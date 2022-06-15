Mass on Surfside anniversary
St. Joseph Church, 8670 Byron Ave., Miami Beach, invites the community to a special memorial Mass on Friday, June 24, at 7:30 p.m., to pray for the victims of the collapsed Champlain Towers, their surviving families and friends, on the one-year anniversary of the tragedy. A candle will represent each of those who died. For more information, call the parish, 305-866-6567 or go to www.stjosephmiamibeach.com.
Eucharistic Revival begins
The National Eucharistic Revival, a three-year initiative of the U.S. bishops, begins on Corpus Christi Sunday, June 19. Throughout the next three years, dioceses and parishes are asked to foster a deeper love for the Eucharist among the faithful.
The first year, June 19, 2022-June 11, 2023, will be the Year of Diocesan Revival, during which dioceses are asked to host eucharistic congresses and events. June 11, 2023-July 17, 2024 will be the Year of Parish Revival, during which parishes are asked to foster eucharistic adoration, attendance at Mass and other “organic movements of the Holy Spirit” among the faithful. The milestone event of the revival will be a National Eucharistic Congress in Indianapolis, Indiana, July 17-21, 2024. Finally, the Year of Going Out on Mission will begin July 21, 2024 and conclude in Pentecost 2025. Catholics then will be “sent out on mission to share the gift of our Eucharistic Lord.”
The bishops are inviting Catholics to join the Revival as “prayer warriors” committed to prayer, fasting and penance for its success. They also are asking parishes to share their plans for processions and other events on social media by using the hashtag “#EucharisticRevival.” To subscribe, find out more information and download videos and other materials that explain Catholic teaching on the Eucharist, go to the newly created website, EucharisticRevival.org, where many of the materials are available in English and Spanish.
Two Hearts Vigil at St. Michael
The Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary will hold its traditional Great Vigil in honor of the Hearts of Jesus and Mary beginning Friday night, June 24, with an 8 p.m. Mass celebrated by Archbishop Thomas Wenski, and continuing with adoration of the Blessed Sacrament until 2 a.m. Saturday, June 25. The bilingual vigil will take place at St. Michael Church, 2987 W. Flagler St., Miami. For more information, go to piercedhearts.org or corazones.org.
Respect Life gets new leaders
Angela Curatalo and Belkys Rodriguez Prado have been named director and associate director, respectively, of the archdiocese’s Respect Life Ministry, following current director Rebecca Brady’s move to California, where her husband has accepted a faculty position at Thomas Aquinas College. “Angela and Belkys have both run Pregnancy Help Centers, have been with the ministry for many years in various capacities, and will make an amazing, faith-filled, driven and dedicated, bilingual leadership team to continue serving Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe counties,” Brady wrote in the ministry’s June eNewsletter, where she announced the changes. For more information, go to www.respectlifemiami.org.
Pregnancy Help Centers consolidated
New owners and non-renewed leases forced the Respect Life Ministry to consolidate the North Broward and Central Broward Pregnancy Help Centers into a single location at 2151 E. Commercial Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. The new Central Broward Pregnancy Help Center is located across the street from Holy Cross Hospital – easily accessible via public transportation – and next to the Fort Lauderdale Women’s Center, one of seven abortion clinics responsible for over 10,000 abortions per year in Broward County.
“It’s a miracle that we found this location right next to an abortion site in Fort Lauderdale,” said Rebecca Brady, outgoing director of Respect Life. “We’ve been surveying the area for the past two years, mapping out all abortion sites as well as existing life-affirming resources, searching and praying for the right real estate to maximize the impact of our ministry and save as many lives and souls as possible.”
Respect Life now operates three Pregnancy Help Centers: Central Broward, South Broward, 4747 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, and South Dade, 3410 S.W. 107 Ave., Miami. A large jump in rent earlier this year caused the ministry to merge the North Dade Pregnancy Help Center with the South Broward location, which also serves as the Respect Life ministry’s headquarters.
All three centers offer pregnancy testing, pregnancy and post-partum counseling, ultrasound exams, information and referrals, material assistance, earn-while-you-learn classes and post-abortion healing. Find out more at respectlifemiami.org.
Lighthouse Point parishioner takes final vows
Sister Carly Paula Arcella will be returning to her home parish, St. Paul the Apostle in Lighthouse Point, to make her final profession of vows as a Daughter of St. Paul. The religious community and Sister Carly’s family are inviting friends and fellow parishioners to join them at the Mass where she will profess her final vows, Saturday, July 16, at 4:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s, 2700 N.E. 36 St., Lighthouse Point.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.