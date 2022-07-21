COMMUNITY
Knights of Columbus blood drive, Tuesday, July 26, 3-8 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall (next to Immaculata-La Salle athletic field), 3601 S. Miami Ave., Miami. 786-853-4120, Oneblood.org.
And the Word Was God, paintings by South Florida artist Daniel Marosi, through Sept. 16, Rev. Jorge A. Sardiñas Gallery, main library, St. Thomas University, 16401 N.W. 37 Ave., Miami Gardens. Free. Call for exhibit hours. 305-628-6769, www.stu.edu/library, imedina@stu.edu.
FAITH EDUCATION
SEPI, maestría en Ministerio Pastoral Hispano, y cursos con o sin crédito académico para una capacitación cristiana en el ministerio pastoral, eclesial o personal. 305-279-2333, formation@sepi.us, sepi.us. Próximos cursos:
• Jesús Liberador y su comunidad de fe, 26 de julio-13 de septiembre, martes y jueves, 7:30-10:30 p.m. $310/con crédito; $95/sin crédito.
• Sinodalidad y ministerio, 12-14 de agosto presencial en St. Thomas the Apostle, 7377 S.W. 64 St., Miami, y en línea después. $310/con crédito; $95 sin crédito; $35 del 12-14 de agosto solamente.
• María en la fe católica, 3-31 de agosto, miércoles, 7:30-10:30 p.m. $110/con crédito; $35/sin crédito.
Dios proveerá, martes, 16 de agosto, 7 p.m., Centro de Espiritualidad Ignaciana, 12190 S.W. 56 St. (Miller Drive), Miami. Para laicos interesados en comprender la relación entre Dios, la historia y nosotros. Inscripciones: 305-596-0001, ceimiami.org.
CONCERTS
Adore Night, Thursday, July 28, 8 p.m., Good Shepherd chapel, 14187 S.W. 72 St., Miami. musical night for all ages with Adore Praise and Worship Band. adoreworship.music@gmail.com.
MARRIAGE ENRICHMENT
Retiro de matrimonios, 6 y 7 de agosto, MorningStar Renewal Center, 7275 S.W. 124 St., Miami. Invita St. Patrick, Miami Beach. $325/pareja. 305-531-1124, stpatrickmiamibeach.com.
Retrouvaille weekend for couples, Sept. 30-Oct. 2, Casa SEPI, 7700 S.W. 56 St., Miami. For married couples facing challenges in their relationship, to held them restore their marriage and build a loving relationship. 305-915-4607, Miami@retrouvaille.org, www.helpourmarriage.org.
Natural Family Planning, Creighton Model, a medically safe, morally acceptable and highly effective method of both postponing and achieving pregnancy. 1-800-745-8252, www.register.ccli.org
Planificación familiar natural, Modelo Creighton, método seguro desde el punto de vista médico, aceptable desde la moral, y muy eficaz tanto para posponer como para lograr el embarazo. 1-800-745-8252, www.register.ccli.org
MARRIAGE PREPARATION
Transformed in Love: Official Archdiocesan marriage preparation program. Couples must attend entire program both days to receive their certificate of completion. 305-762-1127, sdiaz@theadom.org. Upcoming dates: Aug. 27 and 28, St. Mark Parish Hall, 5601 S. Flamingo Road, Southwest Ranches. Register at: conta.cc/3oBz6kh. Information: 305-762-1236, acaballero@theadom.org.
Camino, archdiocesan marriage preparation program for couples preparing to receive the sacrament of matrimony. Location: Msgr. Edward Pace High School, Miami Gardens. Cost: $175/couple. Upcoming weekends: Aug. 27-28, Oct. 1-2. Register at: www.caminodelmatrimonio.org, 305-226-4664.
Camino del Matrimonio, programa de preparación matrimonial ofrecido por la Arquidiócesis de Miami. Lugar: Msgr. Edward Pace High School, Miami Gardens. Costo: $175/pareja. Próximas fechas: 6 y 7 de agosto; 17 y 18 de septiembre. Inscripción: www.caminodelmatrimonio.org, 305-226-4664, caminodelmatrimonio@gmail.com.
Planificación Familiar Natural, martes, 20 de septiembre, 7:30 p.m., en línea. Inscríbase en: https://conta.cc/3PEqNzM. Satisface el requerimiento para la preparación matrimonial. 305-762-1123, bmadhosingh@theadom.org.
Natural Family Planning, Thursday, Sept. 22, 7:30 p.m., online. Register at: https://conta.cc/3NsF010. Free. Satisfies marriage preparation requirement for an NFP class. 305-762-1123, bmadhosingh@theadom.org.
MASSES
Misa en español, comienza el 7 de agosto, todos los domingos, Christ the King, 16000 S.W. 112 Ave., Perrine. 305-238-2485, https://ctkcatholicmiami.com.
Silver Rose, Sunday, Aug. 14, 5:30 p.m., St. Hugh, 3460 Royal Road, Coconut Grove. Knights of Columbus, Miami Council 1726, sponsors Silver Rose in honor of life and Our Lady of Guadalupe. Only showing in Dade County. Escorted by Knights on Bikes and 4th Degree Honor Guard. m-spinola@comcast.net.
RETREATS
Retiro Ignaciano para matrimonios, 5-7 de agosto, Centro de Espiritualidad Ignaciana, 12190 S.W. 56 St., Miami. Para crecer, fortalecer y renacer el amor en la pareja. 305-596-0001, ceimiami.org.
Retiro de mujeres Santa María Magdalena, 26-28 de agosto, Casa San Carlos, 9600 W. Atlantic Ave., Bldg. C, Delray Beach. Invita St. John XXIII, Miramar. Donación $210. 954-392-5062, popestjohn23@gmail.com, www.john23parish.org.
Encuentro Familiar, 27 y 28 de agosto, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Centro de Espiritualidad Ignaciana, 12190 S.W. 56 St., Miami. Para matrimonios civiles o religiosos que tengan hijos adolescentes entre 11 y 21 años. Perspectivas para mejorar la comunicación y la comprensión para lograr una unión familiar saludable y amorosa, en la cual, Cristo sea el centro de todo y de todos. 305-596-0001, ceimiami.org.
Silent retreat for young professional women, Sept. 9-11, Rosaire Conference Center, 14281 Gallagher Road, Delray Beach. Under the auspices of the Prelature of Opus Dei. 305-528-9978, info@roseaire.org, rosarie.org.
Emmaus men’s retreat, Sept. 16-18, hosted by Immaculate Conception, 125 W. 45 St., Hialeah. 305-527-5131, 305-773-4440, 305-822-2011.
SCHOOLS
St. Louis Covenant’s 30th anniversary, Saturday, Sept. 17, 5:30 p.m., 7270 S.W. 120 St., Pinecrest. Mass celebrated by Archbishop Thomas Wenski followed by fellowship and refreshments. 305-238-7562, covenantschool@stlcatholic.org.
Pilar ‘83 celebrates 40th: Class of 1983 of Colegio de Nuestra Señora Del Pilar, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico, is gearing up to celebrate its 40th anniversary. Alumni can send a message to elpilarclase1983@gmail.com.
Pilar ’83 celebra sus 40: La clase de 1983 del Colegio de Nuestra Señora Del Pilar, Río Piedras, P.R. se prepara para celebrar su 40mo aniversario. Exalumnos pueden enviar un mensaje a elpilarclase1983@gmail.com.
St. Thomas University, Miami Gardens:
• 2022 Human Trafficking Academy, July 25-29, a certification program of the College of Law. An academic exercise on law and policy, coupled with practical engagement in identifying and delving into the root causes of irregular migration, its intersections with human trafficking, past trends in decisions, and their conditioning factors. https://bit.ly/2022hta-stu.
• Master of Science in Bioethics, https://bit.ly/STU-MS-Bioethics.
• Spiritual Companionship Program, to grow deeper in the journey with God while also being formed for the ministry of spiritual companionship. sdeferrari@stu.edu, https://bit.ly/scpstu.
SPIRITUAL
Taller de sanación interior, comienza el 1 de septiembre, jueves, 7:15-9 p.m., Salón Aposento Alto, San Isidro, 2310 Martin Luther King Blvd., Pompano Beach. 15 personas presencial; y por Zoom. 954-971-8780, www.sanisidro.org.
Rosario de la Aurora, primeros sábados, 6:30 p.m., en las afueras de Mother of Our Redeemer, 8445 N.W. 186 St., Miami. 305-829-6141.
Morningstar Renewal Center, 7275 S.W. 124 St., Pinecrest. In person or via Zoom. Events require a fee, unless otherwise noted. 305-238-4367, info@morningstarrenewal.org, www.morningstarrenewal.org:
• Green Thumb Ministry: Help keep our gardens beautiful. Also, volunteers needed to run our commercial dishwasher during fall retreats.
• Full Moon Labyrinth Prayer Walk: Join us on full moon evenings at sunset, weather permitting, to pray and reflect under the moonlight while enjoying acoustic music. Donations accepted.
• Cafecito with Jesus, Monday-Friday, noon, via Zoom. 5 minutes of prayer and an inspirational thought to take into the rest of your day. http://bit.ly/msrc-Cafecito12pm.
• SoulCore, an apostolate integrating core strengthening, stretching and functional movement with the prayers of the rosary. View recorded sessions of all 4 Mysteries on our YouTube channel: http://bit.ly/yt-msrc-soulcore.
Pilgrimages to Lourdes, organized by Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and the Archdiocese of Miami. hdmiami.org/ip.php.
YOUTH AND YOUNG ADULTS
Life in the Spirit retreat, Aug. 27 and 28, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Holy Rosary-St. Richard Youth Center, 7500 S.W. 152 St., Palmetto Bay. For college and young professionals ages 19-30. 786-348-9689, mndcmarasigan@gmail.com.
Catholic Young Professionals Miami, first Mondays, 7:30 p.m. Be inspired by successful professionals from diverse careers and let your faith enrich your own. www.facebook.com/CYPmiami, 305-757-6241, https://www.miamiarch.org/youngadults.
