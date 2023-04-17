Florida bishops oppose anti-immigration bill
An anti-immigration bill making its way through the legislature is being opposed by Florida’s bishops:
Senate Bill 1718 has been approved by the Senate Rules Committee, and a companion House Bill 1617 has yet to be heard by its first committee of reference.
“These bills unfairly target the immigrant community in Florida as well as those who devote themselves to assisting them. Criminalizing the mere transport of undocumented people within Florida will have far-reaching negative consequences in the business and church communities.”
Pray for vocations
The Vocations Office is beginning a campaign to pray a Hail Mary a day for vocations. “We know that there is a need for men and women to answer the Lord’s call, so we take Jesus’ advice: ‘Ask the master of the harvest to send out laborers for his harvest,’” said Father Matthew Gomez, vocations director. “What better way to ask the master of the harvest to send out laborers than by asking his mother?” Prayer cards are available in the Vocations Office. Email vocations@theadom.org to request them or pick them up in the Pastoral Center, 9401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami.
Courage meetings resume
Meetings of the Broward Courage group have resumed. Courage is an official ministry of the Catholic Church for adults with same-sex attraction who want to lead chaste lives. Call 571-294-5933.
Come to the Great Vigil
The Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary invite everyone to celebrate the Great Vigil at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 11691 N.W. 25 St., Doral. The vigil will begin with Mass on the solemnity of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus at 8 p.m. Friday, June 16, celebrated by Archbishop Thomas Wenski and offered for the sanctification of priests. It will conclude with Mass on the feast of the Immaculate Heart of Mary at 1 a.m. on Saturday, June 17. More information at piercedhearts.org.
Beware of scammers
The Archdiocese of Miami is still hearing reports of scammers impersonating Archbishop Thomas Wenski and some of our priests on Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms, as well as via texts and phone calls. Please be aware that no archdiocesan priest or bishop will ever contact you directly asking for money, gift cards or anything else. If you, your friends, family, or parish staff receive a direct message from anyone impersonating Archbishop Wenski or one of our priests, please do not respond.
Report the fake account immediately to the social media platform and let the archdiocesan Communications Office know by emailing mrivas@theadom.org. Impersonator scams also should be reported to the Federal Trade Commission by calling 1-877-382-4357; or Florida’s Consumer Protection Division, 1-866-966-7226. Find out more about the types of scams making the rounds at myfloridalegal.com.
