St. Thomas Aquinas High School's girls basketball team were crowned state champs for the third year straight after defeating Punta Gorda Charlotte by a score of 67-43 in the Class 6A game at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Feb. 25, 2023. The win made the Lady Raiders, who ended the season with a 24-8 record, only the fourth Broward school to win three consecutive titles.
Belen Jesuit Prep's varsity basketball celebrates their historic first championship in the sport after defeating Daytona’s Mainland 49-30 in the Class 5A final, played March 4, 2023, at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland. The Wolverines, coached by Gaston "Chachi" Rodriguez, ended the season with a 28-4 record.
Christopher Columbus High School's basketball team celebrate after winning their second straight state championship, March 4, 2023, at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland. Considered to have one of the most talented rosters in the nation, the Columbus Explorers defeated Winter Haven High School in a thrilling 50-48 game to claim the FHSAA class 7A state championship.
High school basketball excellence: St. Thomas Aquinas
Beware of scammers
The Archdiocese of Miami has heard reports of scammers impersonating Archbishop Thomas Wenski and some of our priests on Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms, as well as via texts and phone calls. Please be aware that no archdiocesan priest or bishop will ever contact you directly asking for money, gift cards or anything else.
If you, your friends, family, or parish staff receive a direct message from anyone impersonating Archbishop Wenski or one of our priests, please do not respond. Report the fake account immediately to the social media platform and let the archdiocesan Communications Office know by emailing mrivas@theadom.org. Impersonator scams also should be reported to the Federal Trade Commission by calling 1-877-382-4357; or Florida’s Consumer Protection Division, 1-866-966-7226. Find out more about the types of scams making the rounds at myfloridalegal.com.
High school basketball excellence: Columbus High
Holy Week schedule at the cathedral
Archbishop Thomas Wenski will mark Holy Week by celebrating the following Masses at St. Mary Cathedral, 7525 N.W. Second Ave., Miami. All are invited to take part in these solemn liturgies:
• Palm Sunday Mass, April 2, 2023, 10 a.m. in English
• Chrism Mass, Tuesday, April 4, 10:30 a.m.
• Evening Mass of the Lord’s Supper, Holy Thursday, April 6, 8 p.m., trilingual
• Service of the Passion of the Lord and procession, Good Friday, April 7, 3 p.m., trilingual
• Easter Vigil, Holy Saturday, April 8, 8 p.m., trilingual.
Support Holy Land’s Christians
Pope Francis is asking Catholics in the Archdiocese of Miami to support the Pontifical Good Friday Collection, which helps Christians in the Holy Land. Your support is essential to help the Church minister in parishes, provide Catholic schools and religious education. It also helps to preserve the sacred shrines of Christianity, including in Jerusalem, Bethlehem and Nazareth.
The pandemic hit Christians in the Holy Land particularly hard. Most of them depend on pilgrimages for work. The collection is necessary to help them meet their basic needs and to maintain a Christian presence where Christ was born. For more information about Christians in the Holy Land, visit www.myfranciscan.org or www.custodia.org.
Get the most trusted Catholic news, along with stories that build a culture of life, and commentary based on the teaching of the Magisterium delivered directly to your inbox from Florida Catholic Media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.