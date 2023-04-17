COMMUNITY
MACCW annual convention, Saturday, April 29, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Embassy Suites, 1100 S.E. 17 St., Fort Lauderdale. Breakfast, awards luncheon, scholarship winners announced. www.maccw.org, klorenccw@gmail.com.
Archdiocesan pilgrimage to Lourdes, Sept. 1-11, reservation deadline May 13, non-refundable deposit of $200. www.hdmiami.org/Pilgrimages.
Life Collective: pro-life art exhibition, Sunday, May 21, 4-7 p.m., Our Lady of Lourdes (by outdoor altar), 11291 S.W. 142 Ave., Miami. Organized by FIU’s Students for Life, benefits archdiocesan Respect Life centers. studentsforlifeatfiu@gmail.com.
CONCERTS
Adore Night, Saturday, April 29, 7-9 p.m., St. Louis Assembly Hall, 7270 S.W. 120 St., Pinecrest. Peaceful, prayerful, praise and worship. adorenight.com.
Carols from the New World, Friday, May 5, 8 p.m., St. Kieran, 3605 S. Miami Ave., Miami. Florida’s Amazonia Vocal Ensemble, conducted by Anaida Carquez-Soler, performing secular master pieces from Spanish and Latin American baroque music, known as tono humano (secular song). 786-254-2543, secretary@stkierancatholicchurch.org.
Revolution concert, Friday, May 5, 6-11 p.m., Coral Springs Center for the Arts, 2855 Coral Springs Dr., Coral Springs. Featuring artists from Colombia, Dominican Republic, the U.S. and Haiti. Benefits St. Helen Church. 954-731-7314, www.sthelencatholicchurch.net.
Ambiorix Padilla y los coros de Corpus Christi, sábado, 6 de mayo, 7:30 p.m., Corpus Christi, 3220 N.W. Seventh Ave., Miami. A beneficio del santuario a Nuestra Señora de la Altagracia, protectora del pueblo dominicano. 305-635-1331, info@corpuschristimiami.org.
FAITH EDUCATION
Intro to Theology of the Body, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., May 4-July 27, Good Shepherd Conference Room 2, 14187 S.W. 72 St., Miami. Free. 305-772-4951, cstjpii@gmail.com.
MARRIAGE ENRICHMENT
Planificación Familiar Natural, martes, 25 de abril, 7:45-9 p.m., online. Sesión introductoria al Modelo Creighton, método seguro desde el punto de vista médico, aceptable desde la moral, y muy eficaz tanto para posponer como para lograr el embarazo. Inscripción: https://conta.cc/3IG7Iea.
Natural Family Planning, Thursday, April 27, 7:30-9 p.m., online. Introduction to Creighton Model, a medically safe, morally acceptable and highly effective method of both postponing and achieving pregnancy. Registration: http://conta.cc/3membXc.
Retrouvaille, June 9-11, Miami. Rediscover a loving marital relationship. 305-915-4607, www.helpourmarriage.org, Miami@retrouvaille.org.
MARRIAGE PREPARATION
Camino del Matrimonio, programa de preparación matrimonial ofrecido por la Arquidiócesis de Miami. Lugar: Msgr. Edward Pace High School, Miami Gardens, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Costo: $175/pareja. Próximas fechas: 6-7 de mayo; 3-4 de junio. Inscripción: www.caminodelmatrimonio.org, 305-226-4664, caminodelmatrimonio@gmail.com.
Camino, archdiocesan marriage preparation program for couples preparing to receive the sacrament of matrimony. Location: Msgr. Edward Pace High School, Miami Gardens, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Cost: $175/couple. Upcoming weekends: May 20-21; June 24-25. Register at: www.caminodelmatrimonio.org, 305-226-4664.
Transformed in Love: 10-11 de junio, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., San Isidro, 2310 Martin Luther King Blvd., Pompano Beach. Programa oficial arquidiocesano de preparación matrimonial. Inscripción: https://conta.cc/3YAbZpw. Información: 305-762-1128, cshaw@theadom.org.
RETREATS
Entrando a Canaán, sábado, 22 de abril, 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Día de oración y sanación post aborto para mujeres. 954-981-2984, projectrachel@theadom.org.
Retiro de Emaús, una oportunidad para el desarrollo personal y espiritual a través del descubrimiento de la relación nueva con Dios y los demás. Para damas: 28-30 de abril, invita Our Lady of Lourdes. 786-277-8517, anabotteri@hotmail.com.
Entering Canaan, Saturday, May 13, 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Day of prayer and post-abortion healing for men. 954-981-2984, projectrachel@theadom.org.
SCHOOLS
Our Lady of the Lakes 30th anniversary gala, Saturday, April 29, 7 p.m.-1 a.m, Trump National Doral Miami, 4400 N.W. 87 Ave., Miami. $160/person. 305-733-0582, ollgala2023@gmail.com.
SEPI, maestría en Ministerio Pastoral Hispano, y cursos con o sin crédito académico para capacitación en el ministerio pastoral, eclesial o personal. sepi.us, 305-279-2333:
• Teología del Amor Humano, certificación de 65 horas (en cuatro módulos), basada en las catequesis de San Juan Pablo II sobre la Teología del Cuerpo. 24 de abril-16 de agosto
• Seminario de Liderazgo Pastoral, 25 de junio-1 de julio
SPIRITUAL
Fishers of Men breakfast, Saturday, May 6, 8 a.m.-noon, Signature Grand, 6900 State Road 84, Davie. 954-618-9288, fishersofmen111@gmail.com.
Rosary of reparation, Saturday, May 6, 8 a.m. rosary, 9 a.m. Mass, St. Andrew, 9950 N.W. 29 St., Coral Springs. 954-753-1783.
Morningstar Renewal Center, 7275 S.W. 124 St., Pinecrest. In person or via Zoom. Events require a fee, unless otherwise noted. 305-238-4367, info@morningstarrenewal.org, https://www.morningstarrenewal.org/all-events:
• Catholic Prayer Breakfast, second Tuesdays, 7:30 a.m. Breakfast and talk from a local Catholic leader. wvanderwyden@law.miami.edu.
• Cafecito with Jesus, Monday-Friday at noon via Zoom, 5 minutes of prayer and an inspirational thought to take into the rest of your day, http://bit.ly/msrc-Cafecito12pm
• SoulCore, an apostolate integrating core strengthening, stretching and functional movement with the rosary. View recorded sessions of all 4 Mysteries on our YouTube channel: http://bit.ly/yt-msrc-soulcore.
Al Corazón de la Familia, domingos, 3:30 p.m., Radio Paz 830 AM/96.1 FM. Programa radial del Movimiento Familiar Cristiano (Casa Caná), para crear un mundo mejor a través de una familia más feliz. paxcc.org.
Charismatic group, Fridays, 7 p.m. St. Malachy, small house, corner of 6100 John Horan Drive, Tamarac. 954-254-8416.
Rosario de la Aurora, 1 de abril y primeros sábados de mes, 6:30 a.m., Mother of Our Redeemer, 8445 N.W. 186 St., Miami. 305-829-6141.
Magnificat Meal, Saturday, April 22, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m., All Saints Parish Hall, 10900 W. Oakland Park Blvd., Sunrise. Speaker: Deacon Michel du Chaussee. Cost: $25, breakfast included. Register by April 17. 407-756-7999, sharontpfeifer@aol.com.
MASSES
Sunday Masses for shut-ins, English and Spanish-language televised Masses for the homebound. bit.ly/OnlineMassesMiami.
Misas dominicales televisadas en inglés y español para las personas enfermas que no pueden salir de sus casas. bit.ly/OnlineMassesMiami
VOCATIONS
Totally Given to His Heart, discernment retreat with the Carmelite Sisters of the Most Sacred Heart of Los Angeles for single women ages 18-30. May 25-28 in California. Registration: bit.ly/CarmeliteSrsVocRetreat. 626-557-5816, joyofcarmel@csocd.com.
SAFE ENVIRONMENT
Virtus training online: You may register for the initial Virtus training session at www.virtus.org. Registration instructions in English at bit.ly/mia_virtus_eng; in Spanish at bit.ly/mia_virtus_spn. Once the initial training is complete, your account will be automatically activated. Training continues in the form of online monthly bulletins. For more information, contact Jan Rayburn, Safe Environment Coordinator, at jrayburn@theadom.org.
Sexual abuse by a priest, deacon, staff member or volunteer of the Church should be reported to the Archdiocese of Miami Office of Safe Environment Hotline. If you are the victim of sexual abuse, or any other crime, please contact local law enforcement, as well. Archdiocese of Miami Abuse Hotline: 1-866-802-2873. Florida Abuse Hotline: 1-800-962-2873.
SCHOOLS
Annie Jr., Thursday, April 20, noon, Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center, Cutler Bay. Musical by Our Lady of Lourdes Jaguars Drama Club. Tickets: ololjaguars.org/dramaclub.
Pilar ’83 celebra sus 40 – La clase de 1983 del Colegio de Nuestra Señora Del Pilar, Río Piedras, P.R. se prepara para celebrar su 40mo aniversario en junio. pilar83.com.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Courage ministry, second and fourth Mondays, 7 p.m. For adults with same-sex attraction who want to lead chaste lives. 571-294-5933.
Post-abortion healing ministry, 954-981-2922 ext. 1001, acuratalo@theadom.org.
Separated and divorced ministry, Tuesdays, 7:30-9 p.m., St. John Neumann, 12125 S.W. 107 Ave., Miami. Journey to recovery using the DivorceCare program. www.divorcecare.org.
GriefShare, Sundays, 2-4 p.m., Blessed Trinity, 4020 Curtiss Parkway, Miami Springs. For those who have lost a loved one. 305-871-5780, www.griefshare.org.
La Buena Esperanza, grupo de apoyo durante el duelo, www.labuenaesperanzaduelo.com, labuenaesperanzaduelo@yahoo.com:
• Primer miércoles del mes, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Our Lady of Divine Providence, 10205 W. Flagler St., Miami. 305-551-8113
• Segundo jueves del mes, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Prince of Peace, 12800 N.W. Sixth St., Miami. 786-382-0433
• Primer lunes del mes, 7-9 p.m., Radio María, 12349 S.W. 53 Road, Suite 206, Cooper City. 305-615-5656
• Primer martes del mes, 7-9 p.m., St. Michael, 2987 W. Flagler St., Miami. 305-649-1811.
VOCATIONS
Discernment 101 with the Daughters of St. Paul, Saturdays, 10 a.m.-noon, Pauline Books and Media, 145 S.W. 107 Ave., Miami. Talks, prayer and community to explore God’s will in your life. miami@paulinemedia.com. Upcoming date, topic: April 22, Meeting God in your life, the Daily Examen.
Totally Given to His Heart, May 25-28 in California. Discernment retreat with Carmelite Sisters of the Most Sacred Heart of Los Angeles for single women ages 18-30. Registration: bit.ly/CarmeliteSrsVocRetreat. 626-557-5816, joyofcarmel@csocd.com.
VOLUNTEERS
Office of Detention Ministry needs priests and lay volunteers in Miami-Dade. efarias@theadom.org.
Ministerio de Prisiones necesita sacerdotes y voluntarios laicos en Miami-Dade. efarias@theadom.org.
Seeking foster parents for unaccompanied minors, Catholic Charities provides case management, monthly stipend to help with the care of the refugee minor, continuing education and more. 305-883-3383, ccadm.org/urmp.
Se necesitan padres de acogida para menores sin acompañamiento. Caridades Católicas ofrece manejo de casos, estipendio mensual para ayudar con el cuidado del menor refugiado, educación continua, y más. 305-883-3383, ccadm.org/urmp.
YOUTH AND YOUNG ADULTS
Young adult retreat with Sisters of Life, March 24-26, St. Augustine Church and Catholic Student Center, 1400 Miller Road, Coral Gables. For young adults in their 20s and 30s. Registration: https://forms.gle/DibVvTvY1RQkqzNY7.
CFC-Youth for Christ, second and fourth Wednesdays, 7-8:30 p.m., Holy Rosary-St. Richard, 7500 S.W. 152 St., Palmetto Bay (old library house). For middle and high-schoolers, ages 14-18. 305-233-8711, cfcysfcmissionflorida@gmail.com.
Singles for Christ, second and fourth Wednesdays, 7-8:45 p.m., Holy Rosary-St. Richard, 7500 S.W. 152 St., Palmetto Bay (old library building). For single men and women ages 18-40. 786-546-6297, cfcysfcmissionflorida@gmail.com.
Forged through Christ, first and third Sundays after 10:30 a.m. Mass, Mother of Our Redeemer, 8445 N.W. 186 St., Miami. For high school teens. Upcoming events: Stations of the Cross, March 24, 7 p.m.; Game Night, March 31, 7 p.m. 305-829-6141.
Online evening prayer, fourth Tuesdays, 8-9 p.m., with School Sisters of Notre Dame. Based on Liturgy of the Hours. ssnd.org/events/.
