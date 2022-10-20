Masks no longer required when giving Communion
In an Oct. 5, 2022, email to archdiocesan priests, Archbishop Thomas Wenski announced that “we can now forego the requirement that ministers of holy Communion (priests, deacons, and Extraordinary Ministers of Holy Communion) wear face coverings while distributing Communion.”
The requirement has been lifted, he said, because COVID is not as widespread as it has been during the past two years, and the archdiocese is only dealing with “isolated cases.”
“Of course, if someone feels the need to continue to wear a mask at Mass or in any gathering, they may do so,” the archbishop noted. “And anyone who feels sick with a respiratory illness should not distribute Communion for the sake of the common good.”
He added that he would wait until “after the flu season” before deciding whether to allow Communion to be offered under both species, bread and wine.
“Good hygiene – frequent washing of hands before and after Mass, etc. – should be part of our new normal,” Archbishop Wenski wrote.
“I would encourage you, especially those of you 50 or older, to have your flu shot and a COVID booster shot,” he added. “I also thank you for your cooperation in following the various protocols that we had put into place since the outbreak of the coronavirus since early March 2020.”
Contribute to Baby Bottle Drive
From Oct. 15 through Nov. 15, the Respect Life Ministry is holding its annual Baby Bottle Drive, where parishioners are asked to take an empty baby bottle home and return it filled with money. The donations raise funds for the archdiocese’s Pregnancy Help Centers, while also raising awareness about the Gospel of Life and promoting a personal commitment to building a culture of life in South Florida. The pastor-appointed respect life representative in each parish coordinates the drive, and the funds raised go to one of the three archdiocesan Pregnancy Help Centers assigned to each parish: South Dade, South Broward or Central Broward. The centers provide financial, spiritual and other support to women in crisis pregnancies. To participate in your parish’s bottle drive by making an online donation, visit respectlifemiami.org/baby-bottledrive. For more information or to schedule a Baby Bottle Drive in your parish, contact acuratalo@theadom.org.
Volunteers needed for prison ministry
The Office of Detention Ministry of the Archdiocese of Miami is looking for priests and lay volunteers for one of the 30 correctional facilities in Miami-Dade. For more information, please email Deacon Edgardo Farias at efarias@theadom.org.
All Souls Day Masses
Archbishop Thomas Wenski and Auxiliary Bishop Enrique Delgado will be celebrating Masses on All Souls Day, Nov. 2, at each of the archdiocese’s Catholic cemeteries. The Masses will begin at 10 a.m. at the parishes closest to the cemeteries. Archbishop Wenski will preside at Our Lady of Guadalupe, 11691 N.W. 25 St., Doral, which is located next to Our Lady of Mercy Cemetery. Bishop Delgado will preside at Our Lady Queen of Heaven, 1400 South State Road 7, North Lauderdale, which is located next to Our Lady Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For more information call 305-592-0521 in Miami-Dade or 954-972-1234 in Broward.
Celebrate Black Catholic History Month
On July 24, 1990, the National Black Catholic Clergy Caucus of the United States designated November as Black Catholic History Month to celebrate the long history and proud heritage of Black Catholics. Two commemorative dates fall within this month: St. Augustine’s birthday, Nov. 13, and St. Martin de Porres’ feast day, Nov. 3. November is also when Catholics celebrate the feasts of All Saints and All Souls, an occasion to recall in a special way the saints and souls of Africa and the African Diaspora. To mark these occasions, the archdiocese’s Office of Black Catholic Ministry invites the community to take part in a Mass on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 4:30 p.m. at St. Stephen Church, 6044 S.W. 19 St., Miramar, presided by Archbishop Thomas Wenski; and a Black Catholic History Month luncheon to take place Saturday, Nov. 19, at noon at St. Thomas University, 16401 N.W. 37 Ave., Miami Gardens.
Donation for the lunch is $50/person or $500/table of 10. A souvenir booklet also is being compiled to commemorate Black Catholic History Month. The Office of Black Catholics is looking for sponsors to advertise in the booklet. Those proceeds will help the office continue to provide leadership programs, workshops, and spiritual enhancements to the Black Catholic community. The deadline to advertise is Oct. 31, 2022. To request an advertising form, buy luncheon tickets or get more information, contact Katrenia Reeves-Jackman, 305-762-1120 (office), 305-915-9039 (cell) or email blackcatholicministry@theadom.org.
Legal Services COO named Citizenship Ambassador
Myriam Mézadieu, chief operating officer at Catholic Legal Services of the Archdiocese of Miami, has been chosen by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services as one of eight new USCIS Citizenship Ambassadors from around the United States. She will serve as ambassador for South Florida.
Ambassadors are naturalized immigrants with extensive leadership experience who serve as liaisons to promote citizenship among their communities. She is part of the first cohort of this initiative, which seeks to reach the approximately 9.1 million U.S. lawful permanent residents who are eligible to apply for citizenship but may lack the awareness or means to do so.
Mézadieu, a native of Haiti, began working for CLINIC — the Catholic Legal Immigration Network — after the 1991 coup d’état which sent Haitians fleeing to the Guantanamo Naval Base. She ran the daily operations of the Catholic Emergency Legal Aid project for Haitians and in 1994 co-founded, with her colleague Randy McGrorty, an organization that would become Catholic Legal Services of the Archdiocese of Miami.
“There are close to 1 million people eligible to naturalize in the state of Florida and over 600,000 in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale area alone,” Mézadieu told CLINIC in a profile published on their website. She said a meaningful part of her new role will be “reaching out to isolated communities to explain the benefits of U.S. citizenship for applicants and their children, how U.S. citizenship can help strengthen and reunite families.”
Mezadieu is one of two immigrants affiliated with CLINIC to be selected as ambassadors. Read the complete interview with both at https://bit.ly/Ambassadors_Mezadieu_CLINIC.
Local priest publishes book on human trafficking
Father Paul VI Karenga, parochial vicar at St. Mark the Evangelist Church in Southwest Ranches, has published a book, “A West African Model to Address Human Trafficking,” which is now available for purchase on Amazon, Springer Nature, and Barnes and Noble. The foreword, written by Archbishop Thomas Wenski, notes: “With discussion-provoking questions, this narrative is an eye-opening writing that will move readers from awareness to advocacy and action. The book awakens in readers a sense of moral responsibility in purchasing. I urge you therefore to use your consumer power by downloading an anti-trafficking app on your phone to scan the barcode of the items you buy. Our feedback on social media sites such as Yelp and Facebook can force unethical companies to take steps to ensure their supply chains are slavery-free. This would be your way to join in the fight. I hope this book is helpful in introducing this disturbing social issue.”
Clergy appointments
Archbishop Thomas Wenski has made the following appointments:
Effective Sept. 1, 2022:
Father Carlos Andres Reyes, Scalabrinians, to pastor, St. Vincent, Margate.
Father Hugo L. Santana Cardoso, Scalabrinians, to parochial vicar, St. Vincent, Margate.
Effective Oct. 13, 2022:
Father Edivaldo da Silva Oliveira to parochial vicar, St. James, North Miami.
Father Jaime Delgado to parochial vicar, Good Shepherd, Miami.
Effective Sept. 16, 2022:
Archbishop Wenski welcomed Father Oscar Regojo, who will be engaged in fulltime pastoral work for the Prelature of Opus Dei in Miami.
