St. Augustine Church in Coral Gables has partnered with several other Miami-Dade County churches to sponsor Frontline Ministry, a faith formation ministry for workers in frontline professions such as law enforcement, military, firefighters and public safety telecommunicators.
The goal of Frontline Ministry is to help frontline workers to grow in knowledge and understanding of the Catholic faith, ultimately guiding them to lean on God’s strength when they simply cannot overcome difficult obstacles alone.
Frontline Ministry will meet third Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. The first meeting took place Aug. 18 at St. Augustine Church. Upcoming meetings will take place: Sept. 15 at St. Mary Cathedral, Miami; Oct. 20 at St. Louis Church, Pinecrest; Nov. 17 at St. Michael the Archangel Church, Miami; and Dec. 15 at Church of the Little Flower in Coral Gables. For more information, email frontline@saintaugustinechurch.org.
Retreat for adult children of divorce
The archdiocesan Secretariat for Parish Life will be hosting a healing retreat for adult children of divorced and separated parents Sept. 10 and 11, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the Pastoral Center, 9401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami Shores. This Life-Giving Wounds retreat is for anyone seeking a greater understanding of the wound left by their parents’ divorce or separation, advice concerning love and trust of others, and an experience of Christ and community that will lead to greater self-knowledge and healing. Cost is $149.99 per person. Register: https://conta.cc/3tHGDjU. Lodging information: https://conta.cc/3vuzpkj.
Safe Haven for Newborns gets license tag
Those wishing to support A Safe Haven for Newborns can now get a Florida license tag to put on their cars. In addition to the revenue the tag will generate to fund the many programs A Safe Haven offers to girls and women in distress, it also will help create a greater awareness of the need to end infant abandonment. The tag will be available at all vehicle registration offices across the state. For more information, go to https://asafehavenfornewborns.com.
