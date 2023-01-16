COMMUNITY
Archbishop’s Motorcycle Ride, Sunday, Jan. 29, Our Lady of Guadalupe, Doral to Peterson’s Harley-Davidson South, Cutler Bay. Registration 7:30 a.m., Mass 8:30 a.m., kickstands up 10 a.m. Prizes, live entertainment, food. $20/motorcycle. 305-762-1051, events@theadom.org, bit.ly/2023MotorcycleRide.
Mother of Our Redeemer School/Parish festival, Feb. 2-5, 8445 N.W. 186 St., Miami. International food kiosks, rides for children. Unlimited ride bracelets available at parish gift shop. 305-829-6141, www.motherofourredeemer.org.
Our Lady of Lourdes Parish festival, Feb. 2-5, 11291 S.W. 142 Ave., Miami. International food court, rides, live entertainment, games. 305-386-4121, contactus@ololourdes.org, www.ololourdes.org.
MACCW Scholarship Fundraiser, Saturday, Feb. 25, 11:30 a.m., Embassy Suites Hotel, 1100 S.E. 17 St., Fort Lauderdale. Honoring Ana Rodriguez-Soto, editor, Florida Catholic Miami edition. Funds scholarships for girls from Catholic elementary schools wishing to continue their education at Catholic high schools. Donation: $50/person. Sponsorships available. maccwscholarshipfund@gmail.com.
Encuentros Juveniles 50th anniversary Mass and gala, Saturday, March 4, 6:30 p.m. Mass at St. John Vianney College Seminary in Miami, followed by 8 p.m. gala at Comber Hall in Little Flower, Coral Gables. Tickets at: https://bit.ly/3vX8HR4.
CONCERTS
Gran concierto celebrando a Don Bosco, sábado, 28 de enero, 6:30 p.m., St. John Bosco, 1349 W. Flagler St., Miami. Con el Grupo Zamar. Música de avivamiento, ambiente de oración, exposición del Santísimo Sacramento. Donación: $10. 305-649-5464, www.sjboscomiami.org.
American Traditions: Rachel Barton Pine with Paul Posnak, Sunday, Feb. 19, 4 p.m., Corpus Christi, 3220 N.W. Seventh Ave., Miami. Celebrate the violin’s American folk music roots, from European dance music of early immigrants to its transformation into a uniquely American style thanks to the influence of African American music-making. Tickets start at $15. www.marthamaryconcerts.org.
MASSES
Asociación de Devotos de María Auxiliadora, Misas en la capilla de Immaculate Conception, 4497 W. First Ave., Hialeah, 305-822-2011:
• Fiesta de San Juan Bosco, martes, 31 de enero, 7 p.m.
• Por los enfermos de la Asociación y sus familiares, sábado, 11 de febrero, 8:30 a.m.
Misa en honor a San Juan Bosco, martes, 31 de enero, 7 p.m., St. John Bosco, 1349 W. Flagler St., Miami. 305-649-5464, www.sjboscomiami.org.
Encuentros Juveniles 50th anniversary Mass/exhibit, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 11 a.m., St. Thomas University, 16401 N.W. 37 Ave., Miami Gardens. Mass followed by opening of exhibit featuring pictures and memorabilia at Archbishop Favalora Archive & Museum, main library, second floor. 305-628-6769, imedia@stu.edu.
Healing Mass, World Day of the Sick, Saturday, Feb. 11, 6 p.m., Our Lady of Lourdes, 11291 S.W. 142 Ave., Miami. Anointing of the sick and Lourdes candlelight procession. Those needing special assistance should call parish office in advance. 305-386-4121, www.ololourdes.org/HealingMass.
Wedding Anniversary Mass, Saturday, Feb. 18, 4-6:30 p.m., St. Mary Cathedral, 7525 N.W. Second Ave., Miami. For couples married in the Catholic Church celebrating their paper (one year), silver (25 years), gold or 50-plus wedding anniversary in 2023. Registration: https://conta.cc/3SKvKIY. 305-762-1127, sdiaz@theadom.org.
Sunday Masses for shut-ins, English and Spanish-language televised Masses for the homebound. bit.ly/OnlineMassesMiami.
Misas dominicales televisadas en inglés y español para las personas enfermas que no pueden salir de sus casas. bit.ly/OnlineMassesMiami.
RETREATS
Emmaus retreats for women, an opportunity for personal and spiritual development through the discovery of a new relationship with God and others:
• Jan. 27-29, SEPI, 7700 S.W. 56 St., Miami, hosted by St. Catherine of Siena, Miami. 786-712-5227, 305-494-7591, yadimia@yahoo.com.
• Feb. 24-26, hosted by Our Lady of the Lakes, Miami Lakes. 305-343-0365, 305-926-6778.
Priest Winter Institute, Jan. 29-Feb. 3, St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary, Boynton Beach. Topic: The Prophets: Preaching the Ancient Preachers, presented by Scripture scholar and Passionist Father David G. Monaco. Cost: $595/room and board, $350/commuters. 561-732-4424. mrconnors@svdp.edu, www.svdp.edu/continuing-education.
Healing the Wounds of the Heart, Saturday, Feb. 4, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., St. John the Evangelist, 10300 Yamato Road, Boca Raton. Hosted by Women of Grace, including a retreat for young women, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Details and registration: bit.ly/healing0223wog, 1-800-558-5452.
Retiro Emaús para mujeres, 10-12 de febrero, 3100 N.W. 77 Court, Doral. Auspiciado por Santa Barbara, Hialeah Gardens. Un encuentro personal con Dios que cambiará tu vida. 786-267-4810, emausmujeressantabarbara1@gmail.com.
Wellspring Experience, Feb. 10-12, Casa San Carlos, 9600 W. Atlantic Ave., Bldg. C, Delray. A safe environment, live-in weekend for those who want to deal with unresolved feelings of loss due to separation or divorce, with time for personal reflection and sharing in small groups. 954-558-6151, 954-270-4116, wellspringexperience.org.
Marriage Covenant Experience, Feb. 17-19, Little Flower Parish Hall, 2711 Indian Mound Trail, Coral Gables. Bringing married couples closer to each other and God, learn skills needed to stay close through life’s ups and downs. 305-215-2061, JanetsyC@bellsouth.net.
ManUp Miami Catholic Men’s Conference, Friday, Feb. 24, 6:30-9 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 25, 7 a.m.-3 p.m., Nativity Parish Hall, 5220 Johnson St., Hollywood. Great kickoff for your 2023 Lenten journey. Free. Register at bit.ly/ManUpMiamiConf. 954-605-4793, 954-299-6815, miamicatholicmen@gmail.com.
Flourish Your Faith Conference 2023, March 16-18, Bonaventure Ballrooms Event Space, 16690 Saddle Club Road, Weston. Pre-conference retreat: You Will Be My Witnesses; conference theme: That They May Be One. Speakers include Ralph Martin, Deacon Ralph Poyo and Bart Schuchts. flourishyourfaith.org/flourish-conference.
Our Lady of Florida Spiritual Center, 1300 U.S. Highway 1, North Palm Beach. Registration and deposit required. https://www.ourladyofflorida.org, reservations@cpprovfl.org, 561-626-1300:
• Ash Wednesday day of reflection, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 10 a.m-2:30 p.m., led by Passionist Father Lucian Clark. Opportunity for reconciliation, Mass. $60
• Whatever you ask in my name, March 10-12, co-ed silent retreat led by Retreat Team. $240.
FAITH EDUCATION
Planificación familiar natural, clase virtual en español, martes, 24 de enero, 7:30-9 p.m. Aprenda el Modelo Creighton, método seguro desde el punto de vista médico, aceptable desde la moral, y muy eficaz tanto para posponer como para lograr el embarazo. Inscripción: https://conta.cc/3umWUdT.
Natural Family Planning, virtual class in English, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 7:30-9 p.m. Learn about the Creighton Model, a medically safe, morally acceptable and highly effective method of both postponing and achieving pregnancy. Registration: https://conta.cc/3EUtf0F.
Al Corazón de la Familia, domingos, 3:30 p.m., Radio Paz 830 AM/96.1 FM. Programa radial del Movimiento Familiar Cristiano (Casa Caná), para crear un mundo mejor a través de una familia más feliz. paxcc.org.
Escuela de parejas, tercer sábado de mes, 7:30-9 p.m., Casa Caná, 480 E. Eight St., Hialeah. Con el Diácono Juan González, para el fortalecimiento de la relación conyugal entre un hombre y una mujer que caminan juntos con Dios en el centro. 305-888-4819, www.casacana.org.
Frontline Ministry, third Thursdays, 7:30 p.m., faith education for law enforcement, fire, military and public safety professionals. Register, find out more at https://forms.gle/957hgCEXSQ9cqqMZ8 or frontline@saintaugustinechurch.org.
MARRIAGE PREPARATION
Transformed in Love: March 18 and 19, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., St. Mark, 5601 S. Flamingo Road, Southwest Ranches. Official archdiocesan marriage preparation program. Couples must attend the entire program both days in order to receive their certificate of completion. Registration: https://conta.cc/3iyGahu. Information: 305-762-1127/1236, sdiaz@theadom.org.
Camino, archdiocesan marriage preparation program for couples preparing to receive the sacrament of matrimony. Location: Msgr. Edward Pace High School, Miami Gardens, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Cost: $175/couple. Upcoming weekends: Feb. 25 and 26; March 18 and 19; May 20 and 21. Register at: www.caminodelmatrimonio.org, 305-226-4664.
Camino del Matrimonio, programa de preparación matrimonial ofrecido por la Arquidiócesis de Miami. Lugar: Msgr. Edward Pace High School, Miami Gardens, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Costo: $175/pareja. Próximas fechas: 4 y 5 de febrero, 6 y 7 de mayo; 3 y 4 de junio. Inscripción: www.caminodelmatrimonio.org, 305-226-4664, caminodelmatrimonio@gmail.com.
Fully Engaged training for mentor couples, via Zoom, for pre-marital and convalidation inventories. Register at https://getfullyengaged.com/new-mentor-training or call 320-258-7611.
• Upcoming dates in English: Saturday, March 18, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Thursdays, May 4 and 11, 7-9:30 p.m.
• Fechas de entrenamiento en español: sábado, 4 de febrero, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; sábado, 1 de abril, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
SAFE ENVIRONMENT
Virtus training online: You may register for the initial Virtus training session at www.virtus.org. Registration instructions in English at bit.ly/mia_virtus_eng; in Spanish at bit.ly/mia_virtus_spn. Once the initial training is complete, your account will be automatically activated. Training continues in the form of online monthly bulletins. For more information, contact Jan Rayburn, Safe Environment Coordinator, at jrayburn@theadom.org.
Sexual abuse by a priest, deacon, staff member or volunteer of the Church should be reported to the Archdiocese of Miami Office of Safe Environment Hotline. If you are the victim of sexual abuse, or any other crime, please contact local law enforcement, as well. Archdiocese of Miami Abuse Hotline: 1-866-802-2873. Florida Abuse Hotline: 1-800-962-2873.
SCHOOLS
Pilar ‘83 celebrates its 40th - The class of 1983 of Colegio de Nuestra Señora Del Pilar, Rio Piedras, P.R. is gearing up to celebrate its 40th anniversary in June. Interested alumni can visit pilar83.com for information and updates.
Pilar ’83 celebra sus 40 – La clase de 1983 del Colegio de Nuestra Señora Del Pilar, Río Piedras, P.R. se prepara para celebrar su 40mo aniversario en junio. Exalumnos interesados pueden visitar pilar83.com para más información.
SEPI, maestría en Ministerio Pastoral Hispano, y cursos con o sin crédito académico para una capacitación cristiana en el ministerio pastoral, eclesial o personal. sepi.us, 305-279-2333.
SPIRITUAL
Day of Prayer for Legal Protection of the Unborn, Monday, Jan. 23, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Assumption, 2001 S. Ocean Blvd., Lauderdale-By-The-Sea. Mass, pro-life Stations of the Cross, rosary of repentance, Divine Mercy Chaplet. Led by Father Dominick O’Dwyer. 954-695-1609.
Talleres de Oración y Vida, comienzan el lunes, 23 de enero 7-9 p.m., San Isidro, 2310 Martin Luther King Blvd., Pompano Beach. Aprende el trato personal diario, íntimo y profundo con Dios mediante sencillos ejercicios y modalidades de oración. 954-675-2446.
Adoración Eucarística con Don Bosco, viernes, 27 de enero, 7-9 p.m., St. John Bosco, 1349 W. Flagler St., Miami. 305-649-5464, www.sjboscomiami.org.
Gesture of Water, Saturday, Feb. 18, 8 a.m.-9 p.m., Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Hall, 11291 S.W. 142 Ave,. Miami. Healing waters from Lourdes, France, for healing of body, mind and spirit. 305-386-4121, http://www.ololourdes.org/HealingMass2023.
Eucharistic Cenacles, Fridays, 7:30 p.m. rosary, 8 p.m. Mass and eucharistic adoration. In person and livestreamed at https://bit.ly/HolyMassSCTJM.
2023 Archdiocesan Pilgrimages to Lourdes, France: Reservation deadlines: Feb. 11 for the June 23-July 3 pilgrimage, May 13 for the Sept. 1-11 pilgrimage. www.hdmiami.org/Pilgrimages.
Morningstar Renewal Center, 7275 S.W. 124 St., Pinecrest. In person or via Zoom. Events require a fee, unless otherwise noted. 305-238-4367, info@morningstarrenewal.org, www.morningstarrenewal.org/all-events.
VOCATIONS
Totally Given to His Heart, Saturday, Feb. 25, in Miami. For single women ages 18-30, discernment retreat with Carmelite Sisters of the Most Sacred Heart of Los Angeles. Registration: bit.ly/CarmeliteSrsVocRetreat. 626-557-5816, joyofcarmel@csocd.com.
Vocations Awareness Weekend, March 10-12, St. John Vianney College Seminary, Miami. For men ages 17-35 interested in learning about seminary life and the priestly ministry. Bilingual. Register at https://bit.ly/1ADOMVAW. vocations@theadom.org, 305-762-1137.
Called, March 17-19, Land of the Pierced Hearts, 20505 S.W. 256 St., Homestead. For men ages 18-35. Hosted by Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary-Religious Brothers and Priests. Register at: bit.ly/3UckXqI; information at: piercedhearts.org.
YOUTH AND YOUNG ADULTS
Encuentro #215, Feb. 3-5, Madonna Retreat Center, 3600 S.W. 32 Blvd., West Park. For high school boys and girls ages 14-18. Hosted by Encuentros Juveniles. 786-230-4755, www.encuentrosjuveniles.net/retreat-application.
Online evening prayer, fourth Tuesdays, 8-9 p.m., pray online together with other young adults and School Sisters of Notre Dame from across the U.S. and Canada. https://ssnd.org/events, sisters@ssnd.org, 314-325-6364.
Catholic Young Professionals Miami, last Mondays, 7:30 p.m. Be inspired by successful professionals from diverse careers and let their faith enrich your own. 305-757-6241, www.facebook.com/CYPmiami, https://www.miamiarch.org/youngadults.
SUPPORT GROUPS
GriefShare, Sundays, 2-4 p.m., Blessed Trinity, 4020 Curtiss Parkway, Miami Springs. For those who have gone through the death of a loved one, spouse, child, parent, relative or friend. Registration $20. 305-871-5780, www.griefshare.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.