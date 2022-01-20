To our readers: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some events are taking place online. Events taking place in person are subject to CDC guidelines, including restrictions on capacity and requirements for social distancing and mask-wearing. For information, contact the event coordinators directly.
COMMUNITY
Knights of Columbus Blood Drive, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 3-7 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall (next to Immaculata-La Salle High School athletic field), 3601 S. Miami Ave., Miami. Help alleviate the critically low blood supply in Miami-Dade County. 786-853-4120, brucemortg@aol.com.
Archbishop’s 2022 Motorcycle Ride, Sunday, Jan. 30, 7:30 a.m. registration, 8:30 a.m. Mass, 10 a.m. Kick Stands Up. Start: Our Lady of Guadalupe, 11691 N.W. 25 St., Doral; end: Peterson’s Harley-Davidson South, 19825 S. Dixie Highway, Cutler Bay. $20/bike. Prizes, live entertainment, food trucks. Registration, sponsorships at: www.adomdevelopment.org/2022ride.
Catholic Days at the Capitol, Feb. 1-2, with a legislative briefing, pre-scheduled meetings with lawmakers, Red Mass with Florida bishops. https://respectlifemiami.org/events.
Archdiocese of Miami Pilgrimage to Lourdes, Feb. 11 reservation deadline for June 24-July 4 trip. hdmiami.org/ip.php; pilgrimage@hdmiami.org; 305-386-4121, ext. 242.
Scholarship Luncheon, Saturday, Feb. 19, 11:30 a.m., Embassy Suites Hotel, Fort Lauderdale. Benefits Miami Archdiocesan Council of Catholic Women’s Scholarship Fund. $50/person by Feb. 5; $55 after. 305-469-3515, maccwscholarshipfund@gmail.com.
CONCERTS
Martha Mary Concerts: Dena DeRose, Sunday, Feb. 13, 4 p.m., Corpus Christi, 3220 N.W. Seventh Ave., Miami. Piano, bass and percussion accompany a classic jazz vocalist for an unforgettable Valentine’s weekend. Tickets: www.marthamaryconcerts.org, 305-458-0111.
FAITH EDUCATION
101 preguntas sobre la Biblia, 10 martes, hasta el 15 de marzo, 7-8:30 p.m., Belen Jesuit Prep School, Salón Cosculluela, entrada en 12725 S.W. 6 St., Miami. Ven a leer con nosotros el libro del respetado exegeta Raymond E. Brown. Participación en modalidades presencial y virtual. Organizado por el Centro de Espiritualidad Ignaciana de Miami. http://ceimiami.org/101-preguntas-y-respuestas-sobre-la-biblia-2, 305-596-0001.
Planificación y evaluación pastoral,lunes, miércoles y viernes, 31 de enero-2 de marzo, 7:30-10:30 p.m., SEPI, 7700 S.W. 56 St., Miami. Curso diseñado para proveer a los participantes las herramientas necesarias para la elaboración y evaluación de proyectos y planes pastorales. $310/3 créditos académicos; $95/sin créditos académicos. www.sepi.us.
VII Semana Social Católica, 6 al 12 de febrero, para aprender y reflexionar sobre la teología moral y la Doctrina Social de la Iglesia. Información: 786-282-2544 o a través de su correo electrónico: santiagocardenas444@gmail.com. Horario:
• Domingo,6 de febrero, Misa, 9:30 a.m., St. John the Apostle, 475 E. 4 St., Hialeah; seguida por presentación, “Las jornadas sociales en Cuba”.
• Miércoles, 9 de febrero, 8 p.m., presentaciones simultaneas: “Los sindicatos obreros y su función social”, Casa de los Cursillos de Cristiandad, 16250 S.W. 112 Ave., Miami; y “La doctrina social católica en el camino sinodal”, St. John the Apostle, Hialeah.
• Sábado, 12 de febrero, 9:30 a.m., Ermita de la Caridad, 3609 S. Miami Ave., Miami: Presentación del presidente del Directorio de los Caballeros Católicos, Frank Díaz, y foro abierto moderado por Helio González. Se espera la participación desde Cuba de Dagoberto Valdés. Misa de clausura celebrada por el Arzobispo Thomas Wenski.
MARRIAGE ENRICHMENT
Marriage Covenant Experience, Jan. 28-30, Little Flower, Comber Hall, 2711 Indian Mound Trail, Coral Gables. Pause from daily life to reflect on importance of marriage. 305-215-2061, JanetsyC@bellsouth.net.
Retrouvaille para matrimonios, 28-30 de enero, SEPI, 7700 S.W. 56 St., Miami. Un programa para ayudar parejas a sanar y renovar sus matrimonios. 305-915-4607, Miami@retrouvaille.org, www.AyudaNuestroMatrimonio.org.
MARRIAGE PREPARATION
Camino del Matrimonio, programa de preparación matrimonial ofrecido por la Arquidiócesis de Miami. Lugar: Msgr. Edward Pace High School, Miami Gardens. Costo: $175/pareja. Próximas fechas: 29 y 30 de enero; 12 y 13 de marzo, 2 y 3 de abril. Inscripción: www.caminodelmatrimonio.org, 305-226-4664, caminodelmatrimonio@gmail.com.
Camino, Archdiocesan marriage preparation program for couples preparing to receive the sacrament of matrimony. Location: Msgr. Edward Pace High School, Miami Gardens. Cost: $175/couple. Upcoming weekends: Feb. 19-20, Feb. 26-27, March 26-27. Register at: www.caminodelmatrimonio.org, 305-226-4664.
Transformed in Love: Official Archdiocesan marriage preparation program. Couples must attend both days to receive certificate of completion. 305-762-1127, sdiaz@theadom.org. Upcoming date: Feb. 26-27, St. Mark, Southwest Ranches. Register at: https:// conta.cc/3vlv1mt.
MASSES
Misa en honor a San Juan Bosco, lunes 31 de enero, 7 p.m., Immaculate Conception, 4497 W. First Ave., Hialeah. Invitan las Hijas de María Auxiliadora y los Amigos de la Familia Salesiana. 305-822-2011.
Wedding Anniversary Mass, Saturday, Feb. 12, 4-7 p.m., St. Mary Cathedral, 7525 N.W. Second Ave., Miami. For couples married in the Catholic Church celebrating their paper (one year), silver (25 years), gold or 50-plus wedding anniversary in 2022. Registration: https://conta.cc/2TCUSXY, 305-762-1127.
Santa misa por los enfermos y sus familias, lunes 14 de febrero, 7:30 a.m., Immaculate Conception, 4497 W. First Ave., Hialeah. Invitan las Hijas de María Auxiliadora. 305-822-2011.
RETREATS
Our Lady of Florida Spiritual Center, 1300 U.S. Highway 1, North Palm Beach. Events have limited capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions (registration and deposit required). https://www.ourladyofflorida.org, reservations@cpprovfl.org, 561-626-1300:
• Monday, Feb. 7, 10 a.m-2 p.m., “Overcoming Temptations,” day of reflection with Father Michael García, includes lunch and opportunity for reconciliation. $50.
• Feb. 11-13, “The ‘other’ disciples: Guides for Christian spirituality in the 21st century,” Scripture retreat with Passionist Father Donald Senior. $250.
SCHOOLS
Master of Science in Bioethics, St. Thomas University, Miami Gardens. With in-person or online classes. https://bit.ly/STU-MS-Bioethics.
St. Agnes Academy, 122 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne, application season through Jan. 31. Co-educational school serving students from grades PreK3 to 8. Virtual tour and application: www.stakb.org.
Spiritual Companionship Program, St. Thomas University, Miami Gardens. For those interested in growing deeper in their own journey with God while also being formed for the ministry of spiritual companionship. sdeferrari@stu.edu, https://bit.ly/scpstu.
SEPI: Ofrece cursos con o sin crédito académico para quienes deseen una formación cristiana en su ministerio pastoral, eclesial o personal. También para quienes deseen iniciar su maestría en Ministerio Pastoral Hispano. sepi.us, 305-279-2333.
SPIRITUAL
Archdiocesan Pilgrimage to Lourdes, organized by Our Lady of Lourdes. Registration deadlines for 2022 pilgrimages: Feb. 11 for June 24-July 4, and May 13 for Sept. 16-26. Information: hdmiami.org/ip.php; pilgrimage@hdmiami.org; 305-386-4121, ext. 242.
Rosary crusade for the Church and the world, Wednesdays, 4 p.m., online, organized by Women of Grace. https://bit.ly/wog-rosarycrusade.
Monthly day of recollection for women, second Thursdays, 10 a.m., St. Agnes, 100 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne. Mass at noon, presided by Opus Dei priest. An opportunity to meditate, pray, have a conversation with God, and receive the sacrament of reconciliation. 305-528-9978.
Jornada mensual de recogimiento para damas, segundo jueves, 10 a.m., St. Agnes, 100 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne. Misa al mediodía, presidida por un sacerdote del Opus Dei. Una oportunidad para meditar, orar, conversar con Dios, y recibir el sacramento de la reconciliación. 305-528-9978.
Santo Rosario meditado, sábados, 9 a.m., Ermita de la Caridad, 3609 S. Miami Ave., Miami. norisgreyes@gmail.com, 305-898-4212.
Holy Hour to pray for the unborn, third Saturdays, 4 p.m., St. Joseph, 8670 Byron Ave., Miami Beach. cbarillas@stjosephmiamibeach.com, 305-866-6567.
Coronilla por los hijos, lunes a viernes, 3 p.m., por Zoom. Oración a la Divina Misericordia. nuestroshijosm@gmail.com, 954-394-9192.
Morningstar Renewal Center, 7275 S.W. 124 St., Pinecrest. Offers facilities, resources, and programs that aid the process of spiritual growth, lifelong faith development. Events require a fee, unless otherwise noted. 305-238-4367, info@morningstarrenewal.org, www.morningstarrenewal.org:
• Full Moon Labyrinth Prayer Walk, full moon evenings at sunset time, weather permitting; pray, reflect under the moonlight while enjoying acoustic music. Donations accepted.
• Cafecito with Jesus, Monday-Friday, noon, via Zoom. 5 minutes of prayer and an inspirational thought to take into the rest of your day. http://bit.ly/msrc-Cafecito12pm
• SoulCore, apostolate integrating core strengthening, stretching and functional movement with praying the rosary. View recorded sessions of all 4 Mysteries on YouTube: http://bit.ly/yt-msrc-soulcore.
• Inspire Book Club, Mondays, 9:30-10:30 a.m., or evenings, 7:30-8:30 p.m., via Zoom.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Bereavement support group for adults experiencing grief due to death of a significant person in their lives or non-death losses. Coordinated by Catholic Hospice. Bereavement hotline: 305-351-7025.
• Mondays, 12:30-2:30 p.m., David Posnack Jewish Community Center, 5850 S. Pine Island Road, Davie.
• Second Wednesdays, 4-5 p.m., Holy Cross Hospital, 4725 N Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale.
• Second Wednesdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. David, 3900 South University Drive, Davie.
Breast cancer support group, second and fourth Tuesdays, 1-2 p.m., Miami Springs Adult Center, 101 Apache St., Miami Springs. Bilingual, for persons with, or affected by, breast cancer. Organized by Catholic Hospice. 305-351-7025.
Grupo de apoyo para personas con, o afectadas por, cáncer del seno. Bilingüe. Segundo y cuarto martes, 1-2 p.m., Miami Springs Adult Center, 101 Apache St., Miami Springs. Organizado por Catholic Hospice. 305-351-7025.
Pet loss support group, first Thursdays, 5-6 p.m. Virtual support group for adults experiencing grief due to death of a beloved pet. Organized by Catholic Hospice in collaboration with Lakeside Animal Hospital, Fort Lauderdale. 305-351-7025.
VOCATIONS
Carmelite Sisters retreats, February and May. Women 18-30 are invited to join the sisters for a time of joy, prayer and discernment. Registration and dates: csocd.com/come-and-see.
VOLUNTEERS
Seeking foster parents for unaccompanied minors. Catholic Charities provides case management, monthly stipend to help with the care of the refugee minor or youth, continuing education and more. 305-883-3383, www.ccadm.org/urmp.
Respect Life seeks volunteers to serve in different capacities, according to their interests, talents and abilities. https://respectlifemiami.org/volunteer.
Respeto a la Vida necesita voluntarios para servir en diferentes capacidades según sus intereses, talentos y habilidades. https://respectlifemiami.org/volunteer.
St. John Bosco Clinic, on the grounds of Corpus Christi, 730 N.W. 34 St., Miami, needs bilingual volunteers for general office duties Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Must be 18 or older, and will need to complete an application and background check. dailen.celma@sjbclinic.org, sjbclinic.org.
Clínica San Juan Bosco, en los terrenos de Corpus Christi, 730 N.W. 34 St., Miami, necesita voluntarios bilingües para labores generales de oficina, lunes a viernes, 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Deben ser mayores de 18 años, y tendrán que completar una solicitud y una verificación de antecedentes. dailen.celma@sjbclinic.org, sjbclinic.org.
YOUTH AND YOUNG ADULTS
Young adult retreat 2022, Saturday, Feb. 5, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary, 10701 S. Military Trail, Boynton Beach. For young adults ages 18-30, hosted by seminarians. Theme: Our Reason for Hope. $30. www.svdp.edu/YAR2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.