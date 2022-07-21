Archbishop Thomas Wenski venerates the Blessed Sacrament after the closing Mass of the 37th annual conference of the Renovacion Carismatica Catolica Hispana (Hispanic Catholic Charismatic Movement), held at the Miami Airport Convention Center June 18-19, 2022. The Mass, procession and adoration took place on the feast of Corpus Christi, June 19.
MIAMI | Archbishop Thomas Wenski launched the archdiocesan celebration of the nationwide Eucharistic Revival with a Mass and procession at the conclusion of the 37th annual conference of the RenovaciónCarismática Católica Hispana (Hispanic Catholic Charismatic Movement) on the feast of Corpus Christi, June 19, 2022.
In a letter to South Florida pastors sent at the end of May, Archbishop Wenski explained that the revival “responds to a felt concern that many of our Catholic people do not believe what the Church believes and teaches about the Eucharist — or at least they have difficulty in adequately articulating that belief.
“It is also a timely initiative since during the pandemic many have lost the ‘habit’ of weekly attendance at Sunday Mass — Sunday Mass attendance is the principal “identifier” of a Catholic (it’s what we Catholics do),” the archbishop continued.
He added that the National Eucharistic Revival’s “mission” is “to renew the Church by enkindling a living relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ in the Holy Eucharist.” Its “vision” is to become “a movement of Catholics across the United States, healed, converted, formed, and unified by an encounter with Jesus in the Eucharist and sent out in mission ‘for the life of the world’.”
Archbishop Wenski has convened a committee to coordinate the events here in Miami, with Stephen Colella, cabinet secretary of Parish Life, as chair.
The plan, according to the archbishop, is as follows: “The first year will emphasize the identification and training of leaders to become “Eucharistic Missionaries”, followed by a variety of faith formation opportunities for all the faithful regarding the Mass and the Holy Eucharist.
The second year will continue to deepen these faith formation opportunities and hold parish and diocesan wide Eucharistic events such as opportunities for adoration, processions, and other devotions. The third year will continue to build on this foundation and culminate with the National Eucharistic Congress in Indianapolis in July 2024.”
