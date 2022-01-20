OFFICIALS
Archbishop Thomas Wenski has made the following appointments:
Effective Dec. 1, 2021
Father Daniel Houde, Trinitarians, to administrator, Our Lady of the Holy Rosary-St. Richard, Palmetto Bay.
Effective Jan. 1, 2022
Father Peter Claver Sutinga to parochial vicar, St. Bonaventure, Davie.
Effective Jan. 3, 2022
Father Mebounou Nyekplola Gbedey to parochial vicar, Our Lady of Guadalupe, Doral.
Effective Jan. 14, 2022
Father Gustavo Barros to parochial vicar, St. Gregory, Plantation.
Effective Jan. 30, 2022
Father Fernando Heria, retirement.
Effective Feb. 1, 2022
Father Kris Bartos to administrator, San Pablo, Tavernier.
Father Jose Joaquin Espino to rector, National Shrine of Our Lady of Charity, Miami.
Msgr. Chanel Jeanty to fulltime as pastor of St. James, North Miami.
Father Luis Alberto Perez to pastor, San Lazaro, Hialeah.
Msgr. Dariusz Zielonka to archdiocesan chancellor for canonical affairs.
Catholic Charities praised for performance
The Council on Accreditation has reaccredited Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Miami, Inc., with Jody Levison-Johnson, the council’s president and CEO, congratulating the agency for the “amazing achievement” of not receiving any out of compliance ratings in any of the fundamental practice standards.
Her letter explained that “COA’s program of quality improvement is designed to identify providers that have met high performance standards and have made a commitment to their stakeholders to deliver the very best quality services. COA is proud to recognize Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Miami, Inc. as one of these outstanding providers.”
Peter Routsis-Arroyo, CEO of Catholic Charities, said that “not receiving any out of compliance ratings and for our process to be expedited signifies we are doing great work under some very difficult circumstances.”
For more information on the services offered by Catholic Charities, go to ccadm.org.
Respect Life seeks office space
Respect Life’s North Dade Pregnancy Help Center is temporarily closed and in the process of relocating. According to Rebecca Brady, director of the Respect Life Ministry, the building where the North Dade Pregnancy Help Center operated was sold, and the new owner “drastically increased the rent beyond what we can afford.” In a letter to pastors of churches associated with the North Dade site, Brady wrote that “the phones have been rerouted and volunteers and clients are being directed to the South Broward and South Dade Pregnancy Help Center locations until we find a new home for the North Dade Pregnancy Help Center.” For more information go to respectlifemiami.org.
Celebrate your marriage
All couples married in the Catholic Church and celebrating their first, 25th, 50th or 50 plus wedding anniversary in 2022 are invited to attend a Mass at St. Mary Cathedral on Saturday, Feb. 12, and receive a blessing from Archbishop Thomas Wenski. Couples interested in having their picture taken with Archbishop Wenski should arrive by 4 p.m. Mass will start at 5:30 p.m. Participants will sit in a special designated area in the front pews. To register, visit https://conta.cc/2TCUSXY or contact your parish.
Need rental assistance in the Keys?
Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Miami is offering rental assistance for families in Monroe County — from Key West to Key Largo — who are relocating into a new home with a new lease. For applications, call 305-292-9790, 786-526-1954, or email monroe@ccadm.org.
Catholic Schools Week: Jan. 30-Feb. 5
The archdiocese’s 62 Catholic schools will be celebrating Catholic Schools Week from Jan. 30-Feb. 5, 2022. Each school has planned a variety of spiritual and social activities to celebrate the vibrancy of Catholic education. This week is also the start of registration season for Catholic elementary schools. Anyone interested in a Catholic education should start by visiting the School Finder on the archdiocesan website: https://www.miamiarch.org/CatholicDiocese.php?op=school_location.
