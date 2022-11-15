MIAMI  |  During the 2021-2022 academic year, secondary schools operated by the Archdiocese of Miami successfully implemented a new and novel approach to accreditation — the Cohort Accreditation Model.

The vision was for all the schools to renew their accreditation as a cohort with consistent standards and renewal procedures, and to do so simultaneously. Over a period of six years, the schools and leaders in the archdiocesan Office of Catholic Schools prepared to implement this novel protocol, which culminated with all eight high schools fully renewing their accreditation status during the 2021-2022 school year.

