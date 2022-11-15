COMMUNITY
Our Lady of Lourdes Christmas bazaar, Sundays, Nov. 27 and Dec. 4, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., 11291 S.W. 142 Ave., Miami. Candles, unique gifts, jewelry, arts and crafts, Christmas items and much more. 305- 386-4121, www.ololourdes.org.
Blessed Trinity parish festival, Dec. 1-4, 4020 Curtiss Parkway, Miami. Rides, auction, food, entertainment and more. 305-871-5780, reception@blessed-trinity.org.
St. Agnes Christmas bazaar, Saturday, Dec. 3, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., 100 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne (auditorium). Vendor and sponsorship opportunities available. bit.ly/SAAbazaar2022.
Feria de salud gratuita, sábado, 3 de diciembre, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., San Juan Bosco, 1349 W. Flagler St., Miami. Auspiciada por la Orden de Malta Asociación Cubana. Exámenes de salud gratuitos incluyendo: Índice de masa corporal, examen de azúcar en la sangre, ritmo cardiaco, presión arterial, pulso, visión, pruebas de audición, dental, charlas de educación en salud y el Ministerio de Oración y Sanación en la capilla. 305-557-4016, info@foundationorderofmalta.org.
St. Bartholomew Christmas party, dinner and dance. Saturday, Dec. 10, 7 p.m., 8005 Miramar Pkwy., Miramar (parish hall). Adults/$25. Children 12 and under/$15. Sponsored by Knights of Columbus Holy Spirit 6032. asingh283@aol.com, 954-431-3600.
CONCERTS
La Gran Familia, sábado, 3 de diciembre, 8 p.m., St. Boniface, 8330 Johnson St., Pembroke Pines. Ministerio musical de la parroquia de celebrará sus 35 años con un concierto en la iglesia. 305-796-9722, kpino@saintboniface.us.
A Holiday Gift, Sunday, Dec. 11, 4 p.m., La Merced Plaza, Corpus Christi, 3220 N.W. Seventh Ave., Miami. Puerto Rican-born, Latin Grammy-winning jazz flautist Nestor Torres and Cuban-born Alaima Gonzalez, principal flautist of the Dominican Republic’s Orquesta Sinfonica Nacional, interpret classical masterpieces with creative jazz in a special holiday performance. Tickets/$10. Kids 12 and under/free. https://bit.ly/aholidaygift22.
FAITH EDUCATION
Frontline Ministry, third Thursdays, 7:30 p.m., faith education for law enforcement, fire, military and public safety professionals. Upcoming location: Dec. 15, Little Flower, Coral Gables. Register, find out more at https://forms.gle/957hgCEXSQ9cqqMZ8 or frontline@saintaugustinechurch.org.
MARRIAGE ENRICHMENT
Escuela de parejas, tercer sábado de mes, 7:30-9 p.m., Casa Caná, 480 E. Eighth St., Hialeah. Charlas por el Diácono Juan González para el fortalecimiento de la relación conyugal entre un hombre y una mujer que caminan juntos con Dios como centro. 305-888-4819, www.casacana.org.
Encuentro Familiar, para matrimonios con hijos adolescentes entre 11-21 años que buscan fortalecer sus familias. Centro de Espiritualidad Ignaciana, 12190 S.W. 56 Street, Miami. 305-596-0001, ceimiami.org
Matrimonios en Victoria: 3 y 4 de diciembre, 7:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m., St. Louis, 7270 S.W. 120 St., Pinecrest. Compartirán como pareja, fortalecerán su compromiso como esposos y padres, reflexionarán sobre sus vidas y su relación con Dios. 305-890-8061, www.mev-usa.org/retiros/moc.
MARRIAGE PREPARATION
Camino, Dec. 10 and 11, Msgr. Edward Pace High School, 15600 N.W. 32 Ave., Miami Gardens. Archdiocesan program for couples preparing to receive the sacrament of matrimony. Cost: $175/couple. Register at: www.caminodelmatrimonio.org, 305-226-4664.
MASSES
Thankgiving bilingual Mass / Misa bilingüe de Acción de Gracias, Thursday/jueves, Nov. 24, noon/12 p.m., St. Boniface, 8330 Johnson St., Pembroke Pines. 954-432-2750.
Red Mass, Thursday, Dec. 1, noon, Gesu, 118 N.E. Second St., Miami. Hosted by Miami Catholic Lawyers Guild for state and federal judges, practicing lawyers and law students, government officials and all connected with the legal profession. Lex Christi, Lex Amoris Award will be presented to William Castro. Celebrant: Archbishop Thomas Wenski. 954-394-8640, frankmediator@aol.com.
RETREATS
Emmaus retreat for women, Dec. 9-11, SEPI, Miami, hosted by Sts. Peter and Paul. An opportunity for personal and spiritual development through the discovery of a new relationship with God and others. 305-302-3827, stspeterandpaulemmaus@gmail.com.
Retiros de Emaús, una oportunidad para el desarrollo personal y espiritual a través del descubrimiento de la relación nueva con Dios y los demás:
• Para damas: 2-4 de diciembre, SEPI, Miami. Auspiciado por la parroquia St. Brendan, Miami. 305-490-5753, vbgonzalez15@gmail.com
• Para caballeros: 2-4 de diciembre, Casa Manresa, Miami. Auspiciado por la parroquia St. John XXIII, Miramar. 954-448-6418, popestjohn23@gmail.com; 9-11 de diciembre, Casa de la Anunciación, Miami. Auspiciado por la parroquia St. Kevin, Miami. 305-490-1544, mazize01@hotmail.com
Our Lady of Florida Spiritual Center, 1300 U.S. Highway 1, North Palm Beach. Registration and deposit required. www.ourladyofflorida.org, reservations@cpprovfl.org, 561-626-1300:
• Thank you, St. Luke! Wednesday, Dec. 19, 10 a.m-2:30 p.m., Advent day of reflection led by Passionist Father Edward Wolanski. Lunch, opportunity for reconciliation, Mass. $60.
• Evening of Prayer for young adults ages 21-40, Dec. 17, 7-9 p.m. Light snacks provided; bring your own lawn chair. $25.
SAFE ENVIRONMENT
Virtus training online: You may register for the initial Virtus training session at www.virtus.org. Registration instructions in English are at bit.ly/mia_virtus_eng; and in Spanish, https://bit.ly/mia_virtus_spn. Once the initial training is complete, your account will be automatically activated. Continuing training is in the form of online monthly bulletins. For more information, contact Jan Rayburn at jrayburn@theadom.org.
Sexual abuse by a priest, deacon, staff member or volunteer of the Church should be reported to the Archdiocese of Miami Office of Safe Environment Hotline. If you are the victim of sexual abuse, or any other crime, please contact local law enforcement as well. Archdiocese of Miami Abuse Hotline: 1-866-802-2873. Florida Abuse Hotline: 1-800-962-2873.
SPIRITUAL
Made for More: Visions of the Promised Land, Thursday, Dec. 1, 7-9:30 p.m., St. Mark, 5601 S. Flamingo Road, Southwest Ranches. An evening of beauty, live music, and reflection with Christopher West that will open your senses to the secret of God revealed in all of creation. vmcovone@yahoo.com.
Archdiocesan Itinerant Rosary Congress, Dec. 2-8 in various parishes, beginning with Mass, followed by 24 hours of perpetual adoration and rosary every hour. For a flyer with participating parishes, visit https://bit.ly/tdrc2022miami.
Pilgrimages to Lourdes, organized by Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and the Archdiocese of Miami. hdmiami.org/ip.php.
Morningstar Renewal Center, 7275 S.W. 124 St., Pinecrest. In person or via Zoom. Events require a fee, unless otherwise noted. 305-238-4367, info@morningstarrenewal.org, www.morningstarrenewal.org:
• Green Thumb Ministry: Help keep our gardens beautiful.
• Full Moon Labyrinth Prayer Walk, on full moon evenings at sunset, weather permitting; pray and reflect under the moonlight while enjoying acoustic music. Donations accepted.
• Cafecito with Jesus, Monday-Friday, noon, via Zoom. Five minutes of prayer and an inspirational thought to take into the rest of your day. http://bit.ly/msrc-Cafecito12pm
• SoulCore, an apostolate integrating core strengthening, stretching and functional movement with the prayers of the rosary. View recorded sessions of all four mysteries on our YouTube channel: http://bit.ly/yt-msrc-soulcore.
VOCATIONS
Come and See retreat, Nov. 25-27, Alexandria, Virgina. For single Catholic women ages 18-33 interested in learning about religious life with the Daughters of St. Paul. 703-549-3806, vocations@paulinemedia.com, https://connect.pauline.org/vocation-events.
Fiat discernment retreat, Dec. 3 and 4, Land of the Pierced Hearts, 20505 S.W. 246 St., Homestead. For women ages 18-35 interested in known more about religious life with the Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary. 786-585-4202, sralexia@piercedhearts.org.
Retiro vocacional Fiat, 3 y 4 de diciembre, Land of the Pierced Hearts, 20505 S.W. 246 St., Homestead. Para mujeres entre 18 y 35 años interesadas en saber más sobre la vida religiosa en el instituto de las Siervas de los Corazones Traspasados de Jesús y María. 786-585-4202, sralexia@piercedhearts.org.
YOUTH AND YOUNG ADULTS
Theology on Tap, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 7 p.m., Batch Gastro Pub, 30 S.W. 12 St., Miami (Brickell). For young adults and young professionals, with talks by noted spiritual leaders and religious academics addressing current topics in religion and theology. www.stkierancatholicchurch.org.
We Adore, first Fridays, 8-10 p.m. St. Kieran, 3605 S. Miami Ave., Miami. Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, music, guided meditation, benediction and fellowship. www.stkierancatholicchurch.org.
Catholic Young Professionals Miami, last Mondays, 7:30 p.m. Be inspired by successful professionals from diverse careers and let their faith enrich your own. 305-757-6241, www.facebook.com/CYPmiami, https://www.miamiarch.org/youngadults.
