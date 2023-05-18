Serra Club awards Miami

Father Matthew Gomez, archdiocesan vocations director, jokingly takes a selfie as altar servers pose for a group photo with their awards at the conclusion of the annual Mass and Altar Server Awards ceremony sponsored by the Miami Serra Club. It took place April 30, 2023, at St. Raphael Chapel on the campus of St. John Vianney College Seminary in Miami, with Auxiliary Bishop Enrique Delgado presiding.

 MARLENE QUARONI | FC

MIAMI  |  As a preschooler, Christopher Morales, 20, already knew what he wanted to be when he grew up. Like other kids he would play make believe and imitate the adult he looked up to. The adults he admired most weren’t police officers, airplane pilots or sports stars. They were priests.

Altar server Gia Chau, 14, second from left, poses with his grandmother, Hien Nguyen; father, Choung Nguyen; mother, Thi Nguyen; and sister, Khanh Bang Nguyen, 7, after the annual Mass and Altar Server Awards ceremony sponsored by the Miami Serra Club. It took place April 30, 2023, at St. Raphael Chapel on the campus of St. John Vianney College Seminary in Miami, with Auxiliary Bishop Enrique Delgado presiding along with archdiocesan Vocations Director Father Matthew Gomez.

“Sitting in the pew with my parents, I admired priests and how they celebrated Mass,” said Morales, a sophomore at St. John Vianney Seminary in Miami. “I thought they were very important. At home, I would play priest. A blanket would be my vestments. A piece of bread served as the host and Coca-Cola poured into a cup was the wine. I put them on a table and then I would go through the motions of celebrating Mass. My parents went along with it.”

