COMMUNITY
“Alive” movie, one-day showing June 21, 7:30 p.m. in theaters throughout South Florida of this documentary film on the Eucharist. Tickets and schedule at http://www.fathomevents.com/events/Alive-Who-Is-There?date=2022-06-21.
Family Faith Festival, Saturday, June 25, 12-5 p.m., Our Lady of Guadalupe, 11691 N.W. 25 St., Doral. Local celebration of World Meeting of Families. 5 p.m. Mass with Archbishop Thomas Wenski. Registration: https://conta.cc/3KbiNDo.
“And the Word Was God,” through Sept. 16, St. Thomas University’s Rev. Jorge A. Sardiñas Gallery in the main library, 16401 N.W. 37 Ave., Miami Gardens. Solo exhibition of paintings by South Florida artist Daniel Marosi. 305-628-6769, imedina@stu.edu.
CONCERTS
Fuego: El Espíritu Santo en tu familia, sábado, 16 de julio, 7 p.m., St. Michael the Archangel, 2987 W. Flagler St., Miami. Concierto de Pentecostés con JoEmma Vomvolakis y Son By Four. Boletos: $25. www.radiopaz.org.
FAITH EDUCATION
The Catholic Family as the Domestic Church, Wednesday, June 22, 7:30-9 p.m., via Zoom. Coinciding with the World Meeting of Families, Allan and Veronica Caballero will delve into the importance of the Catholic family in today's society and how we are called to be the domestic Church. Registration: https://conta.cc/3LoP89v.
La Familia Católica como Iglesia Doméstica, jueves, 23 de junio, 7:30-9 p.m., por Zoom. Coincidiendo con el Encuentro Mundial de las Familias, Allan y Verónica Caballero ahondarán en la importancia de la familia Católica en la sociedad actual y cómo estamos llamados a ser la Iglesia doméstica. Inscripción: https://conta.cc/39BaXFC.
MARRIAGE ENRICHMENT
Retrouvaille, 15-17 de julio, Casa SEPI, 7700 S.W. 56 St., Miami. Presenta destrezas para redescubrir una relación matrimonial amorosa y ayudar a reencontrar el propósito de su matrimonio. Miles de matrimonios en dificultades han logrado superar sus problemas gracias al programa. 305-915-4607, Miami@retrouvaille.org, www.helpourmarriage.org/es.
MARRIAGE PREPARATION
Transformed in Love: Official Archdiocesan marriage preparation program. Couples must attend the entire program both days to receive their certificate of completion. 305-762-1127, sdiaz@theadom.org. Upcoming dates: Aug. 27 and 28, St. Mark Parish Hall, 5601 S. Flamingo Road, Southwest Ranches. Register at: conta.cc/3oBz6kh. Information: 305-762-1236, acaballero@theadom.org.
Camino, archdiocesan marriage preparation program for couples preparing to receive the sacrament of matrimony. Location: Msgr. Edward Pace High School, Miami Gardens. Cost: $175/couple. Upcoming weekends: July 16-17, Aug. 27-28. Register at: www.caminodelmatrimonio.org, 305-226-4664.
Camino del Matrimonio, programa de preparación matrimonial ofrecido por la Arquidiócesis de Miami. Lugar: Msgr. Edward Pace High School, Miami Gardens. Costo: $175/pareja. Próximas fechas: 6 y 7 de agosto; 17 y 18 de septiembre. Inscripción: www.caminodelmatrimonio.org, 305-226-4664, caminodelmatrimonio@gmail.com.
MASSES
Surfside memorial, Friday, June 24, 7:30 p.m., St. Joseph, 8670 Byron Ave., Miami Beach. To commend to the Lord the victims of Champlain Tower collapse and the enduring suffering of their relatives and friends on the one-year anniversary of the tragedy. 305-866-6567, www.stjosephmiamibeach.com/.
RETREATS
Comunidad Siervos de Cristo Vivo, https://www.cscvmiami.org, 305-338-5652, 305-599-1343:
• Renacer, 24-26 de junio, Casa de la Anunciación, Miami. Retiro de sanación interior para mujeres. Donación: $130.
• Escuela Internacional 2022, 22-30 de julio, para celebrar el 30mo aniversario de la Escuela de Evangelización Juan Pablo II, fundada por el Padre Emiliano Tardiff.
Retiro Emaús Mujeres #25, 8-10 de julio, Casa de Retiro SEPI, 7700 S.W. 56 St., Miami. Invitan las mujeres de la iglesia Santa Barbara en Hialeah. 954-947-1667, emausmujeressantabarbara1@gmail.com.
Retiro Ignaciano para matrimonios, 15-17 de julio, Centro de Espiritualidad Ignaciana, 12190 S.W. 56 St., Miami. Para crecer, fortalecer y renacer el amor en la pareja. 305-596-0001, ceimiami.org.
SCHOOLS
2022 Human Trafficking Academy, July 25-29, a certification program of St. Thomas University College of Law, 16401 N.W. 37 Ave., Miami Gardens. An academic exercise on law and policy, coupled with practical engagement in identifying and delving into the root causes of irregular migration, its intersections with human trafficking, past trends in decisions, and their conditioning factors. https://bit.ly/2022hta-stu, 305-628-6688, humantrafficking@stu.edu.
SEPI: maestría en Ministerio Pastoral Hispano, y cursos con o sin crédito académico para una capacitación cristiana en el ministerio pastoral, eclesial o personal. sepi.us, 305-279-2333. Próximos cursos:
• María en la Fe Católica, 3-31 de agosto, miércoles, 7-8:30 p.m. Profesor Timothy Matovina. Inscripción: https://bit.ly/3zAYVr3.
• Sinodalidad y Ministerio, 12-14 de agosto, presencial, luego en línea. Profesor Hosffman Ospino. Inscripción: https://bit.ly/3mDKpH4.
• La importancia de la mujer en la Iglesia, 1 de septiembre-4 de octubre, martes y jueves, 7:30-10:30 p.m. Profesora Claudia Herrera. Inscripción: https://bit.ly/3aNhRYV.
• Teología de los Ministerios, 5 de septiembre-7 de octubre, lunes, miércoles y viernes, 7:30-10:30 p.m. Profesor Francisco Castillo. Inscripción: https://bit.ly/3MAHRE9.
Master of Science in Bioethics, St. Thomas University, Miami Gardens. https://bit.ly/STU-MS-Bioethics.
Spiritual Companionship Program, St. Thomas University, Miami Gardens. To grow deeper in the journey with God while also being formed for the ministry of spiritual companionship. sdeferrari@stu.edu, https://bit.ly/scpstu.
SPIRITUAL
Great Vigil in honor of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary. Friday, June 24, with Mass at 8 p.m. with Archbishop Thomas Wenski, followed by adoration of the Blessed Sacrament until 2 a.m. St. Michael the Archangel, 2987 W. Flagler St., Miami. Sponsored by Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary. 305-649-1811.
Taller de Sanación Interior, jueves, 7:15-9 p.m., San Isidro, Pompano Beach. Capacidad presencial limitada a 15 personas; las demás pueden participar vía Zoom. Para acceso, llamar al 954-971-8780. www.sanisidro.org.
Rosario de la Aurora, primer sábado de mes, 6:30 a.m., Mother of Our Redeemer, 8445 N.W. 186 St., Miami. 305-829-6141.
Morningstar Renewal Center, 7275 S.W. 124 St., Pinecrest. In person or via Zoom. Events require a fee, unless otherwise noted. 305-238-4367, info@morningstarrenewal.org, www.morningstarrenewal.org:
• Green Thumb Ministry: Help keep our gardens beautiful. Also, volunteers needed to run our commercial dishwasher during our fall retreats.
• Full Moon Labyrinth Prayer Walk, join us on full moon evenings at sunset time, weather permitting, and pray and reflect under the moonlight while enjoying acoustic music. Donations accepted.
• Cafecito with Jesus, Monday-Friday noon, via Zoom. 5 minutes of prayer and an inspirational thought to take into the rest of your day. http://bit.ly/msrc-Cafecito12pm
• SoulCore, an apostolate integrating core strengthening, stretching and functional movement with the prayers of the rosary. View the recorded sessions of all 4 Mysteries on our YouTube channel: http://bit.ly/yt-msrc-soulcore.
Pilgrimages to Lourdes, organized by Our Lady of Lourdes and the Archdiocese of Miami. hdmiami.org/ip.php.
SUPPORT GROUPS
La Buena Esperanza, primer miércoles de mes, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Our Lady of Divine Providence, 10205 West Flagler St., Miami. Grupo de apoyo durante el duelo, 305-551-8113.
Bereavement support group for adults who are experiencing grief due to the death of a significant person in their lives or non-death losses. Coordinated by Catholic Hospice. Bereavement hotline: 305-351-7025:
• Mondays, 12:30-2:30 p.m., David Posnack Jewish Community Center, 5850 S. Pine Island Road, Davie
• Second Wednesdays, 4-5 p.m., Holy Cross Hospital, 4725 N Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale
• Second Wednesdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. David Catholic Church, 3900 South University Drive, Davie.
Breast cancer support group, bilingual, for persons with, or affected by, breast cancer. Second and fourth Tuesdays, 1-2 p.m., Miami Springs Adult Center, 101 Apache St., Miami Springs. Organized by Catholic Hospice. 305-351-7025.
Grupo de apoyo para personas con, o afectadas por, cáncer del seno. Bilingüe. Segundo y cuarto martes, 1-2 p.m., Miami Springs Adult Center, 101 Apache St., Miami Springs. Organizado por Catholic Hospice. 305-351-7025.
Pet loss support group, virtual support group for adults who are experiencing grief due to the death of a beloved pet. First Thursdays, 5-6 p.m. Organized by Catholic Hospice in collaboration with Lakeside Animal Hospital, Fort Lauderdale. 305-351-7025.
VOLUNTEERS
Detention Ministry is looking for priests and lay volunteers for one of the 30 correctional facilities in Miami-Dade. Contact Deacon Edgardo Farias at efarias@theadom.org.
El Ministerio a los Detenidos está buscando sacerdotes y voluntarios laicos para una de las 30 instalaciones correccionales en Miami-Dade. Póngase en contacto con el diácono Edgardo Farias en efarias@theadom.org.
Seeking foster parents for unaccompanied minors, Catholic Charities provides 24-hour case management, monthly stipend to help with the care of the refugee minor or youth, continuing education and more. 305-883-3383, www.ccadm.org/urmp.
Se necesitan padres de acogida para menores sin acompañamiento. Caridades Católicas ofrece manejo de casos las 24 horas, un estipendio mensual para ayudar con el cuidado del menor o joven refugiado, educación continua, y más. 305-883-3383, www.ccadm.org/urmp.
Respect Life seeks volunteers to serve in different capacities, according to their interests, talents and abilities. https://respectlifemiami.org/volunteer.
Respeto a la Vida necesita voluntarios para servir en diferentes capacidades según sus intereses, talentos y habilidades. https://respectlifemiami.org/volunteer.
YOUTH AND YOUNG ADULTS
Young adult praise and worship night, Thursday, June 23, 8:30-10 p.m., Good Shepherd chapel, 14187 S.W. 72 St., Miami. Spend time conversing and singing praises to the Lord. adoreworship.music@gmail.com.
CFC-Camp Connect, for youth ages 13-18, June 25-26, Good Shepherd Parish Hall. $15; meals provided. Sponsored by CFC (Couples for Christ)-Youth. 305-965-4149, abelladylyn@gmail.com.
Kids for Christ Day Camp, Saturday, July 2, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., for children ages 4-11. Good Shepherd Parish Hall, 14187 S.W. 72 St., Miami. Free; meals provided. Hosted by CFC-Youth. 305-546-6495, klmacalino@gmail.com.
Fearless: Ave Maria Youth Conference, July 8-10, campus of Ave Maria University, Ave Maria, FL. Mass, adoration, amazing speakers, reconciliation, praise and worship. 239-348-4725, aveconferences@gmail.com, www.aveconferences.com.
Peer Ministry 2022, July 24-29, MorningStar Renewal Center, Pinecrest. Weeklong program for high school teens to build leadership skills, a relationship with Christ, and friendships. https://bit.ly/msrc_pm2022.
Online evening prayer for young adults, fourth Tuesdays, 8-9 p.m. EST, with the School Sisters of Notre Dame. Based on the Liturgy of the Hours. https://ssnd.org/events/
Catholic Young Professionals Miami, first Mondays, 7:30 p.m. Be inspired by successful professionals from diverse careers and let your faith enrich your own. www.facebook.com/CYPmiami, 305-757-6241, https://www.miamiarch.org/youngadults.
