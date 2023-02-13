Catholic Relief Services accepting donations for Turkey, Syria quake relief

Catholic Relief Services is accepting donations for relief and long-term recovery in Turkey and Syria, where a series of strong earthquakes killed at least 20,000 people and injured more than 40,000.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.