Dame. Based on Liturgy of the Hours. ssnd.org/events/.
