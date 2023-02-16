MIAMI | Luke Zheng, a sixth-grade altar server at All Saints School in Sunrise, sat in the front row of St. Mary Cathedral trying to take in the spectacle.
“It looks so much bigger to me,” he told the Florida Catholic, pointing to “the place where the priest sits.”
He was referring to the sanctuary and cathedra – bishop’s chair – at the cathedral, which he and nearly all his classmates were visiting for the first time.
“It makes our church look pathetic,” said fellow sixth grader and choir member Nicholas Nasca, as their chaperone and All Saints campus ministry director, Joanna Bombard, stifled a laugh.
The occasion was the first All Schools Catholic Schools Week Mass, celebrated Feb. 1, 2023, by Archbishop Thomas Wenski. Catholic Schools Week ran from Jan. 29 to Feb. 4 this year.
All 63 Catholic schools in the archdiocese sent representation, in the form of a dozen students with several teachers as chaperones.
The delegation from the Basilica School of St. Mary Star of the Sea piled 10 students and three adults into two rented vans and left Key West at 5:30 a.m. to reach the cathedral in time for the 10 a.m. Mass.
“We wouldn’t miss it,” said Joanna Morris, director of the school’s elementary division. “We’re excited to be included. It’s a great thing.”
The students’ dawn trek also would be rewarded, as they unanimously chose where to go for lunch before driving back: Chick Fil-A. There are none anywhere in the Keys.
The students, teachers, Office of Catholic Schools staff and volunteers totaled over 800 and filled the cathedral. Each school brought their school banner, which students carried in procession at the start of the Mass. The schools also brought along spiritual gifts: cards denoting that the entire student body had prayed a rosary for the intentions of the archbishop.
Archbishop Wenski called the Mass “a unique and beautiful way to celebrate Catholic Schools Week.”
Archdiocesan Schools Superintendent Jim Rigg said he hopes to make it an annual event.
“I wanted to have an opportunity to celebrate Catholic Schools Week as a community,” he said, although it’s clear that the 35,000 or so students in Catholic schools in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties would not fit in any church. So the next best thing was to gather representatives of each at the cathedral.
“I don’t think there has ever been an event where every school was represented like this for a Mass,” Rigg said.
Both elementary and high school students came, from grades five up. Some schools chose those involved in campus ministry; others chose student council members; and still others, such as All Saints, chose the students who serve during school liturgies.
The 34-member choir from Immaculate Conception School in Hialeah provided the music. Students also served as lectors, read the Prayer of the Faithful and took up the offertory. Students from St. Mary Cathedral School — who know their way around the church’s sanctuary – served at the altar.
Maria Vision produced the livestream so those who remained in school could watch in their classrooms. The video is now available on the archdiocese’s YouTube channel. (https://bit.ly/mia_cathschoolsmass)
“We’ve planned for weeks and weeks for this event,” said Rigg, noting that his goal was to highlight “the vibrancy and mission of Catholic education.”
The Mass also adhered to the theme for archdiocesan Catholic schools this year: We are one body.
“Each of our schools is unique, serving their own specific geography with their own unique history, culture and population, yet we are unified as one family in Catholic education,” Rigg said at the start of the Mass.
“Today is also a celebration of the vitality of Catholic education throughout South Florida,” he continued. “Our schools are growing and thriving. Our schools are changing lives, empowering children to courageously lead in a world that desperately needs them. Our schools are uplifting entire neighborhoods and communities, setting the example of leadership and service to others.”
In his homily, Archbishop Wenski reiterated the “one body” theme. He reminded the children and their teachers that “we are many but we are one because we profess one faith, we have received one baptism and we proclaim one Lord, Jesus Christ.”
