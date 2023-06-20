Clergy appointments
Archbishop Thomas Wenski has made the following appointments:
Effective June 12, 2023:
Father Ernest Biriruka, to pastor, St. Sebastian, Fort Lauderdale
Father Julio de Jesus, to pastor, St. John XXIII, Miramar
Father Juan Alberto Gomez, to administrator, Our Lady Queen of Martyrs, Fort Lauderdale
Father Paul VI Karenga, to administrator, Our Lady of Mercy, Deerfield Beach
Father Yonhatan Londoño, to administrator, St. Benedict, Hialeah
Father Ivan Rodriguez, to pastor, Our Lady of the Lakes, Miami Lakes
Father Cesar Betancourt, to parochial vicar, Our Lady of the Lakes, Miami Lakes
Father Fernando Carmona, to parochial vicar, Our Lady of Lourdes, Miami
Father Carlos Céspedes-Serrano, to parochial vicar, St. Patrick, Miami Beach
Father Esteker Elyse, in residence, St. James, North Miami
Father Dariel Fong, to parochial vicar, St. Mark, Southwest Ranches
Father Pedro Freitez, to parochial vicar, St. Brendan, Miami
Father Victor Garcia, to fulltime at Metropolitan Tribunal and in residence, Holy Family, North Miami
Father Mebounou Gbedey, to parochial vicar, St. Rose of Lima, Miami Shores
Father P.J. Naughton, to parochial vicar, St. Anthony, Fort Lauderdale
Father Hector Perez, to parochial vicar, Nativity, Hollywood
Father Antonio Tupiza, to parochial vicar, Our Lady of Guadalupe, Doral
Father Jeremy R. Lully, to higher studies
Father Alberto Chavez, to higher studies
Father Flavio Montes to sick leave
Msgr. James Fetscher to retirement
Father Kenneth Whittaker to retrirement
Effective July 1, 2023:
Father Luis Alberto Cruz Baerga, Piarists, to pastor, St. John the Apostle, Hialeah
Father Hector Angel Perez, to pastor, St. Catherine of Siena, Miami
Father Alberto Paima Bardales Petroff, to administrator, St. John the Baptist, Fort Lauderdale
Father Paul Attah Nsiah, to parochial vicar, St. Brendan, Miami
Father Edgardo “Gary” de los Santos, to parochial vicar, St. Ambrose, Deerfield Beach
Father Félix Ganuza Arbizu, Piarists, to parochial vicar, St. John the Apostle, Hialeah
Father Julio Fernandez Triana, to parochial vicar, St. Hugh, Coconut Grove
Father Jesse Adam “Paul” Pierce, to parochial vicar, St. Bonaventure, Davie
Father Juan Lazaro Velez Gonzalez, to parochial vicar, St. Timothy, Miami
LEAVING ARCHDIOCESE
Father Armando Tolosa
Scholarships available for Catholic schools
StepUp for Students has now opened its portal to new and returning families to apply for the Family Empowerment Scholarship (SES). A new law that takes effect July 1, 2023, expands eligibility for all K-12 students, regardless of household income, and converts the scholarship into education savings accounts, or “ESAs”. The law also creates a new program called the Personalized Education Program, or "PEP". This education savings account program allows parents to customize the education of students who are not attending public or private schools full-time. All families are encouraged to apply for these scholarships. For more information, go to www.stepupforstudents.org.
2023 Culture of Life Conference
This year's Florida Culture of Life Conference will be hosted by the Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee and held Oct. 13-14, 2023 at St. Sylvester Parish in Gulf Breeze. This annual conference, jointly sponsored by the State Pro-Life Coordinating Committee and the Florida Catholic Conference, highlights Church teachings on issues of importance to the Catholic Church, and promotes dialogue, so that all life from conception to natural death is protected in law and welcomed in love. Topics will include the Church’s response to the death penalty, abortion, human trafficking, and mental health. All ministry leaders, parishioners, and community members who seek to become more effective witnesses to the culture of life are invited to this event. More information, including the conference schedule and speakers, can be found at https://ptdiocese.org/culture-of-life-conference. Registration is available online.
