New archdiocesan principals

Miami new principals

New Archdiocese of Miami school principals pose with their Serenity Prayer placards at the conclusion of their commissioning Mass at St. Martha Church in Miami Shores on July 6, 2023. From left to right are Jacqueline Schuck from St. Bernadette School in Hollywood, Arlee Pabustan from St. Helen School in Fort Lauderdale, Joanna Morris from Basilica School of St. Mary Star of the Sea in Key West, Kevin Molina from Archbishop Edward McCarthy High School in Southwest Ranches, and Amanda Delgado from Sts. Peter and Paul School in Miami. Behind them is the Mass celebrant, Father Matthew Gomez, archdiocesan director of vocations.

