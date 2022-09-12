MIA Wenski 25 1284

Nearly a dozen bishops along with dozens of local priests, religious and laity gathered at St. Mary Cathedral Sept. 3, 2022, to join Archbishop Thomas Wenski in celebrating the 25th anniversary of his ordination as a bishop. From left are Bishop Peter Baldacchino, former auxiliary bishop of Miami and now bishop of Las Cruces, New Mexico; Bishop Gerald Barbarito of Palm Beach; Bishop Silvio Baez, auxiliary of Managua, Nicaragua, currently exiled in Miami; Archbishop Charles Dufour, emeritus of Kingston, Jamaica; Bishop John Noonan, former Miami auxiliary and now bishop of Orlando; Bishop Frank Dewane of Venice; Archbishop Patrick Pinder of Nassau, Bahamas; Bishop Quesnel Alphonse of Fort-Liberté, Haiti; Bishop William Wack of Pensacola-Tallahassee; and Bishop Fernando Isern, a South Florida priest and now retired bishop of Pueblo, Colorado.
Mary Engle, center, Archbishop Thomas Wenski's sister, watches from a front pew during the Mass marking his 25th anniversary as a bishop, Sept. 3, 2022 at St. Mary Cathedral. At left is Madeleine Lucien, his former housekeeper at Notre Dame d'Haiti. Her mother, Madame Resilia Lucien, who died in 2013, "adopted" him as a son.
MIAMI  |  He’s been a bishop longer than he was a priest. But Archbishop Thomas Wenski still misses the one aspect of priesthood that eludes him as a bishop: closeness to the people.

On Sept. 3, 2022, during a Mass attended by family, close friends, and bishops from Florida, Haiti, Jamaica and the Bahamas, the archbishop marked the 25th anniversary of his ordination to the episcopacy. He and his “twin,” the late Bishop Gilberto Fernandez, were ordained auxiliary bishops of Miami during a trilingual Mass – English, Spanish and Creole – celebrated before an enthusiastic crowd of thousands at the (now demolished) Miami Arena.

