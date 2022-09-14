The Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary invite everyone to a Eucharistic Marian Congress with the theme, “Be Not Afraid: The Two Hearts Will Triumph,” to be held Oct. 7-9 at the DoubleTree by Hilton & Miami Airport Convention Center, Miami. Internationally renowned speakers include Archbishop Thomas Wenski; Mother Adela Galindo, foundress of the Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary; Father Josh Johnson, of the Diocese of Baton Rouge; and Antonia Acutis, Mother of Blessed Carlos Acutis, who was beatified in Assisi Oct. 10, 2020. This Millennial youth used his computer skills to influence the world with his love for the Eucharist. The event is multilingual. Simultaneous interpretation will be available. Mass will be celebrated each day. Donation for the weekend is $75 per person. Free entrance on Friday. To register, go here: https://bit.ly/3ROg8Dc.
Culture of Life Conference
The Diocese of St. Petersburg will host the state of Florida’s annual Culture of Life Conference, Oct. 14-15, 2022, at the Bethany Center in Lutz. The conference brings together parish and school ministry leaders, volunteers, young adults, clergy, religious, and all people of good will who care about transforming the culture so that all life from conception to natural death is protected in law and welcomed in love. Any faithful Catholic who attends will be more deeply formed in the Church’s teaching, as well as inspired and equipped to understand, engage with, and respond to some of the most pressing issues of the culture. This year’s topics include: Gender Ideology and Youth: A Catholic Response; Walking with Moms in Need; Care at the End of Life; Ending the Use of the Death Penalty in Florida; and Human Trafficking: What the Church Can Do. Saturday’s opening talk, Called to Something Greater: Renewing our Political Commitments, addresses the culture of life including the preeminent concern of abortion, and will be presented by Michael Sheedy, executive director of the Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops. The conference will conclude with the celebration of Mass. For more information, go to: www.dosp.org/culture-of-life-conference/.
