Archbishop Thomas Wenski

When we sit down to watch a movie, we don’t usually fast forward to watch the final scenes first. Rather we start the film at the beginning. Well, Advent proceeds differently: It begins with the end. Advent tells us to “watch” – but this is not like watching a movie where we can just sit there. We watch a movie and later we will give our review, our judgment on whether it was a good movie or not. Advent tells us to “watch,” to be vigilant – because we will be the ones reviewed, our lives will be judged – and vigilant we must be since we do not know the day or the hour.

A ship that does not know its destination will just drift aimlessly across the seas. And if we do not know our end we can drift aimlessly through life. That’s why Advent starts with the end – because it’s important for us to understand that our lives are going someplace and that someplace will be sorted out on the Day of Judgment when Christ will return to judge the living and the dead. Like Isaiah, one of those “Advent” prophets we hear in the liturgies of Advent, we do well to pray to God saying: “Would that you might meet us doing right, that we were mindful of you in our ways.”

