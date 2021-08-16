MIAMI | Masks, social distancing and plexiglass dividers will continue to be classroom features in the Archdiocese of Miami, at least for the first few weeks of school – or as long as the delta variant of COVID-19 rampages through South Florida.
After initially making masks optional for staff, teachers and students who are vaccinated, the archdiocese changed its policy a week later, requiring masks for all students, employees and volunteers in elementary schools, regardless of vaccination status. Masks will be optional, “but encouraged,” for all fully vaccinated individuals in high schools.
Children under 12 currently are not eligible for vaccination.
“We are taking a different approach to masking in our high schools due to the availability of a vaccine for all students and employees,” wrote Jim Rigg, superintendent of schools, in a letter sent to Catholic school parents and employees Aug. 13, 2021.
The revised policy will remain in effect “through at least Aug. 31,” Rigg’s letter stated. “We will continue to evaluate our policy continuously in the days and weeks to come,” he added, as the pandemic evolves. School parents will be notified of any changes.
Masks will not be required while students and teachers are outdoors, eating or during vigorous exercise.
An email to school leaders announcing the changes stressed that “all other COVID mitigation efforts that were in place last year are to be maintained to the extent possible with social distancing being as important as the usage of masks.”
That means 3 feet of separation between students and 6 feet between adults and students or adult to adult. It also means keeping plexiglass shields on desks, one-way patterns in the hallways, student seats facing in one direction, classes remaining in place with teachers changing, or classes remaining as a cohort, social distance in the lunch lines and hallways, and “choosing outdoors whenever possible.”
“These updates are in response to the continued progression of the virus throughout South Florida,” the email to school leaders stated, especially as “COVID-related trends continue to worsen.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control, the seven-day average of cases in Florida was 21,375 as of Aug. 12, a 378% increase from July 12 of this year. The state is breaking case-count records set during the previous surge in January 2021, and now accounts for about 19% of all the new infections in the U.S. despite representing only 6.5% of the population.
Hospitals are reporting that more than 90% of their COVID-positive patients are unvaccinated. Several hospital systems have once again postponed elective surgeries to deal with the overflow of COVID patients.
The Aug. 13 policy also updated and simplified the rules for quarantining and testing when staff and students return from trips within Florida, the U.S. or internationally.
The unvaccinated do not have to quarantine or test after traveling within Florida. If they travel outside Florida but within the U.S., their school or parish could require a seven-day quarantine and a negative PCR test. A seven-day quarantine and negative PCR test will be mandatory for anyone who is unvaccinated if they travel outside the U.S.
The fully vaccinated will not have to quarantine or test if they travel within Florida or the U.S. If they travel internationally, they will not have to quarantine but will have to take a PCR test “on day 3, 4 or 5” after their return, and report the results to the school or parish.
The rest of the archdiocese’s updated COVID-19 policy, a summary of which was released Aug. 6, 2021, has not changed. Archdiocesan principals had received the summary a day earlier, at their first meeting of the 2021-22 school year — also the first time they met with Rigg, who took over as superintendent July 6.
“We feel this is a morally and medically correct policy,” Rigg told the principals. He added that legal counsel for the archdiocese as well as the Florida Catholic Conference had reviewed the policy.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order July 30 prohibiting school districts from requiring that students wear masks and threatening to pull funding from those that did so.
But Sister Elizabeth Worley, archdiocesan chancellor for administration, said she has consulted with medical professionals who agree that DeSantis’ actions are not correct from a scientific point of view. “The situation (with COVID) is worse now than it was last summer when we didn’t have a vaccine,” she said.
In an introduction to the summary of the new policy, Archbishop Thomas Wenski wrote that “vaccinations, masks, social distancing, etc., of course, are not 100% effective but not to attempt to mitigate risks to parishioners and school families would be a failure of pastoral oversight on my part.”
Since vaccinations came out in December, the Catholic Church has taught that it is morally acceptable to use any of the COVID-19 vaccines. Getting vaccinated not only conforms with the duty to protect one’s own health, according to Church teaching, but also the moral responsibility to protect “the most vulnerable” and ensure the common good.
Sister Elizabeth, a member of the Sisters of St. Joseph of St. Augustine, stressed that “the only way” to end the pandemic is through vaccination. Masks, plexiglass and social distancing are merely layers of barriers aimed at preventing unchecked spread of the virus.
To see the latest updates and policy summaries, go to miamiarch.org and put in the keyword COVID.
