New Archdiocese of Miami school principals pose with their Serenity Prayer placards at the conclusion of their commissioning Mass at St. Martha Church in Miami Shores on July 6, 2023. From left to right are Jacqueline Schuck from St. Bernadette School in Hollywood, Arlee Pabustan from St. Helen School in Fort Lauderdale, Joanna Morris from Basilica School of St. Mary Star of the Sea in Key West, Kevin Molina from Archbishop Edward McCarthy High School in Southwest Ranches, and Amanda Delgado from Sts. Peter and Paul School in Miami. Behind them is the Mass celebrant, Father Matthew Gomez, archdiocesan director of vocations.
St. John Neumann Parish, 12125 S.W. 107 Ave., Miami, will host an international exhibition, “Eucharistic Miracles in the World,” designed and created by the Servant of God Carlo Acutis. The exhibit will run from July 28 to Aug. 1. More information at www.miracolieucaristici.org.
Mass for persons with special needs
All are invited to take part in a healing Mass for persons with special needs and their caretakers, to be celebrated Friday, Aug. 4, at 11 a.m. at St. Pius X Church, 2500 N.E. 33 Ave. (A1A), Fort Lauderdale, 33305. Call 954-695-1609.
Pregnancy Help Center blessing
The community is invited to join Archbishop Thomas Wenski and the Respect Life Ministry for the blessing of the new South Dade Pregnancy Help Center, Saturday, Aug. 5, at 10 a.m. at Offices in the Park, 7385 S.W. 87 Ave., Miami. Please register to attend, at this link: bit.ly/4409srP.
Nuevo programa, ‘Presencia Real,’ por Radio Paz
Radio Paz ha comenzado un nuevo programa audiovisual para emprender un camino de aprendizajes, vivencias y sobre todo de experiencias que nos acerquen más a Jesús, reconociendo su presencia real, cuerpo, sangre, alma y divinidad, en la Eucaristía. Únete al Avivamiento Eucarístico y disfruta de entrevistas con sacerdotes de la Arquidiócesis de Miami y adoradores de nuestra Iglesia católica. Todos los martes, a las 6 p.m., por YouTube @presenciarealoficial. Para más información, llame a Rafa Herrera, 305-979-0817, o envíe un correo electrónico a presenciarealoficial@gmail.com.
Italian, Flemish masterworks coming to Belen
A rare, private collection of paintings, on exhibit for the first time in the United States, is coming to Belen Jesuit Prep in Miami. Frascione Arte in Florence, Italy, will present “Faith, Beauty, and Devotion,” an art exhibit featuring 30 sacred and secular artworks by Italian and Flemish Masters from the Medieval, Renaissance, and Baroque periods. The exhibit will open Saturday, Sept. 16, at 7:30 p.m., at the Olga M. & Carlos A. Saladrigas Art Gallery at Belen Jesuit Preparatory School, 500 S.W. 127 Ave., Miami. It includes works by Jacopo Tintoretto, Francesco Botti, Peter Paul Rubens and Jan Wildens, and the Circle of Caravaggio. The Saladrigas Gallery will present ongoing educational programs and events from the exhibit’s opening through Art Basel/ Miami Art Week 2023. The exhibit will close Dec. 16, 2023. Check the Gallery website, www.belenjesuit.org/exhibition, for ongoing exhibition hours.
Get the most trusted Catholic news, along with stories that build a culture of life, and commentary based on the teaching of the Magisterium delivered directly to your inbox from Florida Catholic Media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.