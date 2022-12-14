COMMUNITY
Dia de los Niños en la Ermita, sábado, 7 de enero, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Shrine of Our Lady of Charity, 3609 S. Miami Ave., Miami. Celebre la fiesta de los Reyes Magos con comida, música, juegos y entrega de juguetes. 305-854-2404, jfernandez@ermita.org.
MACCW Scholarship Fundraiser Saturday, Feb. 25, 11:30 a.m., Embassy Suites Hotel, Fort Lauderdale, hosted by Miami Archdiocesan Council of Catholic Women to benefit Scholarship Fund for girls from Catholic elementary schools who want to continue their education at a Catholic high school. maccwscholarshipfund@gmail.com.
Archdiocesan pilgrimages to Lourdes: The sixth annual Archdiocese of Miami Pilgrimages to Lourdes will take place June 23-July 3, reservation deadline Feb. 11, 2023; and Sept. 1-Sept. 11, reservation deadline May 13, 2023. Non-refundable deposit of $200 required for reservation. Download registration form at www.hdmiami.org/Pilgrimages and send it to pilgrimage@hdmiami.org.
CONCERTS
Brandon Goldberg Trio, Sunday, Jan. 8, 4 p.m., Corpus Christi, 3220 N.W. Seventh Ave., Miami. Goldberg is an alumnus and pride of Martha/Mary’s Starburst Concerts, the youngest recipient of the ASCAP Herb Alpert Young Jazz Composer Award and a four-time winner of Downbeat Student Music Awards in both Jazz Soloist and Original Composition categories. Tickets start at $15. www.marthamaryconcerts.org.
FAITH EDUCATION
“Used-to-be-Catholicism,” Thursday, Jan. 19, 7:30-9 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary chapel, 10701 S. Military Trail, Boynton Beach. Presentation by Cardinal Timothy Dolan, archbishop of New York. Free. Part of biannual Town and Gown: Theology Today series. Followed by small reception. Virtual viewing at www.svdp.edu/live. 561-732-4424, info@svdp.edu, www.svdp.edu/theologytoday.
“Speaking for the Unborn,” Saturday, Jan. 21, 7 p.m., St. Agatha Parish Hall, 1111 S.W. 107 Ave., Miami. A pro-life apologetics talk with doctor and attorney Steven A. Christie, presented by Florida International University’s Catholic Panthers. FIUCatholic@gmail.com, fiucatholicpanthers.wixsite.com/home.
Frontline Ministry, third Thursdays, 7:30 p.m., faith education for law enforcement, fire, military and public safety professionals. Register, find out more at https://forms.gle/957hgCEXSQ9cqqMZ8 or frontline@saintaugustinechurch.org.
MARRIAGE ENRICHMENT
Natural Family Planning, virtual class in English, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 7:30-9 p.m. Learn about the Creighton Model, a medically safe, morally acceptable and highly effective method of both postponing and achieving pregnancy. Registration: https://conta.cc/3EUtf0F.
Planificación familiar natural, clase virtual en español, martes, 24 de enero, 7:30-9 p.m. Aprenda el Modelo Creighton, método seguro desde el punto de vista médico, aceptable desde la moral, y muy eficaz tanto para posponer como para lograr el embarazo. Inscripción: https://conta.cc/3umWUdT.’
Marriage Covenant Experience, Feb. 17-19, Little Flower Parish Hall, 2711 Indian Mound Trail, Coral Gables. Bringing married couples closer to each other and God, learn skills needed to stay close through life’s ups and downs. 305-215-2061, JanetsyC@bellsouth.net.
Escuela de parejas, tercer sábado de mes, 7:30-9 p.m., Casa Caná, 480 E. Eighth St., Hialeah. Charlas por el Diácono Juan González para el fortalecimiento de la relación conyugal entre un hombre y una mujer que caminan juntos con Dios como centro. 305-888-4819, www.casacana.org.
MARRIAGE PREPARATION
Transformed in Love: March 18 and 19, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., St. Mark, 5601 S. Flamingo Road, Southwest Ranches. Official archdiocesan marriage preparation program. Couples must attend the entire program both days in order to receive their certificate of completion. Registration: https://conta.cc/3iyGahu. Information: 305-762-1127/1236, sdiaz@theadom.org.
Camino, archdiocesan marriage preparation program for couples preparing to receive the sacrament of matrimony. Location: Msgr. Edward Pace High School, Miami Gardens, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Cost: $175/couple. Upcoming weekends: Jan. 21 and 22; Feb. 25 and 26; March 18 and 19; May 20 and 21. Register at: www.caminodelmatrimonio.org, 305-226-4664.
Camino del Matrimonio, programa de preparación matrimonial ofrecido por la Arquidiócesis de Miami. Lugar: Msgr. Edward Pace High School, Miami Gardens, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Costo: $175/pareja. Próximas fechas: 4 y 5 de febrero, 6 y 7 de mayo; 3 y 4 de junio. Inscripción: www.caminodelmatrimonio.org, 305-226-4664, caminodelmatrimonio@gmail.com.
MASSES
Asociación de Devotos de María Auxiliadora, en la capilla de Immaculate Conception, 4497 W. First Ave., Hialeah, 305-822-2011:
• Martes, 31 de enero, 7 p.m., fiesta de San Juan Bosco
• Sábado, 11 de febrero, 8:30 a.m., por los enfermos de la Asociación y sus familiares.
Wedding Anniversary Mass, Saturday, Feb. 18, 4-6:30 p.m., St. Mary Cathedral, 7525 N.W. Second Ave., Miami. For couples married in the Catholic Church celebrating their paper (one year), silver (25 years), gold or 50-plus wedding anniversary in 2023. Registration: https://conta.cc/3SKvKIY. 305-762-1127, sdiaz@theadom.org.
RETREATS
Emmaus retreat for women, Jan. 27-29, SEPI Retreat House, 7700 S.W. 56 St., Miami. Hosted by St. Catherine of Siena. Spend a weekend experiencing God’s love and mercy. 786-712-5227.
Priest Winter Institute, Jan. 29-Feb. 3, St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary, 10701 S. Military Trail, Boynton Beach. For diocesan priests, a week of inspiring presentations, intellectual stimulation and time for prayerful recollection in the beautiful, peaceful environment of the seminary. 561-732-4424, mrconnors@svdp.edu, www.svdp.edu/continuing-education.
Wellspring Experience, Feb. 10-12, Delray Beach. A safe environment, live-in weekend for those who want to deal with unresolved feelings of loss due to separation or divorce, so they can move on. 954-558-6151, 954-270-4116, wellspringexperience.org.
Our Lady of Florida Spiritual Center, 1300 U.S. Highway 1, North Palm Beach. Registration and deposit required. https://www.ourladyofflorida.org, 561-626-1300:
• Monday, Dec. 19, 10 a.m-2:30 p.m., “Thank you, St. Luke!” Advent day of reflection led by Passionist Father Edward Wolanski
• Monday, Jan. 9, 10 a.m-2:30 p.m., day of reflection led by Father Richard Vigoa
• Monday, Feb. 6, 10 a.m-2:30 p.m., “The peace of God which surpasses all understanding,” day of reflection led by Father Thomas Pulickal.
SAFE ENVIRONMENT
Virtus training online: You may register for the initial Virtus training session at www.virtus.org. Registration instructions in English at bit.ly/mia_virtus_eng; in Spanish at bit.ly/mia_virtus_spn. Once the initial training is complete, your account will be automatically activated. Training continues in the form of online monthly bulletins. For more information, contact Jan Rayburn, Safe Environment Coordinator, at jrayburn@theadom.org.
Sexual abuse by a priest, deacon, staff member or volunteer of the Church should be reported to the Archdiocese of Miami Office of Safe Environment Hotline. If you are the victim of sexual abuse, or any other crime, please contact local law enforcement, as well. Archdiocese of Miami Abuse Hotline: 1-866-802-2873. Florida Abuse Hotline: 1-800-962-2873.
SCHOOLS
St. Thomas University, Miami Gardens:
• Master of Science in Bioethics, https://bit.ly/STU-MS-Bioethics
• Spiritual Companionship Program, to grow deeper in the journey with God while also being formed for the ministry of spiritual companionship. sdeferrari@stu.edu, https://bit.ly/scpstu.
SEPI, maestría en Ministerio Pastoral Hispano, y cursos con o sin crédito académico para una capacitación cristiana en el ministerio pastoral, eclesial o personal. sepi.us, 305-279-2333.
SPIRITUAL
5 Nights of Fire, Jan. 16-20, 7:45-9:30 p.m., St. Louis, 7270 S.W. 120 St., Pinecrest. Four nights of eucharistic adoration and a charismatic Mass on the last night. Archbishop Thomas Wenski will kick off the first night. Priests also will be giving their personal testimony on the Eucharist. 305-238-7562, information@stlcatholic.org.
Charismatic group, Fridays, 7 p.m., St. Malachy, 6200 N. University Drive, Tamarac. Come, praise God, get infused by the Holy Spirit. 954-254-8416.
Friday of Fire, first Fridays, 8-9 p.m., Mother of Our Redeemer, 8445 N.W. 186th St., Miami. Bilingual. 305-829-6141.
Viernes de Fuego, primer viernes del mes, 8-9 p.m., Mother of Our Redeemer, 8445 N.W. 18 St., Miami. Bilingüe. 305-829-6141.
Morningstar Renewal Center, 7275 S.W. 124 St., Pinecrest. In person or via Zoom. Events require a fee, unless otherwise noted. 305-238-4367, info@morningstarrenewal.org, www.morningstarrenewal.org:
• Green Thumb Ministry: Help keep our gardens beautiful.
• Full Moon Labyrinth Prayer Walk, on full moon evenings at sunset, weather permitting; pray and reflect under the moonlight while enjoying acoustic music. Donations accepted.
• Cafecito with Jesus, Monday-Friday, noon, via Zoom. Five minutes of prayer and an inspirational thought to take into the rest of your day. http://bit.ly/msrc-Cafecito12pm
• SoulCore, an apostolate integrating core strengthening, stretching and functional movement with the prayers of the rosary. View recorded sessions of all four mysteries on our YouTube channel: http://bit.ly/yt-msrc-soulcore.
Coronilla de la Divina Misericordia por nuestros hijos, lunes a viernes, 3 p.m., por Zoom. Información: nuestroshijosm@gmail.com, www.orandopornuestroshijos.org.
VOCATIONS
Called, Jan. 13-15, Land of the Pierced Hearts, 20505 S.W. 256 St., Homestead. Vocational retreat for young men ages 18-35 with the Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary-Religious Brothers and Priests. Free. Room and meals provided. Registration: bit.ly/3UckXqI. Information: piercedhearts.org.
Vocations Awareness Weekend, March 10-12, St. John Vianney College Seminary, 2900 S.W. 87 Ave., Miami. For men ages 17-35 interested in learning about seminary life and priestly ministry. Prayer and fraternity with archdiocesan seminarians Bilingual. Register at https://bit.ly/1ADOMVAW. vocations@theadom.org, 305-762-1137.
Fin de semana vocacional, 10-12 de marzo, Seminario de St. John Vianney, 2900 S.W. 87 Ave., Miami. Para hombres de 17 a 35 años interesados en conocer la vida del seminario y el ministerio sacerdotal. Oración y fraternidad con los seminaristas de la Arquidiócesis de Miami. Bilingüe. Inscripción: bit.ly/1ADOMVAW. vocations@theadom.org, 305-762-1137.
VOLUNTEERS
Office of Detention Ministry needs priests and lay volunteers for one of the 30 correctional facilities in the archdiocese. Contact efarias@theadom.org for more information.
Ministerio de Prisiones necesita sacerdotes y voluntarios laicos para las 30 instituciones en la Arquidiócesis. Para información, escriba a efarias@theadom.org.
Seeking foster parents for unaccompanied minors, Catholic Charities provides case management, monthly stipend to help with the care of the refugee minor, continuing education and more. 305-883-3383, www.ccadm.org/urmp.
Se necesitan padres de acogida para menores sin acompañamiento. Caridades Católicas ofrece manejo de casos, estipendio mensual para ayudar con el cuidado del menor refugiado, educación continua, y más. 305-883-3383, www.ccadm.org/urmp
Respect Life seeks volunteers to serve in different capacities, according to their interests and abilities. https://respectlifemiami.org/volunteer.
Respeto a la Vida necesita voluntarios para servir en diferentes capacidades según sus intereses y habilidades. https://respectlifemiami.org/volunteer.
YOUTH AND YOUNG ADULTS
Catholic Young Professionals Miami, last Mondays, 7:30 p.m. Be inspired by successful professionals from diverse careers and let their faith enrich your own. 305-757-6241, www.facebook.com/CYPmiami, https://www.miamiarch.org/youngadults.
Online evening prayer, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 8-9 p.m., pray online together with other young adults and School Sisters of Notre Dame from across the U.S. and Canada. https://ssnd.org/events/12-20-22, sisters@ssnd.org, 314-325-6364.
We Adore, first Fridays, 8-10 p.m. St. Kieran, 3605 S. Miami Ave., Miami. Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, music, guided meditation, benediction and fellowship. www.stkierancatholicchurch.org.
