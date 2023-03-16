Immigration panel

Archbishop Thomas Wenski said today's immigrants are "modern-day Lazarus" during a panel discussion on recent migration in South Florida. From left are fellow panelists Guerline Jozef, founder and executive director of the Haitian Bridge Alliance, and Krystina Francois, co-director of CUSP (Communities United for Status and Protection).

“We are not seeing any type of overwhelming of county services,” said panelist Johanna Cervone, chief of staff for Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, during a panel discussion on recent migration in South Florida.
Reuben Rojas, refugee resettlement outreach manager for Church World Service, characterized the current situation influx of immigrants, combined with funding cuts for the agencies who serve them and the effects of the pandemic, as "a perfect storm ... crisis on top of crisis."

MIAMI  |  Calling today’s immigrants and refugees the “modern-day Lazarus,” Archbishop Thomas Wenski reminded an audience at a local town hall that the rich man in the parable didn’t go to hell because he was corrupt or did anything bad.

“He went to hell because he didn’t see Lazarus on his doorstep,” the archbishop said. “This is our brother, our sister. We have to see the modern-day Lazarus.” 

