Golden rose

Khloe Paredes, left, then a senior at Archbishop Coleman F. Carroll High School in Miami, receives a local Golden Rose award.

PALMETTO  |  A 2023 graduate of Archbishop Coleman Carroll High School has become the first young woman in the country to be honored with a Golden Rose Award by the National Council of Catholic Women.

Khloe Paredes, of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary-St. Richard Parish in Palmetto Bay, was chosen for the newly created honor after a national selection process. According to the NCCW, young women from 14 to 21 years old are eligible to be nominated for the award in recognition of their “spirituality, leadership ability, and acts of service.”

