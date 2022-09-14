MIA Mccarthy window

Jesus is the center of campus life in the main chapel window at Archbishop Archbishop McCarthy High School.

SOUTHWEST RANCHES  |  If one person could be the quintessential graduate of Archbishop Edward A. McCarthy High School, Mahogani Chery would be a good candidate. During her four years there, she seemed everywhere: track, drama, debate, softball, cheerleading, newspaper, liturgy club, student government.

“There were limitless opportunities,” said Chery, who attended from 1999 to 2003. “You could aspire to whatever you wanted to be.”

