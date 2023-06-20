COMMUNITY
Camp Erin South Florida Family Camp, Saturday, July 29, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Tree Tops Park, Davie. Free, one-day bereavement camp for youth and their families grieving the death of a significant person in their lives. Volunteer opportunities also available. 954-944-2709, www.camperinsouthflorida.org, CampErin@catholichospice.org.
EUCHARISTIC REVIVAL
Evening adoration, praise and worship, fourth Thursdays, 6:30-8 p.m., St. David, 3900 S. University Drive, Davie. Rosary followed by adoration, reflection and worship music. mvargas@saintdavid.org.
First Friday Holy Hour, after 8 a.m. Mass, St. David, 3900 S. University Drive, Davie. Watch livestream at www.saintdavidmedia.com.
First Friday of Fire / Primer Viernes de Fuego, 8-9 p.m., Mother of Our Redeemer, 8445 N.W. 186 St., Miami. Bilingual adoration. 305-829-6141.
FAITH EDUCATION
Intro to Theology of the Body, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., through July 27, Good Shepherd, Conference Room #2, 14187 S.W. 72 St., Miami. Exploring the central themes of St. John Paul II’s catechesis. https://cstjpii.blogspot.com, cstjpii@gmail.com.
SEPI, maestría en Ministerio Pastoral Hispano, y cursos con o sin crédito académico para capacitación en el ministerio pastoral, eclesial o personal. Algunos cursos también se ofrecen por Zoom para quienes residen fuera de Miami. sepi.us, 305-279-2333:
• Eucaristía y Sinodalidad, conferencia de teología, 14-16 de julio
• Métodos de Formación en la Fe, 28 de julio-30 de agosto. Inscripción: https://bit.ly/3qTgdwX.
MARRIAGE ENRICHMENT
Planificación Familiar Natural, martes, 18 de julio, 7:30-9 p.m., online. Sesión introductoria al Modelo Creighton, método seguro desde el punto de vista médico, aceptable desde la moral, y muy eficaz tanto para posponer como para lograr el embarazo. Inscripción: https://conta.cc/3HovdZk.
Natural Family Planning, Thursday, July 20, 7:30-9 p.m., online. Introduction to Creighton Model, a medically safe, morally acceptable and highly effective method of both postponing and achieving pregnancy. Registration: http://conta.cc/3Vu9GEb.
Matrimonios en Victoria: martes, 8 p.m., asamblea semanal, cafetería de St. Michael School, 2987 W. Flagler St., Miami. Ven y comparte tiempo con tu pareja para fortalecer su relación como esposos y como padres. 305-333-7533, sm@mevusa.org, matrimoniosenvictoriausa.org.
Movimiento Familiar Cristiano, para el fortalecimiento de la relación conyugal entre un hombre y una mujer que caminan juntos con Dios en el centro. Casa Caná, 480 E. 8 St., Hialeah. 305-888-4819, mfc.casacana@gmail.com, casacana.org:
• Reunión mensual, primer sábado del mes, 7:15 p.m. Misa, 8:45-10 p.m. charla. Entrada gratis
• Al Corazón de la Familia, domingos, 3:30 p.m., Radio Paz 830 AM/96.1 FM, paxcc.org.
MARRIAGE PREPARATION
Camino del Matrimonio, programa de preparación matrimonial ofrecido por la Arquidiócesis de Miami. Lugar: Msgr. Edward Pace High School, Miami Gardens, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Costo: $175/pareja. Próximas fechas: 8 y 9 de julio, 5 y 6 de agosto. Inscripción: www.caminodelmatrimonio.org, 305-226-4664, caminodelmatrimonio@gmail.com.
Transformed in Love, Aug. 19 and 20, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., St. Mark, 5601 S. Flamingo Road, Southwest Ranches. Official archdiocesan marriage preparation program. Couples must attend the entire program both days in order to receive their certificate of completion. Registration: https://conta.cc/3VHLJbt. Information: 305-762-1127, sdiaz@theadom.org.
Fully Engaged training for mentor couples, Saturday, Aug. 5, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Pastoral Center, 9401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami Shores. Register at least 10 days prior to class at: http://getfullyengaged.com/new-mentor-training/. 320-258-7611, jill.svihel@gw.stcdio.org.
Camino, archdiocesan marriage preparation program for couples preparing to receive the sacrament of matrimony. Location: Msgr. Edward Pace High School, Miami Gardens, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Cost: $175/couple. Upcoming weekends: Sept. 9 and 10, Oct. 14 and 15. Register at: www.caminodelmatrimonio.org, 305-226-4664.
MASSES
St. Malachy School reopening Mass, Sunday, Aug. 13, 10:30 a.m., 7595 N.W. 61st St., Tamarac. 954-726-1237, stmalachy.church.
Sunday Masses for shut-ins, English and Spanish-language televised Mass for the homebound. bit.ly/OnlineMassesMiami
Misa dominical televisada en inglés y español para las personas enfermas que no pueden salir de sus casas. bit.ly/OnlineMassesMiami
RETREATS
Primer Encuentro Internacional Vicentino, viernes, 30 de junio, 5-9 p.m., sábado, 1 de julio, 7:30 a.m.-9 p.m., domingo, 2 de julio, 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Centro de Espiritualidad Ignaciana, 12190 S.W. 56 St., Miami. “Caminando Juntos con María y San Vicente”, bilingüe (inglés y español), con la participación del P. Guillermo Campusano, CM, P. Fabián Barrera, CM, Sor Fanny Amanda Mora, HC, y Lily De León, AIC Miami. Boletos: https://bit.ly/42Svmg1.
Libres Para Amar, 28-30 de julio, MorningStar Renewal Center, 7275 S.W. 124 St., Pinecrest. Retiro interno basado en la Teología del Cuerpo de San Juan Pablo II, para dar a conocer el plan de Dios para la sexualidad, la vida, y la familia. Para personas mayores de 18 años. 305-733-3713, bit.ly/MSRC-RetiroLibresParaAmar.
Retiros de Emaús, una oportunidad para el desarrollo personal y espiritual a través del descubrimiento de la relación nueva con Dios y los demás:
• Para caballeros
21-23 de julio, invita Prince of Peace, Miami. 786-385-7070, 305-965-6770
25-27 de agosto, invita St. Patrick, Miami Beach. 786-316-8879, 305-205-3392, sanpatricioemaus@gmail.com.
• Para mujeres: 18-20 de agosto, invita St. Catherine of Siena, Miami. 786-877-5686, 786-260-4799, emausmujeresespanol@gmail.com.
Cursillo presents a method of living as a Christian in the world and for continual, personal spiritual growth. www.cursillomiami.org, 305-409-8290, Laydirector@cursillomiami.org:
• Women: Aug. 3-6, MorningStar Renewal Center, Pinecrest
• Men: Aug. 17-20, MorningStar Renewal Center, Pinecrest.
SCHOOLS
St. Thomas University Campus Ministry Scholarship, for Catholic students interested in furthering their involvement in ministry and service. Visit www.stu.edu/campusministry for requirements and information.
St. Malachy School grand opening, now accepting applications, VPK, Pre-K4, one free uniform for every new student. Visit website to schedule tour: stmalachyschool.com, 954-726-1237.
SPIRITUAL
Rosario de la Aurora, primeros sábados de mes, 6:30 a.m., Mother of Our Redeemer, 8445 N.W. 186 St., Miami. 305-829-6141.
Morningstar Renewal Center, 7275 S.W. 124 St., Pinecrest. In person or via Zoom. Events require a fee, unless otherwise noted. 305-238-4367, info@morningstarrenewal.org, https://www.morningstarrenewal.org/all-events:
• Summer Book Club 2023, Mondays in person or Thursday evenings on Zoom. For book titles and schedule, go to bit.ly/MSRC-SummerBookClub2023
• Catholic Prayer Breakfast, second Tuesdays, 7:30 a.m. Breakfast and talk from a local Catholic leader. wvanderwyden@law.miami.edu.
• Cafecito with Jesus, Monday-Friday at noon via Zoom, 5 minutes of prayer and an inspirational thought to take into the rest of your day, http://bit.ly/msrc-Cafecito12pm
• SoulCore, an apostolate integrating core strengthening, stretching and functional movement with the rosary. View recorded sessions of all 4 Mysteries on our YouTube channel: http://bit.ly/yt-msrc-soulcore.
Al Corazón de la Familia, domingos, 3:30 p.m., Radio Paz 830 AM/96.1 FM. Programa radial del Movimiento Familiar Cristiano (Casa Caná), para crear un mundo mejor a través de una familia más feliz. paxcc.org.
Charismatic group, Fridays, 7 p.m. St. Malachy, small house, corner of 6100 John Horan Drive, Tamarac. 954-254-8416.
SAFE ENVIRONMENT
Virtus training online: You may register for the initial Virtus training session at www.virtus.org. Registration instructions in English at bit.ly/mia_virtus_eng; in Spanish at bit.ly/mia_virtus_spn. Once the initial training is complete, your account will be automatically activated. Training continues in the form of online monthly bulletins. For more information, contact Jan Rayburn, Safe Environment Coordinator, at jrayburn@theadom.org.
Sexual abuse by a priest, deacon, staff member or volunteer of the Church should be reported to the Archdiocese of Miami Office of Safe Environment Hotline. If you are the victim of sexual abuse, or any other crime, please contact local law enforcement, as well. Archdiocese of Miami Abuse Hotline: 1-866-802-2873. Florida Abuse Hotline: 1-800-962-2873.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Post-abortion healing ministry, 954-981-2922 ext. 1001, acuratalo@theadom.org.
Courage ministry, second and fourth Mondays, 7 p.m. For adults with same-sex attraction who want to lead chaste lives. 571-294-5933.
La Buena Esperanza, grupo de apoyo durante el duelo, www.labuenaesperanzaduelo.com, labuenaesperanzaduelo@yahoo.com:
• Primer miércoles del mes, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Our Lady of Divine Providence, 10205 W. Flagler St., Miami. 305-551-8113
• Segundo jueves del mes, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Prince of Peace, 12800 N.W. Sixth St., Miami. 786-382-0433
• Primer lunes del mes, 7-9 p.m., Radio María, 12349 S.W. 53 Road, Suite 206, Cooper City. 305-615-5656
• Primer martes del mes, 7-9 p.m., St. Michael, 2987 W. Flagler St., Miami. 305-649-1811.
Bereavement support groups for adults experiencing grief due to the death of a significant person in their lives or non-death losses. Coordinated by Catholic Hospice. Bereavement hotline: 305-351-7025.
GriefShare, Sundays, 2-4 p.m., Blessed Trinity, 4020 Curtiss Parkway, Miami Springs. For those who have lost a loved one. 305-871-5780, www.griefshare.org.
Breast cancer support group, second and fourth Tuesdays, 1-2 p.m., bilingual, Miami Springs Adult Center, 101 Apache St., Miami Springs. For persons with, or affected by, breast cancer. Organized by Catholic Hospice. 305-351-7025.
VOLUNTEERS
Office of Detention Ministry needs priests and lay volunteers in Miami-Dade. efarias@theadom.org.
Ministerio de Prisiones necesita sacerdotes y voluntarios laicos en Miami-Dade. efarias@theadom.org.
Seeking foster parents for unaccompanied minors, Catholic Charities provides case management, monthly stipend to help with the care of the refugee minor, continuing education and more. 305-883-3383, ccadm.org/urmp.
Se necesitan padres de acogida para menores sin acompañamiento. Caridades Católicas ofrece manejo de casos, estipendio mensual para ayudar con el cuidado del menor refugiado, educación continua, y más. 305-883-3383, ccadm.org/urmp.
YOUTH AND YOUNG ADULTS
REVEALED 2023, July 7-9 and July 14-16 (two sessions), summer youth conference for high school incoming freshmen to outgoing seniors, Ave Maria University, Ave Maria, Florida. Faith, fellowship, music and speakers. $180/person, includes lodging, meals, conference fee and T-shirt. 239-348-4725, aveconferences@gmail.com.
Young adult book club, begins Friday, June 30, via Zoom. Hosted by St. David, Davie. Join us to read and discuss a great book, or read on your own enjoying our group discount savings. mvargas@saintdavid.org.
Women’s prayer power walk and mini pilgrimages, Saturdays, 11 a.m., St. David, 3900 S. University Drive, Davie. Different fitness challenges each month accompanied by a virtue focus to reflect upon. mvargas@saintdavid.org
Women’s faith and fitness with SoulCore, times and locations vary, hosted by St. David’s Faith and Fitness Ministry, RSVP required before attending. SoulCore integrates gentle stretching and core strengthening exercises with prayer of the rosary while reflecting on the virtues proposed by each mystery. mvargas@saintdavid.org.
CFC Youth/Holy Rosary-St. Richard, meets Wednesdays, 7 p.m., Old Library House, 7500 S.W. 152 St., Palmetto Bay. For teens ages 14-18. 305-233-8711, bit.ly/cfcy-sfc-miami.
Singles for Christ household meetings, second and fourth Wednesdays, Holy Rosary-St. Richard, Old Library House, 7500 S.W. 152 St., Palmetto Bay. For single men and women ages 18-40. 786-546-6297, cfcysfcmissionflorida@gmail.com.
Catholic Young Professionals Miami, meets last Mondays, 7:30 p.m. Be inspired by successful professionals from diverse careers and let your faith enrich your own. www.facebook.com/CYPmiami, 305-757-6241, https://www.miamiarch.org/youngadults.
Student peer leaders needed for a new national program coming this fall to Nova Southeastern University that will be open to students in college campuses around Davie. mvargas@saintdavid.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.