To our readers: Please note that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some events are taking place online. Events taking place in person are subject to CDC guidelines, including restrictions on capacity and requirements for social distancing and mask-wearing. For more information, please contact the event coordinators directly.
EVENTS
Festival for the Poor, Saturday, Feb. 26, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., St. Louis, 7270 S.W. 120 St., Pinecrest. Music, rides, spring bazaar, food trucks, 5K Walk/Run, and more. bgutierrez@stlcatholic.org.
Sabre Cook-off and bazaar, Saturday, Feb. 26, 12-5 p.m., St. Brendan High, 2950 S.W. 87 Ave., Miami. Benefits the school. stbsabres.wixsite.com/2022cookoff.
Car show & flea market, Saturday, March 12, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Good Shepherd, 14187 S.W. 72 St., Miami. Free admission, breakfast and BBQ lunch for sale, 3X3 basketball tournament. 305-385-4320, www.GSCarShow.com.
St. David Country Carnival, March 17-20, 3900 S. University Drive, Davie. Pre-carnival ride specials: $30/day, $60/four days. Country store, international food court, whole-family fun. https://www.saintdavid.org/carnival.
Lenten blood drive, Tuesday, March 22, 3-7:45 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 3601 S. Miami Ave., Miami, next to Immaculata-La Salle High School athletic field. 786-853-4120, brucemortg@aol.com.
Camp Erin, March 26-27 in Sunrise. Bereavement camp for children and teens ages 6 to 17 who are grieving the death of a significant person in their lives. Organized by Catholic Hospice. Free. www.camperinsouthflorida.org, 954-944-2709.
FAITH EDUCATION
Clases de biblia por Zoom, sábados, 26 de febrero, 12 y 26 de marzo, 9 y 23 de abril, 14 y 28 de mayo, 11 y 25 de junio, 9:30 a.m., ofrecidas por San Isidro, Pompano Beach. 305-331-6098.
MARRIAGE ENRICHMENT
Retrouvaille, 25-27 de febrero, Casa SEPI, 7700 S.W. 56 St., Miami. Un salvavidas para matrimonios, para ayudar parejas a sanar y renovar sus matrimonios. 305-915-4607, www.AyudaNuestroMatrimonio.org, Miami@retrouvaille.org.
MARRIAGE PREPARATION
Camino del Matrimonio, programa de preparación matrimonial ofrecido por la Arquidiócesis de Miami. Lugar: Msgr. Edward Pace High School, Miami Gardens. Costo: $175/pareja. Próximas fechas: 12 y 13 de marzo, 2 y 3 de abril. Inscripción: www.caminodelmatrimonio.org, 305-226-4664, caminodelmatrimonio@gmail.com.
Camino, Archdiocesan marriage preparation program for couples preparing to receive the sacrament of matrimony. Location: Msgr. Edward Pace High School, Miami Gardens. Cost: $175/couple. Upcoming weekends: Feb. 26-27, March 26-27, April 9-10. Register at: www.caminodelmatrimonio.org, 305-226-4664.
Transformed in Love: Official Archdiocesan marriage preparation program. Couples must attend the entire program both days to receive their certificate of completion. 305-762-1127, sdiaz@theadom.org. Upcoming date: April 30-May 1, Pastoral Center, 9401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami Shores. Register at: https://conta.cc/3gclSWt.
RETREATS
Retiro de Emaús para hombres, 25-27 de febrero, invita St. Kevin, Miami. 305-490-1544, mazize01@hotmail.com.
Ash Wednesday Day of Reflection March 2, Our Lady of Florida Spiritual Center, 1300 U.S. Highway 1, North Palm Beach. With Passionist Father Ed Wolanski, opportunities to receive sacrament of reconciliation. $50, registration required. https://www.ourladyofflorida.org, reservations@cpprovfl.org, 561-626-1300.
Emmaus retreat for women, March 4-6, Casa Manresa, 12190 S.W. 56 St., Miami. Hosted by Little Flower, Coral Gables. Register at https://forms.gle/TazTuAZdURPkYG2A. Information: 305-733-3093.
SCHOOLS
Master of Science in Bioethics, St. Thomas University, Miami Gardens. With in-person or online classes. https://bit.ly/STU-MS-Bioethics.
Spiritual Companionship Program, St. Thomas University, Miami Gardens. For those interested in growing deeper in their own journey with God while also being formed for the ministry of spiritual companionship. sdeferrari@stu.edu, https://bit.ly/scpstu.
SEPI - Ofrece cursos con o sin crédito académico para quienes deseen una formación cristiana en su ministerio pastoral, eclesial o personal. También para quienes deseen iniciar su maestría en Ministerio Pastoral Hispano. sepi.us, 305-279-2333.
SPIRITUAL
Protecting the family through the rosary and devotion to St. Joseph, Wednesday, March 16, 7:30-9 p.m., via Zoom. Night of reflection with Father Donald Calloway, Marians of the Immaculate Conception. Hosted by Office of Marriage and Family Life. Free but registration required: https://conta.cc/3oy5apc. Information: 305-762-1236.
Rosary crusade for the Church and the world, Wednesdays, 4 p.m., online, organized by Women of Grace. info@womenofgrace.com.
Monthly day of recollection for women, second Thursdays, 10 a.m., St. Agnes, 100 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne. Mass at noon, presided by Opus Dei priest. An opportunity to meditate, pray, have a conversation with God, and receive the sacrament of reconciliation. 305-528-9978.
Jornada mensual de recogimiento para damas, segundo jueves, 10 a.m., St. Agnes, 100 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne. Misa al mediodía, presidida por un sacerdote del Opus Dei. Una oportunidad para meditar, orar, conversar con Dios, y recibir el sacramento de la reconciliación. 305-528-9978.
Holy Hour to pray for the unborn, third Saturdays, 4 p.m., St. Joseph, 8670 Byron Ave., Miami Beach. cbarillas@stjosephmiamibeach.com, 305-866-6567.
Coronilla por los hijos, lunes a viernes, 3 p.m., por Zoom. Oración a la Divina Misericordia. 954-394-9192, nuestroshijosm@gmail.com.
Morningstar Renewal Center, 7275 S.W. 124th Street, Pinecrest. Offers facilities, resources, and programs that aid the process of spiritual growth, lifelong faith development. Events require a fee, unless otherwise noted. 305-238-4367, info@morningstarrenewal.org, www.morningstarrenewal.org:
• Immersion into the Ignatian Exercises, Thursdays, March 3-April 21, 7:30-9 p.m. via Zoom. Explore main facets of Ignatian Exercises while being introduced to complementary art, poetry, and more. Cost: $100.
• Full Moon Labyrinth Prayer Walk, full moon evenings at sunset time, weather permitting; pray, reflect under the moonlight while enjoying acoustic music. Donations accepted.
• Cafecito with Jesus, Monday-Friday, noon, via Zoom. 5 minutes of prayer and an inspirational thought to take into the rest of your day. http://bit.ly/msrc-Cafecito12pm.
• SoulCore, apostolate integrating core strengthening, stretching and functional movement with praying the rosary. View recorded sessions of all 4 Mysteries on YouTube: http://bit.ly/yt-msrc-soulcore.
• Inspire Book Club, Mondays, 9:30-10:30 a.m., or evenings, 7:30-8:30 p.m., via Zoom.
Santo Rosario Meditado, sábados, 9 a.m., Ermita de la Caridad, 3609 S. Miami Ave., Miami. norisgreyes@gmail.com, 305-898-4212.
Archdiocesan pilgrimage to Lourdes, organized by Our Lady of Lourdes. Registration deadline: May 13 for Sept. 16-26 pilgrimage. Information: hdmiami.org/ip.php.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Bereavement support groups for adults who are experiencing grief due to the death of a significant person in their lives or non-death losses. Coordinated by Catholic Hospice. Bereavement hotline: 305-351-7025.
• Mondays, 12:30-2:30 p.m., David Posnack Jewish Community Center, 5850 S. Pine Island Road, Davie
• Second Wednesdays, 4-5 p.m., Holy Cross Hospital, 4725 N Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale
• Second Wednesdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. David Catholic Church, 3900 South University Drive, Davie
Breast cancer support group, bilingual, for persons with, or affected by, breast cancer. Second and fourth Tuesdays, 1-2 p.m., Miami Springs Adult Center, 101 Apache St., Miami Springs. Organized by Catholic Hospice. 305-351-7025
Grupo de apoyo para personas con, o afectadas por, cáncer del seno. Bilingüe. Segundo y cuarto martes, 1-2 p.m., Miami Springs Adult Center, 101 Apache St., Miami Springs. Organizado por Catholic Hospice. 305-351-7025
Pet loss support group, First Thursdays, 5-6 p.m. Organized by Catholic Hospice in collaboration with Lakeside Animal Hospital, Fort Lauderdale. 305-351-7025
VOCATIONS
Carmelite Sisters retreats, Feb. 25-27 or May 26-29, for women ages 18-30. Join the sisters for a time of joy, prayer and discernment. Registration: csocd.com/come-and-see, (626) 557-5816, or joyofcarmel@csocd.com.
VOLUNTEERS
Seeking foster parents for unaccompanied minors, Catholic Charities provides 24-hour case management, monthly stipend to help with the care of the refugee minor or youth, continuing education and more. 305-883-3383, www.ccadm.org/urmp.
Se necesitan padres de acogida para menores sin acompañamiento. Caridades Católicas ofrece manejo de casos las 24 horas, un estipendio mensual para ayudar con el cuidado del menor o joven refugiado, educación continua, y más. 305-883-3383, www.ccadm.org/urmp.
Respect Life seeks volunteers to serve in different capacities, according to their interests, talents and abilities. https://respectlifemiami.org/volunteer.
St. John Bosco Clinic, on the grounds of Corpus Christi Church, 730 N.W. 34 St., Miami, needs bilingual volunteers for general office duties Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Must be 18 or older, and will need to complete an application and background check. dailen.celma@sjbclinic.org, sjbclinic.org.
Clínica San Juan Bosco, en los terrenos de la iglesia de Corpus Christi, 730 N.W. 34 St., Miami, necesita voluntarios bilingües para labores generales de oficina, lunes a viernes, 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Deben ser mayores de 18 años, y tendrán que completar una solicitud y una verificación de antecedentes. dailen.celma@sjbclinic.org, sjbclinic.org.
YOUTH AND YOUNG ADULTS
Encuentros Juveniles retreats, for boys and girls ages 14-25. Cursillos retreat house, 16250 S.W. 112 Ave., Miami. General information: www.encjuveniles.com, encuentros.juveniles@theadom.org.
• For girls, Feb. 25-27. Registration: https://bit.ly/3uJMfeI. Information: 305-318-3720.
• For boys, April 8-10. Registration: https://bit.ly/3gDd38k. Information: 786-514–3210.
Praise and worship night, Friday, Feb. 25, 8-10 p.m., Good Shepherd, 14187 S.W. 72 St., Miami. 305-903-8141, adoreworship.music@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.