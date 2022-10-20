Masks no longer required when giving Communion

In an Oct. 5, 2022, email to archdiocesan priests, Archbishop Thomas Wenski announced that “we can now forego the requirement that ministers of holy Communion (priests, deacons, and Extraordinary Ministers of Holy Communion) wear face coverings while distributing Communion.”

