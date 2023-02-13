COMMUNITY
MACCW Scholarship Fundraiser, Saturday, Feb. 25, 11:30 a.m., Embassy Suites Hotel, 1100 S.E. 17 St., Fort Lauderdale. Honoring Ana Rodriguez-Soto, editor, Florida Catholic Miami edition. Funds scholarships for girls from Catholic elementary schools wishing to continue their education at Catholic high schools. Donation: $50/person. Sponsorships available. maccwscholarshipfund@gmail.com.
St. Max Carnival, Feb. 23-26, 701 North Hiatus Road, Pembroke Pines, with international food, rides, music, raffles and lots of fun for the whole family. 954-432-0206, stmaxkolbecarnival@yahoo.com, www.stmax.cc/carnival.
Encuentros Juveniles 50th anniversary Mass and gala, Saturday, March 4, 6:30 p.m. Mass at St. John Vianney College Seminary in Miami, followed by 8 p.m. gala at Comber Hall in Little Flower, Coral Gables. Tickets at: https://bit.ly/3vX8HR4.
Catholic Days at the Capitol, March7-8. Catholics from across the state will gather in Tallahassee to learn about the legislative process, advocate for policies that promote human life and dignity, and pray for elected leaders. Pre-registration is required. 954-981-2922 x 1001, acuratalo@theadom.org.
Marian Center annual Golf Tournament, Thursday, March 9, beginning with 7:30 a.m. breakfast, Miami Lakes Country Club, 7601 Miami Lakes Drive, Miami Lakes. Concludes with lunch and awards ceremony. Proceeds benefit Marian Center School and Services, Inc., serving individuals with developmental disabilities. Sponsorships available. 305-588-7238, mvfogarty@gmail.com.
Lenten Blood Drive, Tuesday, March 14, 3-8:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall (next to Immaculata-LaSalle athletic field), 3601 S. Miami Ave., Miami. Hosted by Knights of Columbus Miami Council to help alleviate the low blood supply in Miami-Dade. 786-853-4120. Register at bit.ly/kcbdonormiami.
CONCERTS
Notre Dame Glee Club, Saturday, March 11, 7:30 p.m., Assumption, 2001 S. Ocean Blvd., Lauderdale-By-The-Sea. One of the finest all-male collegiate choral groups in the country. Tickets: $25. Hosted by Notre Dame Club of Fort Lauderdale. bit.ly/ndgc2023, 954-655-1715.
FAITH EDUCATION
Rethinking Justice workshops with Archbishop Thomas Wenski. Learn more about how Catholic Social teaching is central to our faith. Dinner will be provided. 305-762-1127, sdiaz@theadom.org:
• Miami-Dade: Monday, Feb. 20, 7-9 p.m., St. Mary Cathedral, Miami. Translation in Haitian Creole will be available during the English session. Registration in English: http://conta.cc/3ITeYou; in Spanish: http://conta.cc/3XgdrNS.
• Broward (in Spanish): Monday, Feb. 27, 7-9 p.m., St. Elizabeth of Hungary, Pompano Beach. Registration: conta.cc/3Xi5kjM.
Taller “Reconsiderar la Justicia”, con el Arzobispo Thomas Wenski. Aprenda cómo la doctrina social católica es fundamental para nuestra fe. 305-762-1127, sdiaz@theadom.org:
• Miami-Dade: lunes, 20 de febrero, 7-9 p.m., Catedral de St. Mary, Miami. Habrá cena. Inscripción: http://conta.cc/3XgdrNS
• Broward (en español): lunes, 27 de febrero, 7-9 p.m., St. Elizabeth of Hungary, Pompano Beach. Inscripción: conta.cc/3Xi5kjM.
MASSES
Sunday Masses for shut-ins, English and Spanish-language televised Masses for the homebound. bit.ly/OnlineMassesMiami.
MARRIAGE ENRICHMENT
Al Corazón de la Familia, domingos, 3:30 p.m., Radio Paz 830 AM/96.1 FM. Programa radial del Movimiento Familiar Cristiano (Casa Caná), para crear un mundo mejor a través de una familia más feliz. paxcc.org.
Escuela de parejas, tercer sábado de mes, 7:30-9 p.m., Casa Caná, 480 E. Eight St., Hialeah. Con el Diácono Juan González, para el fortalecimiento de la relación conyugal entre un hombre y una mujer que caminan juntos con Dios en el centro. 305-888-4819, www.casacana.org.
MARRIAGE PREPARATION
Transformed in Love: March 18 and 19, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., St. Mark, 5601 S. Flamingo Road, Southwest Ranches. Official archdiocesan marriage preparation program. Couples must attend the entire program both days in order to receive their certificate of completion. Registration: https://conta.cc/3iyGahu. Information: 305-762-1127/1236, sdiaz@theadom.org.
Camino, archdiocesan marriage preparation program for couples preparing to receive the sacrament of matrimony. Location: Msgr. Edward Pace High School, Miami Gardens, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Cost: $175/couple. Upcoming weekends: Feb. 25 and 26; March 18 and 19; May 20 and 21. Register at: www.caminodelmatrimonio.org, 305-226-4664.
Fully Engaged training for mentor couples, via Zoom, for pre-marital and convalidation inventories. Register at https://getfullyengaged.com/new-mentor-training or call 320-258-7611.
• Upcoming dates in English: Saturday, March 18, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Thursdays, May 4 and 11, 7-9:30 p.m.
• Fecha de entrenamiento en español: sábado, 1 de abril, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
RETREATS
Emmaus retreat for women, Feb. 24-26, hosted by Our Lady of the Lakes, Miami Lakes. A unique opportunity for personal and spiritual growth simply by discovering a new relationship with God and others. 305-343-0365, 305-926-6778.
Cursillos de Cristiandad para mujeres, 2-5 de marzo, Casa de Cursillos de Cristiandad Mons. Agustín Román, 16250 S.W. 112 Ave., Miami. Es un encuentro extraordinario con Cristo que ayuda a descubrir y cumplir con la vocación personal, y promueve la creación de núcleos de cristianos que transformen sus entornos con el Evangelio. 786-200-3222.
Retiro de Emaús para caballeros, 17-19 de marzo, auspiciado por Immaculate Conception, Hialeah. Una oportunidad para el desarrollo personal y espiritual a través del descubrimiento de la relación nueva con Dios y los demás. 786-879-4059, 786-439-6121, 305-822-2011.
Our Lady of Florida Spiritual Center, 1300 U.S. Highway 1, North Palm Beach. Registration and deposit required. www.ourladyofflorida.org, reservations@cpprovfl.org, 561-626-1300:
• Ash Wednesday day of reflection, Feb. 22, 10 a.m-2:30 p.m., led by Passionist Father Lucian Clark. Opportunity for reconciliation, Mass. $60.
• Whatever you ask in my name, March 10-12, co-ed silent retreat led by Retreat Team. $240.
• Holy Week Retreat, April 5-9, self-guided private silent retreat. Space limited to 10 people. $500/person, $800/couple.
SAFE ENVIRONMENT
Virtus training online: You may register for the initial Virtus training session at www.virtus.org. Registration instructions in English at bit.ly/mia_virtus_eng; in Spanish at bit.ly/mia_virtus_spn. Once the initial training is complete, your account will be automatically activated. Training continues in the form of online monthly bulletins. For more information, contact Jan Rayburn, Safe Environment Coordinator, at jrayburn@theadom.org.
Sexual abuse by a priest, deacon, staff member or volunteer of the Church should be reported to the Archdiocese of Miami Office of Safe Environment Hotline. If you are the victim of sexual abuse, or any other crime, please contact local law enforcement, as well. Archdiocese of Miami Abuse Hotline: 1-866-802-2873. Florida Abuse Hotline: 1-800-962-2873.
SPIRITUAL
Man Up Miami Catholic Men’s Conference, Feb. 24-25, Nativity Parish Hall, 5220 Johnson St., Hollywood. Great kick-off for your 2023 Lenten journey. Free. Register at bit.ly/ManUpMiamiConf. 954-605-4793, 954-299-6815, miamicatholicmen@gmail.com.
Adore Night first anniversary, Saturday, Feb. 25, 7-9 p.m., St. Louis Assembly Hall, 7270 S.W. 120 St., Miami. Praise and worship to refresh your soul and renew your spirit. www.adorenight.com.
Return to Eden, Friday, March 10, 6:30 p.m. St. John XXIII, 16800 Miramar Parkway, Miramar. Conference by Sojourners for Christ Ministry, for women in every stage and season of life. Registration: bit.ly/returntoedensj23, 954-392-5062.
Morningstar Renewal Center, 7275 S.W. 124 St., Pinecrest. In person or via Zoom. Events require a fee, unless otherwise noted. 305-238-4367, info@morningstarrenewal.org, https://www.morningstarrenewal.org/all-events:
• Ash Wednesday day of retreat, Feb. 22, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Lenten Moon Labyrinth Prayer Walk, Tuesday, March 7, 7 p.m.; evening of music and prayer reflecting under the moonlight. Donations accepted.
• Couples evening of reflection, Friday, March 10, 7-9:30 p.m., facilitated by Mike and Sue DeFerrari. Includes three-course dinner and renewal of vows.
• Create in Me a New Heart, Thursday, March 16, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Lenten evening of reflection focused on ongoing invitation to conversion
• Cafecito with Jesus, Monday-Friday at noon via Zoom, 5 minutes of prayer and an inspirational thought to take into the rest of your day, http://bit.ly/msrc-Cafecito12pm
• SoulCore, an apostolate integrating core strengthening, stretching and functional movement with the rosary. View recorded sessions of all 4 Mysteries on our YouTube channel: http://bit.ly/yt-msrc-soulcore.
2023 Archdiocesan Pilgrimages to Lourdes, France - Reservation deadline: May 13 for the Sept. 1-11 pilgrimage. www.hdmiami.org/Pilgrimages.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Post-abortion healing ministry, 954-981-2922 ext. 1001, acuratalo@theadom.org.
DivorceCare, Tuesdays, 7:30-9 p.m., St. John Neumann, Room AE 201, 12125 S.W. 107 Ave., Miami. A journey to recovery using the program for those experiencing the pain of separation or divorce. www.divorcecare.org.
La Buena Esperanza, grupo de apoyo durante el duelo, www.labuenaesperanzaduelo.com, labuenaesperanzaduelo@yahoo.com:
• Primer miércoles del mes, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Our Lady of Divine Providence, 10205 W. Flagler St., Miami. 305-551-8113
• Segundo jueves del mes, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Prince of Peace, 12800 N.W. Sixth St., Miami. 786-382-0433
• Primer lunes del mes, 7-9 p.m., Radio María, 12349 S.W. 53 Road, Suite 206, Cooper City. 305-615-5656
• Primer martes del mes, 7-9 p.m., St. Michael, 2987 W. Flagler St., Miami. 305-649-1811.
GriefShare support group, Sundays, 2 to 4 p.m., Blessed Trinity, 4020 Curtiss Parkway, Miami Springs. For those who have experienced the death of a loved one. Registration: $20, includes workbook. 305-871-5780, www.griefshare.org.
VOCATIONS
Totally Given to His Heart, Saturday, Feb. 25, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., St. Theresa’s Convent, 2819 Alhambra Circle, Coral Gables. Discernment retreat for single women ages 18-30, hosted by Carmelite Sisters of the Most Sacred Heart of Los Angeles. Registration: bit.ly/CarmeliteSrsVocRetreat. 626-557-5816, joyofcarmel@csocd.com.
Discernment 101 with the Daughters of St. Paul, Saturdays, 10 a.m.-noon, Pauline Books and Media, 145 S.W. 107 Ave., Miami. Talks, prayer and community to explore God’s will in your life. miami@paulinemedia.com. Upcoming dates and topics:
• Feb. 25, Meeting God in His Word, Lectio Divina
• March 18, Heart to Heart with Jesus, Eucharistic adoration
• April 22, Meeting God in your life, the Daily Examen.
Vocations Awareness Weekend, March 10-12, St. John Vianney College Seminary, 2900 S.W. 87 Ave., Miami. Prayer and fraternity with seminarians, for men ages 17-35 interested in learning about seminary life and priestly ministry. Bilingual. Register at https://bit.ly/1ADOMVAW. vocations@theadom.org, 305-762-1137.
Called, March 17-19, Land of the Pierced Hearts, 20505 S.W. 256 St., Homestead. Vocational retreat for men ages of 18-35, hosted by Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary-Religious Brothers and Priests. Register at bit.ly/3UckXqI; piercedhearts.org.
YOUTH AND YOUNG ADULTS
Online evening prayer, fourth Tuesdays, 8-9 p.m., pray online together with other young adults and School Sisters of Notre Dame from across the U.S. and Canada. https://ssnd.org/events, sisters@ssnd.org, 314-325-6364.
Catholic Young Professionals Miami, last Mondays, 7:30 p.m. Be inspired by successful professionals from diverse careers and let their faith enrich your own. 305-757-6241, www.facebook.com/CYPmiami, https://www.miamiarch.org/youngadults.
