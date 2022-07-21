Sister Lizeth Guadalupe Manrique Musico, third from right, poses with her fellow religious who work in Miami after making her final profession as a Claretian Missionary, May 31, 2022 at St. Timothy Church in Miami. La Hermana Lizeth Guadalupe Manrique Músico, tercera desde la derecha, se retrata con sus compañeras religiosas que trabajan en Miami después de hacer su profesión perpetua como Misionera Claretiana, el 31 de mayo de 2022 en la iglesia St. Timothy en Miami.
Sister Lizeth Guadalupe Manrique Musico, right, professes her final vows as a Claretian Missionary in front of her provincial superior, Sister Vivian Gonzalez, May 31, 2022 at St. Timothy Church in Miami.
Miami-area trainers stand with Valarie Lloyd, who holds the "Play like a Champion Today" plaque, and her archdiocesan colleague, Frank Ramos, third from left, at the 2022 Play Like a Champion Sports Leadership Conference. Lloyd and Ramos accepted the plaque on behalf of all Catholic school trainers in the Archdiocese of Miami.
The National Shrine of Our Lady of Charity invites the faithful to take part in the preparations for and celebration of the feast day of Cuba’s patroness, Sept. 8, 2022. This year’s theme is “There is no homeland without charity.”
The traditional novena will begin Tuesday, Aug. 30, and conclude Wednesday, Sept. 7, with Masses Monday through Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. at the shrine, 3609 S. Miami Ave., Miami. Prayers each day for a special intention and the Mass will be organized by different parishes of the archdiocese.
The motorcade/procession with the pilgrim statue will take place Saturday, Sept. 3, beginning at 10 a.m. at the shrine and continuing through Miami streets, visiting emblematic places and parishes of the city.
The artistic vigil in honor of Our Lady of Charity will take place Wednesday, Sept. 7, from 9 p.m. to midnight at the shrine.
The Mass in honor of her feast day will take place Thursday, Sept. 8, beginning at 8 p.m. on the grounds of the shrine with Archbishop Thomas Wenski presiding. Rosary begins at 6 p.m., followed by procession with the image of Our Lady of Charity at 7 p.m.
Archdiocesan laity accept sports award
The Archdiocese of Miami has been given the 2022 Jack Mack Champions for Children Award for helping to elevate the culture around sports and athletics in Catholic schools.
The award was presented by the Play Like a Champion Educational Series during a June 17 banquet at the University of Notre Dame. Accepting the award were two archdiocesan lay leaders.
One of the recipients was Valarie Lloyd, dean of students for Msgr. Edward Pace High School in Miami Gardens, as well as moderator of athletics for the archdiocese. She proposed and launched the archdiocesan partnership with Play Like a Champion.
“Valarie is a gift to the children of Miami and our community,” said Kristin Sheehan, program director for Play Like a Champion. “Her exemplary commitment sets her apart as a key thought leader in Catholic youth sports.”
Also honored was Frank Ramos, physical education teacher at St. Theresa School in Coral Gables. Ramos, who has served Miami Catholic schools for 54 years, accepted the award on behalf of physical education teachers across the archdiocese.
The archdiocese has worked with Play Like a Champion since 2017 to elevate sport culture for its students. Before each athletic season, local trainers hold workshops for coaches and parents to foster a faith-based sports environment.
The partnership began by training elementary and middle school coaches in Play Like a Champion’s philosophy of coaching as ministry. The program expanded to elementary school parents — Parent Like a Champion — in 2018, then high school coaches — Coaching for Character — the following year. Finally, middle school students took part in the Play Like a Champion physical education curriculum in 2021.
Play Like a Champion praised the archdiocese for its commitment to a quote by Pope Francis: “Sports in a community can be an optimal missionary tool, where the Church comes close to each person and helps him or her to excel and to encounter Jesus Christ.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.