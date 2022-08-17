New ministry for frontline workers

St. Augustine Church in Coral Gables has partnered with several other Miami-Dade County churches to sponsor Frontline Ministry, a faith formation ministry for workers in frontline professions such as law enforcement, military, firefighters and public safety telecommunicators.

