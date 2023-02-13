COMMUNITY

MACCW Scholarship Fundraiser, Saturday, Feb. 25, 11:30 a.m., Embassy Suites Hotel, 1100 S.E. 17 St., Fort Lauderdale. Honoring Ana Rodriguez-Soto, editor, Florida Catholic Miami edition. Funds scholarships for girls from Catholic elementary schools wishing to continue their education at Catholic high schools. Donation: $50/person. Sponsorships available. maccwscholarshipfund@gmail.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.