BALTIMORE | Archdiocese of Miami newspapers, its Let’s Talk blog, its podcasts and its archbishop all won awards for excellence from the Catholic Media Association, given at the annual gathering of Catholic journalists and media professionals and held June 6-9, 2023, in Baltimore.

La Voz Católica, the archdiocese’s Spanish-language newspaper, won second place as Spanish Publication of the Year for the second year in a row. It also won second place for Best Cover — Newspaper, for a photograph by freelancer Tom Tracy of a priest hugging someone affected by Hurricane Ian on Florida’s southwest coast.

