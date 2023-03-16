COMMUNITY
40 Days for Life Prayer Vigil, Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., through April 2, to change hearts and minds about abortion. 40daysforlife.com.
St. John Bosco Clinic 30th anniversary, Friday, April 21, 7 p.m., La Merced Cultural Center, Corpus Christi campus, 744 N.W. 32 St., Miami. Dinner, dancing. Tickets $200-$225. bit.ly/tix-sjbclinic30, 305-854-0533.
Cheers to Charity 2023, Tuesday, April 25, 11 a.m., Joe’s Stone Crab, Miami Beach. Benefits charitable works of the archdiocese. RSVP by April 17 at adomdevelopment.org. Information: 305-762-1051, events@theadom.org.
MACCW annual convention, Saturday, April 29, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Embassy Sites, 1100 S.E. 17 St., Fort Lauderdale.
2023 Archdiocesan Pilgrimages to Lourdes. Reservation deadline May 13 for Sept. 1-11 pilgrimage. hdmiami.org/Pilgrimages.
CONCERTS
Passio Domini, Monday, March 20, 7:30 p.m., Epiphany, 8235 S.W. 57 Ave., Miami. Cuban Baroque music for Lent by singers, instrumentalists of Colonial Consort ensemble. Free admission. 305-667-4911.
Easter Cantata, Thursday, March 30, 7:30 p.m., San Pablo, 550 122 St., Marathon. With Lower Keys Community Choir and Keys Chamber Orchestra. 305-289-0636, info@sanpablomarathon.org
Italian Saxophone Quartet, Sunday, April 23, 4 p.m. Repertoire ranging from Bach to contemporary works. Tickets start at $15. marthamaryconcerts.org.
EUCHARISTIC REVIVAL
“I Am the Bread of Life,” Wednesday, March 22, 10 a.m-1 p.m., St. Thomas University, 16401 N.W. 37 Ave., Miami Gardens. Eucharistic revival for archdiocesan high school students; presentations by Katie Prejean McGrady and Father Rafael Capó. Mass with Archbishop Thomas Wenski. Register at: https://bit.ly/3J72tEy. Information: 305-474-6088, emontesdeoca@stu.edu.
First Friday of Fire, first Fridays, 8-9 p.m., Mother of Our Redeemer, 8445 N.W. 186 St., Miami. Adoration. Bilingual. 305-829-6141.
FAITH EDUCATION
SEPI, maestría en Ministerio Pastoral Hispano, y cursos con o sin crédito académico para capacitación en el ministerio pastoral, eclesial o personal. sepi.us, 305-279-2333.
MARRIAGE ENRICHMENT
Movimiento Familiar Cristiano – Casa Caná, 480 E. 8 St., Hialeah. Para el fortalecimiento de la relación conyugal entre un hombre y una mujer que caminan juntos con Dios en el centro. 305-888-4819, mfc.casacana@gmail.com, casacana.org:
• Reunión mensual, primer sábado del mes, 7:15 p.m. Misa, 8:45-10 p.m. charla. Entrada gratis
• 16 Tonos del Amor, tercer sábado del mes, 7:30-9 p.m., con el Diácono Juan González
• Al Corazón de la Familia, domingos, 3:30 p.m., Radio Paz 830 AM/96.1 FM, paxcc.org.
Planificación Familiar Natural, martes, 25 de abril, 7:45-9 p.m., online. Sesión introductoria al Modelo Creighton, método seguro desde el punto de vista médico, aceptable desde la moral, y muy eficaz tanto para posponer como para lograr el embarazo. Inscripción: https://conta.cc/3IG7Iea.
Natural Family Planning, Thursday, April 27, 7:30-9 p.m., online. Introduction to Creighton Model, a medically safe, morally acceptable and highly effective method of both postponing and achieving pregnancy. Registration: http://conta.cc/3membXc.
Matrimonios en Victoria, asamblea semanal, martes, 8 p.m., St. Michael the Archangel, 2987 W. Flagler St., Miami (cafetería de la escuela). Enriquece tu matrimonio. sm@mevusa.org, bit.ly/mev-usa, 1-833-638-2020.
MARRIAGE PREPARATION
Camino del Matrimonio, programa de preparación matrimonial ofrecido por la Arquidiócesis de Miami. Lugar: Msgr. Edward Pace High School, Miami Gardens, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Costo: $175/pareja. Próximas fechas: 1 & 2 de abril; 6-7 de mayo; 3-4 de junio. Inscripción: www.caminodelmatrimonio.org, 305-226-4664, caminodelmatrimonio@gmail.com.
Camino, archdiocesan marriage preparation program for couples preparing to receive the sacrament of matrimony. Location: Msgr. Edward Pace High School, Miami Gardens, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Cost: $175/couple. Upcoming weekends: May 20-21; June 24-25. Register at: www.caminodelmatrimonio.org, 305-226-4664.
Transformed in Love: 10-11 de junio, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., San Isidro, 2310 Martin Luther King Blvd., Pompano Beach. Programa oficial arquidiocesano de preparación matrimonial. Inscripción: https://conta.cc/3YAbZpw. Información: 305-762-1128, cshaw@theadom.org.
Transformed in Love: Aug. 19-20, 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., St. Mark, 5601 S. Flamingo Road, Southwest Ranches. Official archdiocesan marriage preparation program. Registration: https://conta.cc/3VHLJbt.
Fully Engaged training for mentor couples, via Zoom, for pre-marital and convalidation inventories. Register at https://getfullyengaged.com/new-mentor-training or call 320-258-7611.
• Upcoming dates in English: Thursdays, May 4 and 11, 7-9:30 p.m.
• Fecha de entrenamiento en español: sábado, 1 de abril, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
MASSES
Sunday Masses for shut-ins, English and Spanish-language televised Masses for the homebound. bit.ly/OnlineMassesMiami.
Misas dominicales televisadas en inglés y español para las personas enfermas que no pueden salir de sus casas. bit.ly/OnlineMassesMiami.
RETREATS
Retiro de Cuaresma, sábado, 25 de marzo, Mother of Christ, 8445 N.W. 186 St., Miami. Tema: Sanación y liberación con la Sangre de Cristo. Donación: $20, incluye comida. 305-829-6141.
Couples for Christ Lenten retreat, Saturday, April 1, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Our Lady of the Holy Rosary-St. Richard (old library house), 7500 S.W. 152 St., Palmetto Bay. A Catholic movement for the renewal and strengthening of Christian family life. 305-233-8711, bit.ly/cfcy-sfc-miami.
Entrando a Canaán, sábado, 22 de abril, 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Día de oración y sanación post aborto para mujeres. 954-981-2984, projectrachel@theadom.org.
Entering Canaan, Saturday, May 13, 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Day of prayer and post-abortion healing for men. 954-981-2984, projectrachel@theadom.org.
Emmaus retreat for men, March 24-26, hosted by Sts. Peter and Paul in Miami. 203-300-3383, jessip5@gmail.com.
Retiros de Emaús, una oportunidad para el desarrollo personal y espiritual a través del descubrimiento de la relación nueva con Dios y los demás:
• Para damas:
- Auspiciado por St. Timothy: 24-26 de marzo, en Miami. 786-586-2128, 786-546-3110
- Auspiciado por Sts. Peter and Paul: 31 de marzo-2 de abril, en Miami. 305-989-0393
- Auspiciado por St. Catherine of Siena: 21-23 de abril, en Miami. 305-903-1099, 617-953-4383
- Auspiciado por Mother of Christ: 21-23 de abril, en Miami. 305-297-5585, 305-559-6111
- Auspiciado por Our Lady of Lourdes, 28-30 de abril, en Miami. 786-277-8517, anabotteri@hotmail.com, emaus.olol
• Para caballeros:
- Auspiciado por Our Lady of Lourdes: 24-26 de marzo, en Miami. 786-306 8701, 305-962-6545
- Auspiciado por St. Kevin: 14-16 de abril, en Doral. 305-490-1544, mazize01@hotmail.com
- Auspiciado por St. Agatha: 23-23 de abril, en Pinecrest. 305-903-4455, 786-547-4358.
Our Lady of Florida Spiritual Center, 1300 U.S. Highway 1, North Palm Beach. Registration and deposit required. www.ourladyofflorida.org, reservations@cpprovfl.org, 561-626-1300:
• Holy Week retreat, April 5-9, self-guided, private, silent. Limited to 10 people. $500/person, $800/couple
• “We Want to See the Bridegroom,” April 6, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m., day of reflection with Father Alfredo Hernandez. $60, includes lunch
• “The Spirit and the Bride say, ‘Come’ (Rev. 22:17),” April 28-30, charismatic retreat led by Father Joseph Meagher. $275
• “Friendship with Christ and in Christ,” May 1, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m., day of reflection with Passionist Father Melvin Shorter. $60, includes lunch
• Divine Mercy retreat, May 12-14 with Passionist Father Edward Wolanski. $275
• Healing retreat, May 26-28, with Father Robert Richardson. $275.
SAFE ENVIRONMENT
Virtus training online: You may register for the initial Virtus training session at www.virtus.org. Registration instructions in English at bit.ly/mia_virtus_eng; in Spanish at bit.ly/mia_virtus_spn. Once the initial training is complete, your account will be automatically activated. Training continues in the form of online monthly bulletins. For more information, contact Jan Rayburn, Safe Environment Coordinator, at jrayburn@theadom.org.
Sexual abuse by a priest, deacon, staff member or volunteer of the Church should be reported to the Archdiocese of Miami Office of Safe Environment Hotline. If you are the victim of sexual abuse, or any other crime, please contact local law enforcement, as well. Archdiocese of Miami Abuse Hotline: 1-866-802-2873. Florida Abuse Hotline: 1-800-962-2873.
SCHOOLS
Annie Jr., Thursday, April 20, noon, Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center, Cutler Bay. Musical by Our Lady of Lourdes Jaguars Drama Club. Tickets: ololjaguars.org/dramaclub.
Pilar ’83 celebra sus 40 – La clase de 1983 del Colegio de Nuestra Señora Del Pilar, Río Piedras, P.R. se prepara para celebrar su 40mo aniversario en junio. pilar83.com.
SPIRITUAL
Rosario de la Aurora, 1 de abril y primeros sábados de mes, 6:30 a.m., Mother of Our Redeemer, 8445 N.W. 186 St., Miami. 305-829-6141.
Magnificat Meal, Saturday, April 22, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m., All Saints Parish Hall, 10900 W. Oakland Park Blvd., Sunrise. Speaker: Deacon Michel du Chaussee. Cost: $25, breakfast included. Register by April 17. 407-756-7999, sharontpfeifer@aol.com.
Charismatic group, Fridays, 7 p.m. St. Malachy, in the small house at the corner of 6100 John Horan Drive, Tamarac. 954-254-8416.
Morningstar Renewal Center, 7275 S.W. 124 St., Pinecrest. In person or via Zoom. Events require a fee, unless otherwise noted. 305-238-4367, info@morningstarrenewal.org, https://www.morningstarrenewal.org/all-events:
• Journey to the Cross through the eyes of Mary, Tuesday, March 28, 7 p.m. Lenten evening of prayer, reflection. Includes supper.
• Cafecito with Jesus, Monday-Friday at noon via Zoom, 5 minutes of prayer and an inspirational thought to take into the rest of your day, http://bit.ly/msrc-Cafecito12pm
• SoulCore, an apostolate integrating core strengthening, stretching and functional movement with the rosary. View recorded sessions of all 4 Mysteries on our YouTube channel: http://bit.ly/yt-msrc-soulcore.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Courage ministry, second and fourth Mondays, 7 p.m. For adults with same-sex attraction who want to lead chaste lives. 571-294-5933.
Post-abortion healing ministry, 954-981-2922 ext. 1001, acuratalo@theadom.org.
Separated and divorced ministry, Tuesdays, 7:30-9 p.m., St. John Neumann, 12125 S.W. 107 Ave., Miami. Journey to recovery using the DivorceCare program. www.divorcecare.org.
GriefShare, Sundays, 2-4 p.m., Blessed Trinity, 4020 Curtiss Parkway, Miami Springs. For those who have lost a loved one. 305-871-5780, www.griefshare.org.
La Buena Esperanza, grupo de apoyo durante el duelo, www.labuenaesperanzaduelo.com, labuenaesperanzaduelo@yahoo.com:
• Primer miércoles del mes, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Our Lady of Divine Providence, 10205 W. Flagler St., Miami. 305-551-8113
• Segundo jueves del mes, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Prince of Peace, 12800 N.W. Sixth St., Miami. 786-382-0433
• Primer lunes del mes, 7-9 p.m., Radio María, 12349 S.W. 53 Road, Suite 206, Cooper City. 305-615-5656
• Primer martes del mes, 7-9 p.m., St. Michael, 2987 W. Flagler St., Miami. 305-649-1811.
VOCATIONS
Discernment 101 with the Daughters of St. Paul, Saturdays, 10 a.m.-noon, Pauline Books and Media, 145 S.W. 107 Ave., Miami. Talks, prayer and community to explore God’s will in your life. miami@paulinemedia.com. Upcoming date, topic: April 22, Meeting God in your life, the Daily Examen.
Totally Given to His Heart, May 25-28 in California. Discernment retreat with Carmelite Sisters of the Most Sacred Heart of Los Angeles for single women ages 18-30. Registration: bit.ly/CarmeliteSrsVocRetreat. 626-557-5816, joyofcarmel@csocd.com.
VOLUNTEERS
Office of Detention Ministry needs priests and lay volunteers in Miami-Dade. efarias@theadom.org.
Ministerio de Prisiones necesita sacerdotes y voluntarios laicos en Miami-Dade. efarias@theadom.org.
Seeking foster parents for unaccompanied minors, Catholic Charities provides case management, monthly stipend to help with the care of the refugee minor, continuing education and more. 305-883-3383, ccadm.org/urmp.
Se necesitan padres de acogida para menores sin acompañamiento. Caridades Católicas ofrece manejo de casos, estipendio mensual para ayudar con el cuidado del menor refugiado, educación continua, y más. 305-883-3383, ccadm.org/urmp.
YOUTH AND YOUNG ADULTS
Young adult retreat with Sisters of Life, March 24-26, St. Augustine Church and Catholic Student Center, 1400 Miller Road, Coral Gables. For young adults in their 20s and 30s. Registration: https://forms.gle/DibVvTvY1RQkqzNY7.
CFC-Youth for Christ, second and fourth Wednesdays, 7-8:30 p.m., Holy Rosary-St. Richard, 7500 S.W. 152 St., Palmetto Bay (old library house). For middle and high-schoolers, ages 14-18. 305-233-8711, cfcysfcmissionflorida@gmail.com.
Singles for Christ, second and fourth Wednesdays, 7-8:45 p.m., Holy Rosary-St. Richard, 7500 S.W. 152 St., Palmetto Bay (old library building). For single men and women ages 18-40. 786-546-6297, cfcysfcmissionflorida@gmail.com.
Forged through Christ, first and third Sundays after 10:30 a.m. Mass, Mother of Our Redeemer, 8445 N.W. 186 St., Miami. For high school teens. Upcoming events: Stations of the Cross, March 24, 7 p.m.; Game Night, March 31, 7 p.m. 305-829-6141.
Online evening prayer, fourth Tuesdays, 8-9 p.m., with School Sisters of Notre Dame. Based on Liturgy of the Hours. ssnd.org/events/.
