BALTIMORE | Archdiocese of Miami newspapers, its Let’s Talk blog, its podcasts and its archbishop all won awards for excellence from the Catholic Media Association, given at the annual gathering of Catholic journalists and media professionals and held June 6-9, 2023, in Baltimore.
La Voz Católica, the archdiocese’s Spanish-language newspaper, won second place as Spanish Publication of the Year for the second year in a row. It also won second place for Best Cover — Newspaper, for a photograph by freelancer Tom Tracy of a priest hugging someone affected by Hurricane Ian on Florida’s southwest coast.
A sampling of Archbishop Wenski’s monthly columns, published in the Florida Catholic, won first place for Best Regular Column by a Bishop or Archbishop. He won second place in the same category last year. Those same columns, published in La Voz, earned him a second place in the Best Regular Column category in Spanish.
The archdiocesan podcasts, Cuéntame Católico and What the Faith, Miami?, also won: first place for Cuéntame Católico for Best Podcast in Spanish — also for the second year in a row; and third place for What the Faith, Miami? for Best Podcast — Topical News.
The Let’s Talk blog, which is published and emailed to subscribers every Monday, also won third place in Best Blog — Expression of Faith.
In all, La Voz won 17 writing and photography awards, including five first places; and the Florida Catholic Miami edition won eight awards, including four first places.
One judge called La Voz “clearly a representation of a vitally strong Archdiocese of Miami... I found myself completely immersed with the beautiful activities and helpful resources available in the archdiocese.”
The newspaper is produced by a team of four: reporter Rocío Granados, managing editor Emilio de Armas, production manager Manolo Villaverde, and advertising manager Maritza Alvarez, with Florida Catholic editor Ana Rodriguez-Soto as executive editor.
Archbishop Wenski’s winning columns were titled, “Why is the governor going after children?”, “How can we prevent mass shootings?”, and “At Christmas, we find our roots.” The judges commented: “Hats off to the archbishop for tackling difficult issues such as immigration and gun violence. It is great that the Church continues to be a prophetic voice.”
The podcasts are produced under the auspices of the archdiocesan Office of Communications with the help of its digital media specialist, Maria Alejandra Rivas. Florida Catholic and La Voz staffers Rodriguez-Soto and Granados serve as hosts along with freelancer Cristina Cabrera Jarro. Granados and Cabrera Jarro do the final editing and production.
Of Cuéntame Católico, the judges wrote: “Each episode is interesting, containing content that is timely, relevant, and entertaining. The interviewers are very good in keeping the episode moving and consistently have good guests with compelling stories/information.”
Of What the Faith, Miami? the judges wrote: “This podcast has enthusiastic speakers and great sound quality. You can tell the guest speakers and interviewers are comfortable, casual, and having fun. This podcast is interesting and covers unique topics.”
The winning entry for the Let’s Talk blog — which is published in both English and Spanish — included contributions by Father Matthew Gomez, archdiocesan vocations director; Jesuit Father Eduardo Barrios; “Mass Explained” author Dan Gonzalez; St. Pius X parishioner Dolores McDiarmid; and Msgr. Jose Luis Hernando, a retired archdiocesan priest.
The judges said: “Let’s Talk is a valuable blog series that provides a practical outlook through everyday experience. The blog is an informative and engaging conversation that doesn’t assume too much of the reader. The greatest strength of the blog is the ability to meet the reader where they are.”
La Voz’s Granados won 10 awards, several of which she shared with Florida Catholic’s Rodriguez-Soto for their coverage of Archbishop Wenski’s objections to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ attempt to shut down shelters for unaccompanied minors, including one run by Catholic Charities.
The judges wrote: “Powerful hard-hitting punch to the gut of the migrant issue: The first paragraph quickly makes the point: Propaganda versus fact, political posturing versus legal logic, Church versus state. And who gets hurt? The children. Excellent headlines make the issue clear: ‘Florida governor, archbishop at odds.’ ‘Archbishop blasts DeSantis’ words.’ ‘Children, yes! Politics, no!’ And finally, ‘We all should be crying’.”
The articles regarding the controversy garnered first place for Best In-Depth Analysis (La Voz), Best Editorial on a Local Issue (Florida Catholic), Best Writing — Analysis (La Voz), and Best Writing — In-Depth (La Voz). They also garnered second places for Best Coverage — Immigration (Florida Catholic) and Best News Writing — Local/Regional Event (La Voz); and third place for Best Analysis/Background/Round-Up News Writing — The Gerard E. Sherry Award (Florida Catholic).
Granados won another first place for Best Reporting — On Cultural Heritage for her story on the 50th anniversary of Miami’s Shrine of Our Lady of Charity (La Ermita de la Caridad), which one judge called “reporting at its best! ... I felt I was physically there suffering along with Cubans! It’s a beautiful story
knowing that today, devotees are still praying for Cuba and immigrants who continue to arrive are praying for their countries in this national sanctuary.”
Granados shared two more first place awards. One with freelancer Anne DiBernardo for Best Coverage — Pro-Life Issues (La Voz), a group of articles on local pro-life efforts which the judges called “a well written exploration of the Catholic Church’s position on abortion, with very useful information about the help available to people dealing with an unexpected or unwanted pregnancy.”
And another with freelancer Tracy for Best News Writing on a Local or Regional Event (Florida Catholic) for their coverage of a possible “miracle in Miami,” including a related visit by a Venezuelan cardinal.
In all, Tracy won five awards for his writing and photography, including third places for Best Photograph — General News Photo (La Voz) for a Hurricane Ian photo and for Best Multiple Picture Package — News (La Voz) for the visit of the Venezuelan cardinal; and an honorable mention for Best Reporting on Social Justice Issues — Life and Dignity of the Human Person (La Voz) for his coverage of Archbishop Wenski’s visit to Everglades Correctional.
Another freelancer, Priscilla Greear, won three awards. First place for Best Reporting on a Special Age-Group — Children and Teens Younger than 18 (Florida Catholic), on the visit by a group of Belen students to the Mexican border. The judges called it “an inspiring and uplifting story ... A remarkable experience gently but forcibly told.”
Greear won second places for Best Feature Writing (Florida Catholic) for a story on how a new Frontline Ministry equips emergency responders to lean on faith; and for Best Reporting on Catholic Education (Florida Catholic) for a story on an imaginative book event at St. Louis Covenant School in Pinecrest, “A swirling world of books.” A judge praised the piece as “creatively and descriptively written!”
Freelancer Cabrera Jarro also won second place for Best Essay Reflecting on Faith Formation (La Voz) for an article on how the SouthEast Pastoral Institute (SEPI) serves Hispanics. The judges wrote that the article “distinctively develops the theme of support/accompaniment that must be made present for Hispanic immigrants ... Persuasive and informative.”
Cabrera also won an honorable mention for Reporting on Social Justice Issues — Call to Family, Community and Participation (La Voz) for her story on an artist and convert who spruced up the Nativity images in Coral Gables.
Freelancer Jim Davis won a second place for Best Reporting on Social Justice Issues — Option for the Poor and Vulnerable (La Voz), for his article on the 100th anniversary of the archdiocese’s St. Vincent de Paul Society. The judges called his writing “very engaging. ... a report on how important missionary activity is in the Church and how we are all called to be missionaries.”
Davis shared a third place with Granados for Best News Writing — National/International Event (La Voz) for articles on the “miracle in Miami,” the situation in Nicaragua and local reaction to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “All three stories were very well written. Especially good the way that they made international stories local. Bringing the distant home,” the judges wrote.
Granados won another third place for Best Personality Profile (La Voz) for her coverage of the 10th anniversary of the death of Miami Auxiliary Bishop Agustín Román. The judges wrote: “Well reported, with several helpful interviews. Gets to the accomplishments and also the interior life of the subject.”
The Catholic Media Association received 3,400 entries from its more than 800 members, including diocesan and national newspapers, magazines and wire services, freelancers, content creators and publication houses.
“I want to thank the staff of the Communications Office, and all the Florida Catholic and La Voz Católica freelancers, for all they do to contribute to the excellence of our communications efforts and to spreading the good news in and about our archdiocese,” said Rodríguez-Soto. “As you can see from the list of winners, there is no shortage of contributors to our award-winning ways. And I am especially grateful for the support we receive from the archbishop and our communications director, Mary Ross Agosta. Nothing that is so consistently excellent can be achieved without the talents, effort and dedication of an entire team.”
A complete list of the winning entries and judges’ comments is posted at miamiarch.org.
