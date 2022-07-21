Plans set for Our Lady of Charity celebration

The National Shrine of Our Lady of Charity invites the faithful to take part in the preparations for and celebration of the feast day of Cuba’s patroness, Sept. 8, 2022. This year’s theme is “There is no homeland without charity.” 

MIA Play like a champion award

Miami-area trainers stand with Valarie Lloyd, who holds the "Play like a Champion Today" plaque, and her archdiocesan colleague, Frank Ramos, third from left, at the 2022 Play Like a Champion Sports Leadership Conference. Lloyd and Ramos accepted the plaque on behalf of all Catholic school trainers in the Archdiocese of Miami.
vows 1

Sister Lizeth Guadalupe Manrique Musico, third from right, poses with her fellow religious who work in Miami after making her final profession as a Claretian Missionary, May 31, 2022 at St. Timothy Church in Miami. La Hermana Lizeth Guadalupe Manrique Músico, tercera desde la derecha, se retrata con sus compañeras religiosas que trabajan en Miami después de hacer su profesión perpetua como Misionera Claretiana, el 31 de mayo de 2022 en la iglesia St. Timothy en Miami.
vows 2

Sister Lizeth Guadalupe Manrique Musico, right, professes her final vows as a Claretian Missionary in front of her provincial superior, Sister Vivian Gonzalez, May 31, 2022 at St. Timothy Church in Miami.

Tags

