Cemeteries host Memorial Day Masses
Archbishop Thomas Wenski and Auxiliary Bishop Enrique Delgado will be the main celebrants of Masses at the Catholic cemeteries Memorial Day, Monday, May 30, at 10 a.m.
Archbishop Wenski will celebrate the Mass at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 1500 South State Road 7, North Lauderdale. Bishop Delgado will celebrate the Mass at Our Lady of Mercy Cemetery, 11411 N.W. 25 St., Doral. All are welcome to attend.
For more information call 305-592-0521 in Miami-Dade or 954-972-1234 in Broward.
Family Faith Festival set for June
The worldwide Church will celebrate the 10th World Meeting of Families from June 22 to 26 in Rome, but Pope Francis wants the celebration to be reflected in all the world’s dioceses. The goal is for each diocese to place families at the center of pastoral attention during that week, carrying out activities that reflect the theme of the 2022 World Meeting of Families, which is “Family love: a vocation and a path to holiness.”
To that end, the Archdiocese of Miami will celebrate the World Meeting of Families locally with a Family Faith Festival on Saturday, June 25, from noon to 5 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 11691 N.W. 25 St., Doral. All families are welcome to share in a fun day filled not only with opportunities for prayer and adoration as a family but also crafts, games, and activities for all ages along with live music and food trucks.
The day will conclude with a 5 p.m. Mass celebrated by Archbishop Thomas Wenski. Please register at https://conta.cc/3KbiNDo. For more information, contact Allan Caballero, director of Marriage and Family Life, at acaballero@theadom.org or 305-757-1189.
Come work for the archdiocese
The Archdiocese of Miami’s Human Resources office will be hosting a Job Fair on Thursday, June 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mother of Our Redeemer School, 8445 N.W. 186 St., Miami.
Bring your updated resume and learn about career opportunities around the Archdiocese of Miami.
To see what jobs are available, go to www.miamiarch.org/CatholicDiocese.php?op=Job_Openings.
