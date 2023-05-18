Catholic Charities helping flood victims
Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Miami is accepting monetary donations to help provide food, replacement furniture, and other resources to families affected by the major floods that hit Broward and Miami-Dade counties in April 2023. To donate, visit: https://www.ccadm.org/.
Cemeteries host Memorial Day Masses
Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Miami are offering two Masses to commemorate Memorial Day on Monday, May 29. Archbishop Thomas Wenski will celebrate the Mass at 10 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 1500 S. State Road 7, North Lauderdale. Auxiliary Bishop Enrique Delgado will celebrate the Mass at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Cemetery, 11411 N.W. 25 St., Miami.
Eucharistic retreat set for June 6
The Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary invite the community to “I Will Always Be With You,” a eucharistic retreat in preparation for the solemnity of Corpus Christi. The retreat will take place June 6, from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., in the gym of St. Brendan High School, 2950 S.W. 87 Ave., Miami. Donation is $25. Visit: https://bit.ly/44NGsVj to register.
Great Vigil set for June 16
The Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary will host the annual Great Vigil at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 11691 N.W. 25 St., Doral. The vigil will begin Friday, June 16, at 8 p.m. with Archbishop Thomas Wenski celebrating Mass on the solemnity of the Most Sacred Heart.
The Mass will be offered for the sanctification of priests. The vigil will conclude with Mass at 1 a.m. Saturday, June 17, on the feast of the Immaculate Heart of Mary.
Priest not authorized by archdiocese
The Office of the Chancellor wants local Catholics to know that “Father” Andres Tirado does not have faculties in the Archdiocese of Miami and it is unknown whether he is a validly ordained priest. He is not authorized by the Catholic Church to perform sacraments, exorcisms or paid ministries. His ministry is neither recognized nor recommended by the Archdiocese of Miami.
Vincentians gathering in Miami
Miami’s Vincentian family is inviting the local and international community to the first International Vincentian Encounter, “Walking together with Mary and St. Vincent,” to be held June 30 to July 2 at the Centro de Espiritualidad Ignaciana (Ignatian Spirituality Center), 12190 S.W. 56 St., Miami. The Encounter will be offered in English and Spanish, with speakers including Vincentian Fathers Guillermo Campusano and Fabián Barrera, Sister Fanny Amanda Mora, of the Daughters of Charity of St. Vincent de Paul, and Lily De León, of the Association of the Immaculate Conception, Miami. The encounter will bring together all the branches of the Vincentian family, including the St. Vincent de Paul Society, the Association of the Miraculous Medal, Vincentian volunteers and MinuKids (Vincentian children who evangelize online). Non-Vincentians also are invited to get to know the works and spirituality behind the Vincentians’ 400-year history of serving the poor — including 100 years in the Archdiocese of Miami. Tickets can be purchased at https://bit.ly/42Svmg1. For more information, call the Ladies of Charity/Casa Maria del Caminante, at 786-614-5968 or 786-674-2359.
Earth, Wind & Fire highlight anniversary celebration
Earth, Wind & Fire will be the concert performers at the Archdiocese of Miami’s 65th Anniversary Gala, to be held Nov. 11, 2023. The anniversary celebration this year will be the first Destination Gala, taking place in Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic, the weekend of Nov. 9-12, 2023. Aside from the gala, mission work in the schools in La Romana is just one of the events planned for the weekend. All the funds raised through the gala will support Catholic education in the archdiocese, helping to brighten the future of generations to come. For information and to register, go to: www.adomdevelopment.org/65gala or call 305-762-1051.
Seminarians launch podcast
Seminarians at St. John Vianney College Seminary in Miami launched a podcast at the end of March called: “The Vianney Voice.” The podcast is hosted by Christopher Morales, a seminarian from the Diocese of St. Augustine, and Gabriel Campos, a seminarian from the Archdiocese of Miami. The podcast comes out every other Monday and will continue during the summer. Guests so far have included the seminary’s vice rector, Father Bryan Garcia, Bishop emeritus Felipe Estévez of St. Augustine, Father Matthew Gomez, archdiocesan vocations director, and fellow seminarians. The podcast is aimed at “discerners and all the people of God,” according to Morales. Episodes can be found at www.sjvcs.edu/thevianneyvoice.
Courage conference set for July 27-30
The annual Courage and EnCourage Conference, “Courageous Love Made Perfect: The Eucharist in Action,” will take place July 27-30 online and in person at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas. For information and registration, visit CourageRC.org/conference2023.
Local priest honored by Education Foundation
Father Michael Davis, pastor of St. Gregory the Great Parish in Plantation, has received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Catholic Education Foundation. The award was presented at the foundation’s 2023 Honors Night — the first since the pandemic — held April 26, 2023, in New York.
“It was an amazing event,” Father Davis said. “I was humbled to be among such outstanding educators. The honor of my life.” Before becoming a pastor, Father Davis served in four South Florida archdiocesan high schools as well as St. John Vianney College Seminary.
He has taught students in elementary, high school, and college, and from 2002 to 2008 served as teacher, principal and president of Archbishop Coleman Carroll High School in Miami.
Clergy appointments
Archbishop Thomas Wenski has made the following appointments:
Effective June 12, 2023:
Father Saul Araujo, parochial vicar, St. Katharine Drexel, Weston.
Father Rikinson Bantou, temporary parochial vicar, St. Paul the Apostle, Lighthouse Point.
Father Sebastian Grisales, parochial vicar, St. Thomas the Apostle, Miami.
Father Gustavo Santos, parochial vicar, St. John Neumann, Miami.
Father Andrew Vitrano-Farinato, parochial vicar, St. Louis, Pinecrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.