The annual celebration of the feast day of Our Lady of Charity, patroness of Cuba and co-patroness of the Archdiocese of Miami, will take place Friday, Sept. 8, at 8 p.m. at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Charity, 3609 S. Miami Ave., Miami, with a Mass presided by Archbishop Thomas Wenski. The rosary will begin at 6 p.m., following by the procession with the image at 7 p.m. The theme this year is “Under the Protection of Our Mother of Charity.” Events leading up to the feast are as follows:
• Aug. 24-26, annual radio marathon to raise funds for the shrine
• Aug. 30-Sept. 7, novena to Our Lady of Charity; each day dedicated to praying for a special intention related to the needs of Cubans, with representatives from different parishes presiding over the evening liturgy
• Saturday, Sept. 2, image of Our Lady of Charity will embark on a pilgrimage throughout Miami Dade County, stopping at emblematic locations where prayers for special intentions will take place
• Thursday, Sept. 7, 9 p.m.-midnight, artistic vigil with local artists at the shrine, concluding with “mañanitas”
• Friday, Sept. 8, 7 a.m.-5 p.m., shrine open for devotions to Cuba’s patroness.
• Saturday, Sept. 9, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., pilgrimages to Our Lady of Charity at the shrine.
The World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly will be celebrated Sunday, Sept. 10. The U.S. bishops have approved the transfer of this celebration to the first weekend after Labor Day, to coincide with National Grandparents (and the Elderly) Day in the U.S. as many local communities, schools, and parishes have celebrated for some time. Pope Francis has announced the theme for the 2023 celebration as “His mercy is from age to age” (Lk 1:50). The Vatican has released new resources for celebrating, including a message from the Holy Father and a ministry toolkit. Find them here: bit.ly/47wEmdR.
Miami premiere: LaRocca’s Mass of the Americas
Richard Carrillo, a choir director at St. John Neumann Parish in Miami, is planning the South Florida premiere of Frank LaRocca’s Mass of the Americas as part of his doctoral dissertation in choral conducting, and to “help draw people closer to the Eucharist and deeper into their love of the liturgy.” The local premiere of this acclaimed Mass will take place Tuesday, Oct. 3, at 7 p.m., at Epiphany Church, 8235 S.W. 57 Ave., Miami. This Mass was conceived as a twinned tribute to the Immaculate Conception (U.S. patroness) and Our Lady of Guadalupe (patroness of Mexico and the Americas). It elevates much-loved Mexican folk hymns to Mary and includes possibly the first Ave Maria hymn ever composed in Nahuatl, the Aztec language in which she spoke to St. Juan Diego. The Mass will be performed by at least 80 singers including members of the archdiocese’s Festival Choir, the Frost School Chorale and the University of St. Thomas choir. For more information, call 832-239-7523 or email racarrillo83@gmail.com.
Celebrate archdiocese’s 65th anniversary
The Archdiocese of Miami will be celebrating its 65th anniversary this fall, and planning is underway for the following events, so save the date:
• Saturday, Oct. 7: 65th anniversary Mass, 5:30 p.m., St. Mary Cathedral, 7525 N.W. Second Ave., Miami.
• Sunday, Oct. 22: Solemn Vespers and Pontifical and archdiocesan honors, 5 p.m., St. Mary Cathedral.
• Saturday, Nov. 11: 65th anniversary Gala and Concert, 6:30 p.m., Miami Beach Convention Center, with a special performance by Earth, Wind and Fire. Funds raised go to support Catholic education.
Also part of the celebration: Reaching Souls Through Soles, a mission project to benefit two schools in La Romana, Dominican Republic, coordinated by Catholic school students here. Seeking $25 donations to provide new shoes to students in those schools; sponsors also can send those students a message of hope to be delivered with the shoes in October.
