High school basketball excellence: St. Thomas Aquinas

Aquinas girls basketball

St. Thomas Aquinas High School's girls basketball team were crowned state champs for the third year straight after defeating Punta Gorda Charlotte by a score of 67-43 in the Class 6A game at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Feb. 25, 2023. The win made the Lady Raiders, who ended the season with a 24-8 record, only the fourth Broward school to win three consecutive titles.

 

Columbus basketball

Christopher Columbus High School's basketball team celebrate after winning their second straight state championship, March 4, 2023, at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland. Considered to have one of the most talented rosters in the nation, the Columbus Explorers defeated Winter Haven High School in a thrilling 50-48 game to claim the FHSAA class 7A state championship.
Belen Basketball

Belen Jesuit Prep's varsity basketball celebrates their historic first championship in the sport after defeating Daytona’s Mainland 49-30 in the Class 5A final, played March 4, 2023, at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland. The Wolverines, coached by Gaston "Chachi" Rodriguez, ended the season with a 28-4 record.

