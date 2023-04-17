The following four-page insert is the financial report for the 2022 fiscal year of the Archdiocese of Miami
The financial statement for the Archdiocese of Miami for fiscal year 2022 presents the relative financial health of the various ministries and charitable services that are sustained by the generous contributions of the faithful of this archdiocese. It also shows my continued commitment — and the commitment of my collaborators in the governance of this local Church — to a responsible and transparent stewardship of the resources you entrust to us for the sake of the mission of the Church.
This local Church of Miami, established as a diocese in 1958 and elevated to an archdiocese in 1968, exists for no other purpose than to evangelize — to preach the Gospel so that the people of our times here in South Florida may encounter the living Christ in their daily lives.
All fundraising done in the name of the Church — from ABCD to the Sunday collection to the various special collections to a parish bake sale or festival — should serve ultimately, in one way or another, the mission of the Church. In other words, your generous financial gifts are gratefully received in support of the mission of the Church. And even during this fiscal year that experienced several challenges of the economy and the lingering of the COVID-19 pandemic, the great generosity of the people has been evident.
I, along with the pastors, principals and all archdiocesan leaders, are accountable as responsible stewards of the gifts of the people of God. The monies and other support received are given for the sake of the mission of the Church. Therefore, we use the always limited resources of the Church in ways that are most efficient, responsible and coherent with its mission of evangelization.
While this letter is written to accompany the publication of the Archdiocese of Miami 2022 Financial Statement, it expresses far more than the accomplishments of financial performance. Lives are changed, people of all ages encounter Christ in the celebration of Mass and the sacraments even amidst the challenges that surround us. They respond with great love in the living of the Gospel here in South Florida. The financial report is good news, but the greatest news is the renewed vitality of this local Church and, in spite of the challenges of the past year, the potential that continues to await us as an archdiocese now and for the future.
As I wrote several years ago in the pastoral letter at the close of the Second General Synod, in October 2013: “…how great a gift faith is. It gives direction and purpose to our lives; it is a light that shines for us in the night, that surrounds us, giving us hope and the courage to love.”
During this past fiscal year 2022, the gift of faith has sustained us through challenging times. That same gift of faith in Christ Jesus compels us to care for our neighbor. The generosity of the faithful has enabled the archdiocese to care for our neighbor, in numerous ways, both spiritually and physically. Thank you for your continued support and prayers for this archdiocese. Be assured of my prayers for you.
