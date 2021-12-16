MIAMI | Wearing some interesting “hand-me-downs,” Miami’s archbishop emeritus celebrated the 60th anniversary of his ordination to the priesthood.
As he had done 10 years earlier, Archbishop Emeritus John C. Favalora celebrated a Mass at St. Mary Cathedral on Dec. 6, 2021 — the day after his 86th birthday — to mark his Dec. 20, 1961 ordination at the Altar of the Chair in St. Peter’s Basilica.
This time he also processed into church carrying the crosier, or staff, that denotes a bishop’s authority over his flock, and he sat in the cathedra — bishop’s chair — where his successor, Archbishop Thomas Wenski, would normally sit.
The crosier belonged to Miami’s first archbishop, Coleman Carroll; the miter belonged to the second bishop of Baton Rouge, Joseph Sullivan; and the pectoral cross and ring belonged to one of Archbishop Favalora’s predecessors in Alexandria, Bishop Charles P. Greco.
“I was wearing hand-me-downs,” the archbishop said later, but hand-me-downs that encompassed some of the highlights of his priesthood: ordained a priest for the Archdiocese of New Orleans; ordained a bishop, in 1986, for the Diocese of Alexandria in his native Louisiana; and installed as the third archbishop of Miami Dec. 20, 1994.
He also marked the anniversary surrounded by his fellow Florida bishops, including Bishop Emeritus Robert Lynch and Bishop Gregory Parkes, his successors in St. Petersburg, where he served from 1989 to 1994; and three who served as his auxiliaries in Miami before moving on to their own dioceses: Bishop Felipe Estevez of St. Augustine, Bishop John Noonan of Orlando, and Archbishop Wenski himself.
“I miss you greatly,” a healthy and cheerful Archbishop Favalora told Florida’s bishops during his homily. “However, you know I don’t miss you enough to attend one of your meetings. I never liked your meetings. But I enjoyed our fraternity afterwards,” he added, noting “I monitor you (now) from my La-Z-Boy chair.”
Taking liberties he said were granted to former homiletics professors such as himself if they reached their 60th anniversaries as priests — don’t Google it, he quipped — he addressed all those he worked with in Miami:
• the priests, whom he also missed “a great deal”: “One of the things that I miss is that I used to know the first and last name of all of you… If you stepped out of line, I knew who you were.”
• the deacons, an order of the early Church whose restoration after the Second Vatican Council he called “a great gift… I just want to acknowledge the contribution you make to the Church in our days.”
• the deacons’ wives, “for sharing your husbands with the Church” and doing something no one else can do: “Only you can shut them up and put them in their place.”
• his “archdiocesan family,” those who work in the Pastoral Center: “You had the phone calls. You had the expertise. You work at the service of the parishes and the pastors that you serve.”
“I pray for you in these groups and by name three times every day because you’re so important to the work of the archdiocese,” Archbishop Favalora said.
He advised archdiocesan priests to continue the custom he established, of getting together for dinner not just with their friends but with their neighbors. “That fraternity is so important in so many ways, not only to you but to the archdiocese, to the Church,” he told them.
He also urged the bishops, priests and deacons to “preach the Jesus of the Gospels as opposed to the Jesus of the theologians,” the Jesus who is “flesh and blood dealing with other flesh and blood,” not just “the Jesus we like or the Jesus we fashion” but “the total Jesus.”
In order to do that, “we need to keep studying,” he said, suggesting that everyone read Genesis, chapters 1-11, because “there’s only a few things that we can do wrong and we keep doing them over and over again.” (Read more of the archbishop’s homily at https://bit.ly/31FqYXg.)
“His homily was awesome,” said Deacon Victor Pimentel, director of the Office of Deacons in the archdiocese.
“He spoke so nicely to the deacons’ wives. I was touched,” said Ileana Westman, wife of Deacon Mark Westman of St. Louis Parish in Pinecrest.
She often sees Archbishop Favalora at his twice weekly visits to the Missionaries of Charity shelter in Miami. “I’ve seen him there feeding the homeless all the time,” she said.
“He hears the confessions of the homeless,” said one of the Missionaries who attended the Mass.
Despite the La-Z-Boy remark, Archbishop Favalora spends two other days a week serving the homeless at Camillus House.
In honor of his 60th anniversary, the archdiocese will give $6,000 toward the education of a seminarian.
Archbishop Wenski did the math: “$100 bucks per year” of priesthood, he said, adding it would be nice if Archbishop Favalora could live to celebrate his 100th as a priest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.