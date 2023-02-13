Catholic Relief Services accepting donations for Turkey, Syria quake relief
Catholic Relief Services is accepting donations for relief and long-term recovery in Turkey and Syria, where a series of strong earthquakes killed at least 20,000 people and injured more than 40,000.
A 7.8 magnitude earthquake as measured by the U.S. Geological Survey hit southern Turkey before dawn Feb. 6, 2023,, wreaking havoc in large areas of neighboring Syria. It was followed by what the geological survey said was a separate 7.5 magnitude earthquake, less than 12 hours later some 60 miles away.
Chaldean Catholic Bishop Antoine Audo of Aleppo told Vatican News that he had never seen such destruction in war-torn Syria. “There was a strong fear and now the people are in the street, in the cold and under the rain,” he said. “There is damage everywhere, even in the cathedral. The libraries are destroyed, the houses crumbled. It’s an apocalyptic situation.”
Reacting to the “heartbreaking scenes” of death and destruction, the chairman of the U.S. bishops’ international policy committee urged U.S. Catholics and all people of good will to pray for the victims in Turkey and Syria and to give generously to those in need. “I join with our Holy Father Pope Francis in praying for the souls of the departed as we mourn the loss of so many lives,” said the committee’s chair, Bishop David J. Malloy of Rockford, Illinois.
CRS is supporting local partners like Caritas Syria in Aleppo and Latakia, and Caritas Anatolia in Turkey in coordination with local authorities to bring those displaced by the earthquakes to safe, open spaces and provide them with hot meals and clothing. Support to meet evolving needs include safe shelter, access to food, hygiene supplies and winter items.
To donate, visit: https://www.crs.org/earthquake-response, by phone at 1-877-HELP-CRS, or by check: Earthquake Response, P.O. Box 5200, Harlan, IA 51593-0700.
Ash Wednesday Masses
Archbishop Thomas Wenski and Auxiliary Bishop Enrique Delgado will both be celebrating Ash Wednesday Masses on Feb. 22. Archbishop Wenski will celebrate Mass at 12:10 p.m. at St. Anthony Church, 901 N.E. Second St., Fort Lauderdale, and Bishop Delgado will celebrate the 12:10 p.m. Mass at Gesu Church, 118 N.E. Second St., in downtown Miami. The public is welcome to attend.
Rethinking Justice workshops
Archbishop Thomas Wenski will be leading two workshops on Rethinking Justice, one in English on Monday, Feb. 20, from 7 to 9 p.m. at St. Mary Cathedral, 7525 N.W. Second Ave., Miami, and the other in Spanish on Monday, Feb. 27, also from 7 to 9 p.m. at St. Elizabeth of Hungary, 3331 N.E. 10 Terrace, Pompano Beach. The workshops will focus on how Catholic social teaching is central to the faith and why it is important for Catholics to do justice, as well as suggest practical ways to live out this call. Dinner will be provided at both. To register for the English one, go to http://conta.cc/3ITeYou. To register for the Spanish one, go to conta.cc/3Xi5kjM. For more information, contact sdiaz@theadom.org.
Job fair coming
The Archdiocese of Miami will be hosting a job fair Saturday, March 18, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Archbishop McCarthy High School’s Student Center, 5451 South Flamingo Road, Southwest Ranches. The positions available include teachers at Catholic schools. For more information, contact igmolina@theadom.org.
Appointments
Archbishop Thomas Wenski has made the following appointments:
Effective Feb. 14, 2023:
• Father Edivaldo Da Silva Oliveira to fulltime chaplain, Archbishop McCarthy High School, Southwest Ranches, and in residence at St. David Parish, Davie.
Effective Feb. 15, 2023:
• Father Edwin Diesen to parochial vicar, St. James, North Miami
• Father Luis Pavon to parochial vicar and Florida International University Campus Ministry, St. Agatha, Miami
• Father Enzo Rosario Prendes to parochial vicar, Immaculate Conception, Hialeah
• Father Darwin Ramirez to parochial vicar, Sts. Peter and Paul, Miami
• Father Pedro Torres Samudio to parochial vicar, St. John XXIII, Miramar
• Father Ivan Toledo to parochial vicar, St. Joachim, Miami.
